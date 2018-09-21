There Is A More Important Question Than High P/E Ratios Affecting Dividends: Johnson & Johnson

If nothing else, debate over P/E ratios has brought to the fore that the Johnson & Johnson of today has very different growth prospects to the Johnson & Johnson of yesterday.

A return on investment in shares will be governed by three factors only: purchase price, dividends received while holding, and price received when sold - one known and two unknowns.

You can't buy P/E ratios, whether you consider them high or low. You buy shares at a known present market price, not some other different present value calculation.

Buying an overvalued stock will negatively affect both dividend yield on cost and any gain or loss on sale. But a high P/E ratio does not necessarily equate to overvaluation.

A Partial Rebuttal - There Are Issues In Drawing A Conclusion On Valuation From A P/E Ratio

It is always a delight to read Chuck Carnevale's articles and to look over his fantastic F.A.S.T. Graphs™. In his recent article, "Here's Why Valuation Determines Total Dividend Payments For Overvalued Stocks: Johnson & Johnson," Chuck sets out to answer a reader's question:

Again, someone please explain to me how valuation determines the future direction for dividend growth and total dividend payments for overvalued stocks. I've been asking this question for five years here on SA w/o a good answer. Nothing theoretical please - I want to see actual data.

Chuck provides a well-reasoned argument for the adverse effect on future dividend receipts from paying too much for shares (overvalued shares). I totally agree with Chuck on that point but find the examples provided are unsuitable for illustrating that point. I disagree with the implied assumption in the article that a "high" P/E ratio for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) translates to overvalued and a "low" P/E ratio translates to undervalued. In the comparative examples, in the article referenced above, one investment with a "high" P/E ratio is deemed to be overvalued, while the second, with a "low" P/E ratio, is deemed to be undervalued. My reasons for questioning the validity of findings based on comparing these two cases are discussed below. To aid in that discussion, I have constructed TABLE 1 below.

TABLE 1

Note 5 link - JNJ 2017 10-K page 70

Cases A and B, in TABLE 1, are based on the presumed overvalued and undervalued shares at date of purchase of the Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stock per the referenced article. Case C is provided to facilitate discussion. Discussion based on TABLE 1 follows.

Receive More Shares At A Lower Valuation, Less Shares At A Higher Valuation

From the referenced article:

Consistent with this first point is the reality that lower valuation is simultaneously associated with lower stock prices - ceteris paribus. Therefore, when you buy a given stock at a lower valuation, you are initially purchasing more shares than had you bought it at a higher valuation.

That statement seems quite logical to me, and I believe it to be true. And yet, in the examples provided, the "overvalued" case (Case A) receives 238.44 shares, far more than the "undervalued" Case (Case B) receipt of 149.93 shares. Either the logic is wrong, or the example cases provided are "apples and oranges" and are invalid for comparison purposes. I believe it is the latter.

Was JNJ Share Price Overvalued In 1998 Or Undervalued In 2008?

Another problem with the two examples is they are for completely different time periods. The comparison is further invalidated by choosing an exit for Case A around the time of the GFC meltdown, while the deemed exit for Case B is at a time when some are claiming the market is in "bubble" territory. I believe arguments about share prices being over or undervalued, based on P/E ratio at time of purchase, are largely invalidated if the cases used to demonstrate have differing P/E ratios at exit. The "overvalued case" has a 12.79 P/E ratio at exit versus a 25.78 P/E ratio at exit for the "undervalued" case. If Case B is superior to Case A, is it due to comparative valuations at entry or comparative valuations at exit? I believe it is the latter.

