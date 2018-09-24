E&P Skirmish In The Shallow STACK? Alta Mesa, Chaparral And Gastar

Consolidation in the shallow STACK is likely, and the upcoming Gastar bid deadline will provide an interesting guidepost in valuing companies that may currently be undervalued by the market.

All 3 companies operate in the shallow STACK area of Oklahoma, so a discussion comparing financial results, operations and relative valuations is likely of interest to area companies and investors.

"Permian, Permian, Permian." It's the E&P equivalent of Jan Brady's lament about her sister, Marcia, getting all the attention on "The Brady Bunch." While it is true that in 2017, Permania reached a fever pitch (I'll refer to it as "P" from here on), for many companies the prospect of trying to squeeze in among all the established operators and landlocked acreage there, at a cost ranging to upwards of $60,000/acre, made looking for "the next play" much more appealing. With other plays like the Bakken and EagleFord supposedly all having exhausted their inventory of Tier One acreage (which subsequent results have called into question), where did the ambitious independents that often develop and then "turn" prospects to bigger companies go for their next emerging shale play?

One such area was the STACK area of Oklahoma. While that could refer to the stacked nature of the pays there, it actually is an acronym derived from the Sooner Trend (oil field) Anadarko (Basin) Canadian and Kingfisher (counties). The STACK is not to be confused with the South-Central Oklahoma Oil Province (SCOOP), located to the south of the STACK. The E&P industry loves acronyms, but fortunately I have a visual aid to illustrate their respective locations.

Source: Alerian.com

Ok, I'm back and now done with breakfast after seeing that photo again, so on to the E&P STACK. It was as recently as 2013 that Newfield Exploration (NFX) began accumulating acreage in what is now known as the STACK, and it was followed by other large companies like Continental Resources (CLR), Marathon Oil (MRO), Devon Energy (DVN), Cimarex (XEC) and others. What attracted them to the area was, among other factors, world class source rock in the Woodford Shale, multiple formations and multiple landing targets within each formation, fairly continuous presence of reservoir rocks across the area along with attractive porosity and permeability, and evidence of closure and containment. All of these things, plus available seismic and numerous logs from 50-100 years of activity in the Sooner Trend, proved very attractive (and necessary for a successful geologic prospect).

"At least 90% of the recoverable primary oil has been produced from the Sooner Trend." - A geologist employed by Skelly Oil Co., August 1973

That assessment proved to be far too conservative, and of course with increases in technological capabilities have come increases in the total amount of reserves that could be produced in the STACK and other areas within the Sooner Trend.

The initial entrants into the STACK, the bigger companies cited above, focused on the deeper, over-pressured zones that they felt would offer the best economic returns (highest flow rates, biggest reserves, etc.) which, of course, came at a higher acreage and drilling/completion cost. For example, NFX is now targeting reserves of 1.3 mmboe and drilling and completion costs of $7.9 mm at depths ranging from 9,000-13,000 feet. Studies point to the STACK as having among the lowest breakeven price estimates of the major U.S. shale plays, as shown below.

Source: CHAP

With activity and success came even more activity, and other plays popped up that were able to capitalize on what had been learned in the STACK. Now, in addition to the STACK and SCOOP, we have the Merge (where the STACK and SCOOP "meet"), the SCORE, the So-Hot, the NW STACK, etc. Rather than getting too far afield with descriptions of those, the following map gives an excellent overview of the STACK/Merge/SCOOP areas, along with a depiction of the areas in which various operators have focused their activity.

Source: Camino

Outside of the initial "core areas," independents became very involved in leasing activity, often backed by private equity firms. These companies often focused on the shallower, normal-pressured zones that had not drawn the interest of the larger companies. Reserve targets of 600-700 mboe and drilling/completion costs of $4 mm became the bailiwick of companies with names like Payrock, Staghorn, Chisholm and Longfellow …. and Alta Mesa (AMR), Chaparral (NYSE:CHAP) and Gastar (GST). The latter three companies are the only public companies out of the shallow STACK operators.

