Micron: Why Low P/E Means Diddly Squat

We do want to bring to our readers' attention why we won't go long.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) cannot catch a break. It reported earnings per share of $3.56... in just one quarter... and the stock tanked. Based on the current numbers, Micron is trading at a P/E of 4. In a world where everyone loves technology stocks, how is it that Micron cannot get any love?

The Cycle

Micron reports rather stellar earnings currently along with gross margins close to the 60% range. However, that is half the story. Micron also has to invest rather heavily in its business through capital expenditures. The trailing 12 months capital expenditures are almost $8 billion.

Due to the constant need to invest in technology, MU's capital expenditures, unfortunately, continue whether or not they make money. This is best seen by the net income minus capital expenditures chart

Fundamental Chart data by YCharts

During the 2012 downturn, capex exceeded net income by over $3 billion at the trough. During the 2016 downturn, capex exceeded net income by twice that amount. Micron's actual free cash flow (net income plus depreciation minus capital expenditures) also goes flat to negative during slowdowns.

MU Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

This brings us to the next point.

Small changes in revenues lead to big changes in free cash flow

Micron's revenue cycle is relatively consistent. You can see the 2012 profit downturn and the 2015-2016 profit downturn, both, had rather small declines in revenues.

MU Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

However, pricing power vanishes rather quickly during the downturns. Micron's operating profit margin tumbled about 25% during each of the last two earnings recessions.

MU Operating Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

Forward guidance is what matters

NAND and DRAM pricing are extremely cyclical and while the cycle may extend at times, the mean reversion factor persists. Knowing what we have seen in the past, let's run some numbers. Micron had $30.4 billion in revenues in the year ended August 2018.

Now if NAND and DRAM pricing has peaked, we can conservatively assume a 10% decline in revenues as Micron hits the bottom of the cycle in 18-24 months. We can also assume that gross and net margins will drop. This cycle has been more extreme than previous, so we expect a stronger drop than the last two, but we will use the 25% average drop.

Source: Author's calculations

That is going to be close to their pre-tax income. Considering that they paid very little in taxes due to their large depreciation tax shield, we will assume that this is their net income as well. But remember, Micron spent close to $8 billion in capital expenditures in the last 12 months. That is a sticky number. In the 2012 cycle, Micron cut back capex by about 40%. In the 2016 cycle, Micron kept increasing capex to prepare for newer technology. Even optimistically if we assume Micron can keep its capex down to $8 billion on an annualized basis, we can see that free cash flow falls to a rather miserable $3 billion annually.

That is about a 6% free cash flow yield on the current market cap. You can see how the 4 P/E looks rather different 18-24 months out.

But wait it gets worse

Both the 2012 and 2016 downturns were accompanied by a robust economy. In actual recessions, Micron's operating margin takes a dive off the deep end. It was lower than negative 35% in 2001 and in 2008.

MU Operating Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

It is highly probable that the next downturn will coincide with a recession and Micron will not have a nanometre of pricing power.

Conclusion

Micron is a fine company and creates terrific products. Unfortunately, it is extremely cyclical and has very high capital expenditures. This makes it a toxic combination during periods where it lacks pricing power. Technology stocks have built up decent inventories and when the slow down hits, Micron will take it extremely hard.

The current numbers do look rather robust, so it is possible that Micron will do better during the next downturn than the previous one. The stock also appears oversold relative to the market and bounce to $50 before going lower may be on the cards. However, those arguing that the current low P/E is a good reason to buy the stock on a longer term basis, we wish them Godspeed.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