Changing The Exit Date For Case A

Case C shows the results for Case A if exit had occurred at end of December 2001. The P/E ratio reduced from 41.26 ("overvalued") at end of 1998 to 33.4 ("less overvalued") at end of 2001. This would suggest the share price has gone down in value if P/E ratios are a determinant of value. But Case C shows the highly "overvalued" shares purchased in 1998 have achieved a rate of return of 14% per year, despite going down in value. This is well above the 10.34% result for the "undervalued" shares purchased in 2007, at a P/E ratio of just 17.9. The foregoing tells me P/E ratios are not reliable for judging whether or not a stock is overvalued. As discussed further below, Chuck Carnevale has previously stated, in a 2016 article, that P/E ratios are not useful for comparing valuations of two different companies, and "that a company with a P/E Ratio of 10, for example, can be significantly more expensive than a company with a P/E Ratio of 40." For me, that is the issue with the Case A and Case B examples. Johnson & Johnson in 1998, with a P/E ratio of 41.26, had very different earnings growth prospects than Johnson & Johnson in 2007, with a P/E ratio of 17.91.

The Johnson & Johnson Of The Last 10 Years Is A Different Johnson & Johnson To The One Of The Previous 10 Years

I would argue that the future prospects for JNJ in 1998 were far brighter than the prospects for JNJ in 2007. TABLE 1 shows JNJ EPS grew by an average 16.49% per year in the 10 years subsequent to 1998. That level of future EPS growth was a reasonable expectation in 1998. The prospects for JNJ were not so bright in 2007. In fact, average earnings growth in the ten years subsequent to 2007 slipped to just 3.83% per year.

From an article I authored in 2013:

…for the 35 years from 1972 to 2006, JNJ not only grew net income at ~15% per year, but the growth (measured in periods of 5 years) was remarkably uniform, with little variation from the uniform growth path of the "Doubling Penny."

In that same article, I explained why the doubling penny phenomenon (also referred to as the law of large numbers) would prevent those rates of growth being sustained into the future. That prediction has come to pass. Clearly, the Johnson & Johnson of the last 10 years is a very different Johnson & Johnson to the one of the previous 10 years. Given that difference, it is interesting to note Chuck Carnevale's views on P/E ratios for different companies per this excerpt from an article he authored in 2016 and also referred to above:

It is important to note, however, that a higher P/E Ratio does not necessarily mean that the company has a higher valuation or that it is more expensive than a company with a lower P/E Ratio. This fact is not understood by many investors and is the key reason that the P/E Ratio has little value by itself or if used in a vacuum. It is theoretically possible, depending on each company's future prospects, that a company with a P/E Ratio of 10, for example, can be significantly more expensive than a company with a P/E Ratio of 40.

Staying The Course Would have Altered The Outcome For Case A

I have run the numbers if Case A had not sold in 2007 and held through end of 2017. The resulting rate of return is marginally lower than for Case B. This can be attributed to the 7 years 2001 to 2008 when the share price for Case B actually fell by 19 cents from $60.02 to $59.83 (see TABLE 1).

If The JNJ Share Price Did Not Change, How Come The P/E Ratio Falls Dramatically

Looking at Cases A and C in TABLE 1, despite the share price hardly moving between 2001 and 2008, the P/E ratio fell from 33.4 at end of 2001 to 12.79 at end of 2008. The cause of this was the EPS over the same period increasing by 263% from $1.774 to $4.676. If investors were not rushing in to buy at end of 2008, it could have been because they did not expect this rate of EPS growth to continue. If so, they would have been right. As mentioned above, TABLE 1 shows that from 2008 to 2017, JNJ's EPS growth has averaged a meagre 3.83% per year. This compares to 16.49% for the 10 years 1998 to 2008, and 20.38% for the 3 years 1998 to 2001.

There Is Often A Disconnect Between Share Price And Company Performance

Share price can move for many reasons apart from company performance measured by latest EPS figures. This is apparent from the extent of fluctuations in share price between one quarterly release of earnings and the next quarterly release. But it is also apparent this can happen over much longer periods of time, as per TABLE 2 below.

