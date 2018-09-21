Why Just The Act Of Tesla Confirming A Criminal Probe Is So Meaningful

This report explains why the very act of Tesla actually confirming an outside investigation is so meaningful, and so negative for the outlook.

Following Bloomberg’s report of the investigation, TSLA confirmed it has been contacted by the Department of Justice.

Disclosure Insight® reports provide commentary and analysis on public company interactions with investors and with the SEC. They are heavily reliant on our expertise in using the Freedom of Information Act. This report was previously released to our paying subscriber clients on Thursday, 20 September 2018.

This week Bloomberg broke a story titled, Tesla Faces U.S. Criminal Probe Over Musk Statements. Following Bloomberg’s report of the investigation, Tesla confirmed it has been contacted by the Justice Department with the following per this statement released to an unknown number of reporters –

“Last month, following Elon’s announcement that he was considering taking the company private, Tesla received a voluntary request for documents from the DOJ and has been cooperative in responding to it. We have not received a subpoena, a request for testimony, or any other formal process. We respect the DOJ’s desire to get information about this and believe that the matter should be quickly resolved as they review the information they have received.”

How the company responds is critical here.

In meetings with institutional clients in London this past winter, I said your indication that the paradigm has shifted for Tesla, that things have gotten really bad, would come on the day the company itself confirmed bad news.

I say this because over the past few years, based on records we acquire through the Freedom of Information Act (as we routinely do in the Probes Reporter research process), we’ve steadily tracked separate, undisclosed SEC investigations at Tesla and SolarCity.

In fact, we’ve tracked them for so long now we’ve started to acquire documents as they end, as we did with the undisclosed formal SEC investigation into the Model 3 that took place in 2016-17. Last December, 2017, we published those findings for our client subscribers and also here at Seeking Alpha. See, "Tesla Kept Quiet About A Year-Long Formal SEC Probe Into The Model 3"

Yet all the while that we’ve tracked SEC investigative activity at these companies (again, this is at each of Tesla and SolarCity, separately), not once has Tesla come out and disclosed an SEC investigation. They’ve issued carefully worded denials, but we have yet to see an SEC investigation show up in a formal SEC filing or company press release … or even a tweet.

For example, on 11-Jul-2016, at a time when we already knew with certainty Tesla was involved with an undisclosed SEC investigation, the Wall Street Journal published a story claiming the SEC was investigating Tesla’s disclosure practices regarding a recent Autopilot-related crash.

As the Journal's story gained traction, the company issued the following denial, which was widely reported in the media:

"Tesla has not received any communication from the SEC regarding this issue. Our blog post last week provided the relevant information about this issue."

At the time we drew attention to the narrowness of this denial as it spoke only to a sole “issue”; Tesla’s disclosure practices regarding a recent Autopilot-related crash.

Yet media outlets widely reported it as the company denied there was any SEC investigation. This is a good reminder to us all that you really have to listen close, and parse a company's statements carefully.

Even after mainstream media outlets again followed our lead by publishing their own reports of SEC investigations of Tesla in Aug-2018, the company stayed silent about it.

This disclosure pattern tells me that Tesla has a standard of what’s material and what’s not that is much higher than what we normally see. While true that companies hate disclosing anything bad, I've seen enough companies holding bad things back from investors that I can say with confidence that Tesla is among those that take it to a higher level.

In the end, the confirmation from Tesla about the existence of DOJ involvement is your signal that the company has concluded the exposure it represents is so serious – so material – it had to be disclosed.

Yes, the absence of an accompanying 8-K and/or press release is of itself slippery. But even without these more formal disclosure mechanisms, given Tesla’s disclosure pattern, I again say it is the very act of any disclosure that’s so powerful here. The paradigm has shifted; it’s really bad for Tesla now.

Finally, at this stage the focus on whether or not there are DOJ subpoenas is analytically meaningless to me. The cops have shown up and they’ve got a bunch of questions. Other than to compel answers, a subpoena isn’t going to change Tesla’s responses to DOJ inquiries. Further, the SEC will share with the DOJ what it acquires through the subpoenas it’s issued.

- John P. Gavin, CFA

Probes Reporter

If we alert you to existence of an undisclosed SEC probe, that means we filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request with the SEC on the company in question and have a response, in black-and-white, on government letterhead that supports our statement. The only thing we know at this time is that the probe(S) somehow pertains to the conduct, transactions, and/or disclosures of the companies referenced.

The SEC reminds us that its assertion of the law enforcement exemption should not be construed as an indication by the Commission or its staff that any violations of law have occurred with respect to any person, entity, or security.

New SEC investigative activity could theoretically begin or end after the date covered by the latest information in this report which would not be reflected here. The SEC did not disclose the details on investigations referenced herein. All we know is that they somehow pertain to the conduct, transactions, and/or disclosures of the companies referenced above. Companies with undisclosed SEC investigations are maintained on our Watch List of companies with undisclosed SEC probes.

