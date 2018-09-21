New Residential Investment: Why Not Buy This Top-Shelf 11.1%-Yielding Mortgage REIT?

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) remains a "Strong Buy" for income investors with an above-average risk tolerance. The mortgage REIT has considerable interest rate upside in a rising rate environment, and is a strong income vehicle as far as dividend coverage is concerned. New Residential Investment Corp. consistently outearned its dividend with core earnings in the last three years, and shares sell for a sensible core earnings-multiple. I increased my position in NRZ this week based on the arguments in this article. An investment in New Residential Investment Corp. yields 11.1 percent.

New Residential Investment Corp. - Portfolio Overview

New Residential Investment Corp. is a mortgage REIT with an evolving investment platform. The mortgage REIT predominantly invests in mortgage servicing rights, servicer advances, residential securities, call rights and residential and consumer loans. Mortgage servicing rights are the single most important asset for New Residential Investment Corp., representing 51 percent of investments at the end of Q2-2018.

Source: New Residential Investment Corp. Investor Presentation

Mortgage servicing rights are attractive mortgage assets to hold during the current rate hiking cycle. This is because mortgage servicing rights, or MSRs, increase in value as interest rates rise. As interest rates go up, mortgage prepayments decrease, which in turn extends the life of the fee stream.

Source: New Residential Investment Corp.

Growing Book Value

New Residential Investment Corp.'s book value - a key measure for mortgage real estate investment trusts - has consistently grown in the last five years. The company regularly issues new shares as a means to fund new investments, and it has been able to raise new capital at a premium to book value in the past.

Source: New Residential Investment Corp.

Excellent Dividend Coverage

New Residential Investment Corp. has impressive dividend coverage stats for an eleven percent-yielding mortgage REIT.

The mortgage REIT pulled in an average of $0.59/share in core earnings in the last twelve quarters which compares favorably to an average dividend rate of $0.48/share. The core earnings payout ratio averaged just 83 percent, lending a high degree of safety to the dividend.

Source: Achilles Research

Importantly, New Residential Investment Corp. is a high-yield income vehicle that also grows its dividend payout. The mortgage REIT, for instance, lifted its dividend from $0.46/share in Q4-2016 to $0.50/share in Q2-2017. The payout has remained steady at $0.50/share since, but New Residential Investment Corp. surely could afford to pay shareholders a higher dividend.

Source: New Residential Investment Corp.

Valuation

New Residential Investment Corp.'s dividend stream costs income investors ~7.8x Q2-2018 run-rate core earnings. New Residential Investment Corp.'s shares are also priced at a slight premium to accounting book value.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

A U.S. recession and a corresponding decline in interest rates are probably the two single biggest risk factors for investors that consider an investment in New Residential Investment Corp. at this point. A decline in interest rates would most likely negatively affect the REIT's outsized MSR portfolio as borrowers have a higher incentive to refinance (higher prepayments, shorter fee stream). As a result, the REIT's dividend coverage stats could deteriorate. In any case, investors in high-yield income vehicles including New Residential Investment Corp. need to constantly monitor dividend coverage ratios in order to be able to react quickly to signs of deterioration.

Your Takeaway

New Residential Investment Corp. is a compelling mortgage REIT which is why I doubled down once again on this high-yield income vehicle. The company has positive interest rate sensitivity thanks to its large investments in mortgage servicing rights. Further, New Residential Investment Corp. has excellent dividend coverage stats for a mortgage REIT with an eleven percent dividend yield. NRZ has also hiked its dividend in the past, and the mortgage REIT surely could afford to hand shareholders another raise. Book value is growing and shares are reasonably valued. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NRZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.