TABLE 2

TABLE 2 summarizes some key figures and statistics from TABLE 1. In the 10 years from 2007 to 2017, the average share price growth rate was 7.67%, more than double the 3.62% for the 10 years 1998 to 2008. This is despite average EPS growth rate of 16.49% for the 10 years 1998 to 2008 being over 4 times the growth rate of 3.83% for EPS for the 10 years 2007 to 2017. The dividend growth rate of 13.98% for the ten years to 2008 was also almost double the 7.44% for the 10 years to 2017. Despite the high dividend growth rate for the 10 years to 2008, the dividend payout ratio fell from 47.7% in 1998 to 38.4% in 2008. Contrast this with the growth in dividend payout ratio from 43.5% in 2007 to 61.3% in 2017.

Summary And Conclusion - For Johnson & Johnson, The Bigger Question Is Valuation In The Years Ahead

Discussion, in this article, has centered around whether P/E ratios are valid for determining whether a stock is over or undervalued, for purposes of maximizing dividends receivable for a given amount invested. My conclusion is no, for a given investment amount, share price alone determines the amount of dividends receivable (see expanded summary below). However, a bigger question arises out of the review of the comparative performance of the company and its share price over the two ten year periods under review. What will be the performance of the company and its share price in the years ahead (see expanded summary below)?

Lower Share Price For JNJ Determines Total Dividend Payments, Period

When considering an investment in a specific company, it is only the share price paid that will determine the amount of future dividend receipts. For a given amount invested, a lower share price will mean more shares, and thus more in total dividends (number of shares multiplied by dividend per share). If an investor holds off for a week or a month to gain a lower targeted share price, and reported EPS has not changed in that time, then buying at the lower price will also mean coincidentally buying at a proportionately lower P/E ratio. But if an investor has to hold off for, say, 12 months to buy at the same targeted lower share price, they will receive the same in future total yearly dividends, despite the P/E ratio being higher or lower due to changes in reported EPS. RoseNose hit the nail on the head with this comment to Mike Nadel's recent article:

in the case of JNJ, it is a wonderful company that has a strong chart most always, but does offer times for better purchases...and I did just this year nearer to $120. I didn't really need any, but who could ignore that price and yield.....I take all my dividends so far and put it back into the portfolio, but of my own choices at the time.

I think that is a very savvy approach - happy to invest in any of the companies in the portfolio - but when there is surplus cash to go shopping for more shares, I will look to buy the ones that are on sale at the time.

The Bigger Question Is Valuation In The Years Ahead

The only way an investor can realize a return from an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and gain on sale. A company's performance and the performance of its shares do not necessarily, and very often don't, move in parallel. For JNJ, over the last 10 years, both share price and dividends have each grown at ~7% to 8% per year, resulting in a stable dividend yield of ~2.4%. At the same time, earnings per share have grown at around half the rate of dividends and share price. The inevitable result of this is dividend payout ratio has climbed from 43.5% to 61.3%, and P/E ratio has increased from 17.91 to 25.78. The returns over the last ten years for investors have been quite good at an average ~10% per year from a combination of share price gains and growing dividends. How long can the disparity between company earnings and dividends continue, and can the share price continue to grow at twice the rate of earnings? These are important questions and matters of concern for investors. We can't forecast the future, but we can create a range of projections that give us a better feel for what level of returns we might reasonably expect in the future. I have developed a model that allows projection of shareholder returns taking into account projections for - GAAP and non-GAAP earnings, dividends, share price, share issues and share repurchases, loan takedowns and repayments, and changes in interest rates. I propose to author a further article on Johnson & Johnson to show what happens to investor returns, P/E ratios, and dividend payout ratios, among other KPIs, consistent with achieving similar returns over the next few years, to those of the past 10 years.

Author's note: I am close to proceeding with a Marketplace offering to crowd-source the analysts among us (professional, amateur, and aspirants) to join cooperatively and assist each other, contributing our individual experience and skill sets, to develop and share comprehensive and meaningful research reports and projections for a wide range of companies of interest to us. If interested in learning more, and keeping abreast of my progress, please press the "Follow" button opposite my name at the start of this article.

Disclaimer: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned or to solicit transactions or clients. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. I do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor and/or a tax advisor as to the suitability of such investments for their specific situation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.