Alta Mesa

Alta Mesa was a private company until 2018, when it merged with Silver Run II, Kingfisher Midstream, properties contributed by Bayou City (a private equity firm) and other entities in a transaction that was valued at almost $4 billion. Silver Run II had been formed by Riverstone (another private equity firm) in 2017 in what is called a SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company), or blank check company, whose purpose was solely to take the money raised and invest it in the best opportunity they could find. They hired Jim Hackett, an experienced executive, searched for a great opportunity, and found the entities willing to "roll up" their assets into AMR in February, 2018. My introductory article on AMR can be found here: "Should E&P Investors Take a Seat AT Silver Run's High Table?"

Alta Mesa had become the leading driller in the shallow STACK, helped by a JV with Bayou City, drilling over 300 wells in its 300 sq. mi. area of focus. A schematic of the geology across their acreage position and the general location of their assets in Kingfisher County appears below, with the areas in lighter green and pick or red indicating the deeper, over-pressured areas of the STACK and the dark green area the shallower, normal-pressured area.

Source: AMR

An overview of the combined AMR is shown below: in short, 130,000 net acres and production of 25,600 boepd on the upstream side, and 300,000 dedicated net acres and 400 miles of pipelines capable of handling 350 mmcfpd on the midstream side. Readers are advised to pay close attention to the open areas around AMR's acreage in NW Kingfisher and So. Garfield Counties for the slides that follow.

Source: AMR

The next slide shows both the location of Kingfisher active rigs and the new horizontal drilling permits there, illustrating how activity has ramped up in recent years. AMR is currently running 9 rigs in the area, with plans to move to 10 later this year.

Source: AMR

The next slide shows a detailed STACK operator map, with AMR in green along with GST (in yellow) and CHAP (in red). Again, remember that to the west/southwest are the operators in the deeper, over-pressured STACK. What is notable from this map is how the GST and CHAP complement the AMR position.

Source: GST

That has not been lost on AMR, obviously. The following slide shows "consolidation and expansion" opportunities that AMR saw when it closed its merger back in February. Again, the CHAP and GST positions stand out for their proximity to AMR and to the logistical advantages they might provide to AMR on the midstream side as well.

Source: AMR

The proverbial "fly in the ointment" showed up when AMR began to report results as a public company. The strategy of the company was very aggressive, both on the production side and the midstream side. In the 2Q, AMR reported that its production for the quarter had been adversely impacted by the time it took to shut in wells offsetting new drill areas, and also reported that its midstream volumes were far below their initial plan due to less drilling by other operators on dedicated acreage.

That AMR had paid up (or overpaid) to acquire the assets it did was apparent from the start, as it booked $1 billion to goodwill, essentially value that could not be attributed to the tangible assets acquired. What had been a $10 stock became a $6-7 stock after 1Q results were posted, and after 2Q results the stock sunk as low as $4 before settling in a $4-5 range for now.

What difference does that make, you ask? A huge one. Where AMR had hoped that it could use its stock as currency in M&A at $10, the current price in the lower $4's delays that strategy, at least for now. AMR could use some of its ample liquidity to pay cash for additional assets, but that takes away from its capex budget.

At the same time, AMR's stock price performance may also have dampened the hopes of other operators in terms of both their drilling plans and their own M&A possibilities. After all, they likely wanted to be valued based on the same metrics as AMR at $10 was.

Chaparral

CHAP has had its own issues, not necessarily due to the STACK, but issues nonetheless. It declared bankruptcy in 2016, and although it has emerged with no debt (until a recent debt offering), its stock is fairly illiquid and its drilling pace is still on the uptrend.

By converting its prior debt into equity, CHAP obtained a debt-free enterprise value of almost $1 billion. As the next slide depicts, it has 119,000 net acres in the STACK offsetting AMR and other operators, and produces 13.2 mboepd with 35-45% growth projected. It also has proved reserves of 76 mmboe and a PV10 of $659 mm.

