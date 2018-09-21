Tesla: Someone Should Wake Up

With only a week or so left to go in the third calendar quarter of 2018, there remains a lot of unanswered questions regarding Tesla (TSLA). Sure, in about 10 days we'll get quarterly production and delivery numbers, seeing whether management was able to hit its guidance or will fall short yet again. But no matter what the company reports, Tesla is not where it was supposed to be at this point, and that should have set off alarm bells for many outside parties.

First of all, Electrek was out on Friday with its now seemingly weekly update on Model 3 production from "a reliable source." Regardless of the fact that someone seems to be leaking information to the site, let's assume that the numbers are accurate. Here's what has been detailed:

Latest Friday to Friday period saw 3,800 Model 3 units produced, following a week of 4,400 and 3,100 before that.

More than 70,500 vehicles have been produced quarter to date, including more than 46,000 Model 3 units.

The previous Friday saw a record of more than 800 Model 3 units produced and there were two days that saw S/X/3 production over 1,000 units.

If these numbers are accurate, they would seem to indicate that Tesla will fall within its guidance range of 50,000 to 55,000 units for the quarter. However, let's not forget that even at the top end of that range, it implies a weekly rate ( 55,000 / 92 * 7 ) for the quarter of less than 4,200 units. That means that the 5,000 a week burst rate at the end of Q2 was not sustainable, which gets me to the statement Moody's made when it downgraded Tesla's credit rating just six months ago (bold added by author):

The rating could be downgraded if there are major production or quality problems for the Model 3, if consumer demand erodes to the degree that the company cannot maintain its 5,000 per week production target through 2018, or if the level of Model 3 reservations supported by $1,000 deposits fall from the current level of 455,000 to below 350,000. Tesla's rating could be lowered further if there are shortfalls from its updated Model 3 production targets. The rating will also be pressured if the company is unable to raise sufficient new capital to cover its late-2018 and early-2019 convertible maturities, and to cover the operating cash consumption that will likely continue into 2019.

I emphasized four major items in those two pieces that there are serious questions about. Given what I stated above about the sub 4,200 per week rate, Moody's could have already downgraded Tesla's credit again, but is it perhaps waiting for Q3 numbers to come in? What about the quality of the vehicles that are being produced, given the number of reports out there from consumers that have rejected deliveries? Additionally, is Tesla even able to raise new capital currently given all of the possible investigations involving the company and or CEO Elon Musk regarding his go-private fiasco?

Second, take a look at the following tweet from Elon Musk:

(Source: cnbc.com article, seen here)

OK, that does seem logical. Tesla needs to get costs in check before it can move to its lowest margin variant of the Model 3. Nobody seems to be arguing the point that a $35,000 Model 3 would really hurt margins and further impact the company's financial situation. But if that was really the case, why was the following statement made in the Q2 2017 shareholder letter, implying the $35,000 version was going to be available even before Tesla got to 5k/week?

The standard Model 3, starting at $35,000 with 220 miles of range and a 0-60 mph time of 5.6 seconds, should be available in the U.S. in November (2017).

Is the SEC or maybe the Consumer Protection Agency looking into this at all? In just six weeks, we'll be into November, a year after that $35,000 Model 3 was supposed to be available, and it's still several months away from being available from all reports. I'm not in a position to determine if this constitutes fraud, but how can you say a product is coming up to two months before your 5k a week target (originally end of Q4 2017) and then roughly 8.5 months later say you need 3-6 months AFTER you get to 5k a week before you can start producing or you will die?

Finally, let's not ignore the fact that interest rates are starting to rise again, and the Fed is expected to hike its target range next week. As you can see in the chart below, the 10-Year Treasury bond yield is back above 3.00% again, and nearly 30 basis points above where it was when Moody's downgraded Tesla's credit rating back in March.

(Source: cnbc.com, current rate found here)

I bring this up not just because of all of the debt coming due in the next couple of quarters, but also because LIBOR rates also are rising that can make other Tesla/SolarCity debts, based on variable rates more expensive each quarter. Don't forget that as I pointed out back in an August article, the notional value of Tesla's swaps on the balance sheet has recently dropped, which would leave me to believe Tesla is more exposed to a rise in LIBOR rates than it was previously.

As the third quarter comes to a close, Tesla's situation is even more questionable than before, and I'm not even talking about any ongoing investigations. Electrek seems to be detailing Model 3 weekly production rates that are well below where they should be, implying that Moody's should cut the company's credit rating again. Rising interest rates also can make the financial situation more precarious. Finally, does anyone care about consumer production anymore? We are almost a year past the point where the $35,000 Model 3 was supposed to be available, a statement made by Tesla that months later Elon Musk basically said couldn't have happened without the company dying. Shares remain close to $300, but are going to need a big finish to the quarter to remain there in the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.