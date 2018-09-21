Alphabet: Valuation Update

In comparison with other companies, Alphabet does not look much overvalued.

The revenue and EBITDA are the key drivers of Alphabet’s capitalization growth for now.

In the context of the trend and return analysis, Alphabet's stock looks balanced.

I will traditionally start with the technical parameters.

The last eight years, the dynamics of Alphabet's (GOOG) (GOOGL) stock is quite qualitatively described by the exponential trend:

* An exponential trend always looks like a straight line on the graphs with log y-axis.

And the last two years the actual price of Alphabet's stock hasn't been deviating from this trend by more than one standard deviation. It means the company is growing in full accordance with its natural trend.

Starting from 2018, Alphabet's annual rate of return has been fixed at the level of the mean. It also points to the balanced state of the Alphabet's stock price dynamics.

On the other hand, the rolling monthly total price return now is fluctuating at the level of the lower border of the standard deviation. At my glance it points to a short-term growth potential for Alphabet shares.

let's turn to the multiples.

Over the last three years revenue has been one of the key drivers of Alphabet’s capitalization growth. It is indicated by a strong correlation between the company’s annual revenue growth rate and the EV/revenue multiple:

It's noteworthy that this correlation is preserved even if we consider the CAGR of the revenues over the two-year period:

As we see in both cases, Alphabet’s current capitalization expressed by the EV/REVENUE multiple is on the verge of a balanced and undervalued state.

Now let's look at Alphabet against the background of other companies in the context of the price/revenue ratio. For such comparisons I use the P/S multiple calculated based on the revenue expected in 2019 and adjusted for the expected revenue growth rate (based on Yahoo Finance).

So, in comparison with the FAAAMG list, Alphabet is slightly undervalued:

But I would like to go into more detail on the history of the P/S to growth (forward) multiple. Starting from May, this multiple has been pointing to the undervalued status of Alphabet compared to FAAAMG. But since August the price of Alphabet’s share forecasted on the basis of the P/S to growth (forward) multiple has been steadily decreasing:

This means that beginning with August the analysts’ forecasts concerning Alphabet’s revenue started growing more slowly as compared to the other FAAAMG companies. When the optimism associated with a company’s future declines, it inevitably affects its quotations. This is what we now observe in the case of Alphabet and, incidentally, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

Now let’s talk about EBITDA of Alphabet.

Over the last three years the EBITDA growth rates, almost the same as the revenue growth rates, have had a positive effect on Alphabet’s capitalization reflected by the EV/EBITDA multiple. At the same time, within the given relation, the current level of the company’s capitalization can be regarded as almost perfectly balanced:

Comparing Alphabet with the companies from the FAAAMG list through the EV/ EBITDA multiple, we also come to the conclusion that the company is approximately fairly valued by the market:

The comparison through EV/EBITDA adjusted for annual EBITDA growth also points to the approximately balanced state of Alphabet's capitalization:

Bottom line

Alphabet is growing, neither outpacing nor falling behind its trend. At the same time, judging by the current revenue and EBITDA growth rates, it is approximately fairly valued by the market.

In comparison with other companies, Alphabet also does not look much overvalued.

In my opinion, we should not expect rapid growth for Alphabet’s shares in the medium term. But what concerns the average level of total price return, Alphabet will certainly demonstrate it by the end of the year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.