Source: CHAP

The following slide shows recent transactions in the STACK, most of which are in the shallow zones. The AMR deal shows up as the clear outlier at $17,000/net acre, while other deals have ranged from $8,500/ net acre (the most recent sale by Longfellow-#5 - just to the east of AMR/CHAP/GST) up to $13,000/ net acre-#2- roughly where GST's acreage is.

Source: CHAP

Despite its finances and its drilling plans, CHAP's stock has languished near $18. The trouble I see is that, like other formerly bankrupt companies, CHAP really has neither a retail nor an institutional base of new investors, and it needs further progress to convince investors to move in. Its results have been very good to date, with actual production exceeding its type curve estimates and costs of 600 mmboe and $4 mm based on 4,800-foot laterals, but its longer-term strategy of drilling to exit, if that is what it is, has been impacted by AMR's slow start.

Like AMR, CHAP has financed part of its drilling plan through a joint venture with Bayou City, receiving a commitment of $100 mm to drill up to 30 wells in Garfield and Canadian Counties. The purpose of bringing in a partner is to prove up acreage that might otherwise expire or be beyond the financial means of CHAP to drill on its own. Bayou City receives a preferential return, with CHAP keeping a significant reversionary interest after Bayou City's investment has hit its hurdle rate.

Gastar

A bigger issue in the shallow STACK recently has been Gastar. GST's acreage position in the STACK is slightly less than 70,000 net acres, and it has proved reserves approaching $150 mm. GST estimates approximately 205,000 "effective net acres," which accumulates acreage where different formations may be produced by zone and then aggregates them.

Source: GST

Like AMR and CHAP, it entered into a development JV (in 2017). However, its debt picture was more clouded than AMR and CHAP, as it was at risk of having its banks declare a default. Based on the prospective nature of its STACK acreage, GST obtained a new senior secured term loan of $250 mm, a new convertible loan of $150 mm and an equity infusion of $60 mm from Ares, another private equity firm, that gave up to 40% of the company to Ares if GST's stock price remained at or above $2.20.

The slide below shows Gastar's pre-drilling development concept of the geology of the STACK underlying their acreage, along with other operators' development of each zone. Like the "P," the STACK's multiple target zones make it a good prospect, with the likelihood that one or more zones will be productive in the area.

Source:GST

GST's JV turned in very poor results, which it attributed to faulty design and completion techniques from its service provider. The company has therefore had to retrench, adding technical expertise, sacking the former CEO and selling off producing assets to fund current development. Although it recently completed drilling several wells prior to its 2Q report, it did not give many details for investors to mull over. GST's acreage and the results of recent Osage wells are shown below.

Source: GST

The lack of detail may in large part have been due to the fact that Ares delivered a letter at the end of June to the Board of Directors of GST expressing its wish that GST put itself up for sale. Ares "wish list" also suggested that if a sale did not occur, that it would be willing to purchase GST's assets for the amount of its debt inside or outside bankruptcy, and they also indicated their desire to match any competing bids.

Despite the fact that GST was not in default to Ares at the time, the Board responded to Ares by initiating a sale procedure that will result in any proposals being made by Oct. 1, less than 2 weeks from now. In the meantime, likely because of Ares' stance and the mention of a possible bankruptcy filing, GST common stock has fallen from $0.60/share to $0.06/share, at which point it was delisted from the NYSE American and began trading on the OTC market. Its two issues of preferred shares, likewise, fell from roughly $13 to $3, and they were also delisted.

To compound matters further, a delisting of its shares renders GST in default to Ares, which in effect "triggered" the default in the first place, at least in the eyes of some investors. Certain preferred investors purportedly sent a letter to GST letting the company know that they believe the valuation of GST should provide for at least some recovery for the preferred shareholders and that, in the event of a bankruptcy, the preferred stock would be the fulcrum security, in effect. Such a determination would give the preferred shares a greater say in the final outcome in bankruptcy. A bankruptcy might be likely in almost any event, either because offers were insufficient, or if approval of any deal were required and sufficient votes from common and preferred shareholders were unable to be obtained.

Using the low $/acre figure of $8,500 for the recent Longfellow sale and applying it to GSTs capital structure would result in full liquidation value to its preferreds and some residual value to its common shares, a price that until Ares' letter did not seem unreasonable as hopeful, target prices. Certainly, the comparable transactions would have created the impression that such a value was not "pie in the sky." Nevertheless, the market is now on hold waiting to see what happens with the GST situation, in my opinion.

Other Private STACK Operators

Camino Minerals is the largest private company in the SCOOP/STACK/Merge, with 107,000 net acres. Camino is backed by Natural Gas Partners, a private equity firm.

Chisholm Oil & Gas LLC owns 53,000 net acres in Kingfisher County that it acquired from Staghorn in 2017 for $600+ mm with funds supplied by Apollo Management, a private equity firm.

Red Bluff Resources owns an unknown number of acres in the STACK, and also purchased acreage from GST. It is backed by Pine Brook Capital, a private equity firm.

Staghorn Petroleum sold to Chisholm but has evidently secured additional funding from EnCap, a private equity firm, to pursue further STACK deals.

Is Investor Angst Justified?

Reserve Estimates

Certainly, seeing AMR decline from $10 to $4, CHAP from $25 to $18, and GST from $1.30 to $0.06 paints an ugly picture. Are these indications that the play is failing or is there hope of finding any value in one or more of these companies.

AMR's recent well results do not paint the picture of a failing play, except with respect to timing, at least so far. The slide below represents AMR's results from 146 wells drilled most in 2017, spread out over several townships. These wells show a mean of 651 mboe (38% oil) with well economics that should exceed 100% at current prices. Well costs continue to average around $4 mm. I believe recent results have pushed reserve estimates up over 700 mboe using their most recent completion techniques (which they refer to as Gen 3.0).

Source: AMR

Chap, likewise, shows reserve estimates of 629 mboe (40% oil) with completed well costs of $4 mm. This equates to roughly $830/lateral foot based on drilling 4,800-foot laterals.

Longfellow, which sold out of its position for $280 mm to a South Korean refiner, estimated reserves of 653 mboe (54% oil) in an oilier, update position to the east of AMR, CHAP and GST. Both reserves and costs ($4.2 mm) for Longfellow were from a presentation a year ago.

GST's projections for reserves were 489 mboe (58% oil) with costs of $4 mm. Since they did not really give an indication of how their newest wells "stacked up" against those figures, readers have to assume that the only ones who know for sure are those who have entered into confidentiality agreements in connection with their marketing process, as well as those who have paid for access to Oklahoma data (which I have not).

Marketing

Unlike the "P" Basin, this shallow STACK does not and will not have any takeaway issues for either oil or gas, or water for that matter. AMR's "full service" field services has that covered, as the following slide shows. Its Cimarron pipeline direct to Cushing will be in service in 2019.

On pricing, an issue on natural gas is that it fetches something like $0.70/mcf less than Henry Hub currently. Although expansions of marketing past AMR are forthcoming, the risk for the project is still that natural gas prices from Appalachia and "P" result in a flood of gas to Henry Hub, keeping prices depressed. So far, though, economics seem strong at the well level, and these companies do not have large staffs.

Source: AMR

Results

The chart below shows results from 2Q for all 3 companies, and includes reserve and finding cost information from 12/31/17. I elected to use 2Q figures and annualize them in some calculations because prices were much closer to current prices in the 2Q than in the 1Q; cash flow figures are 6-month numbers, to even out the impact of CAPEX between quarters.

Because of projected growth for AMR (100% production growth from YE '17 to exit rate at YE '18) and CHAP (50% growth), the 2Q numbers should prove conservative. Rather than go into too much detail, I include these figures just for your information. Also, in terms of reserves, GST sold off a major property during 2018, which is still included in YE '17 reserve figures (acreage #s have been adjusted to just remaining STACK acreage).

Source: Author compilation of public press releases, 10-Qs and presentations

Strategies

What's the point of this article, you might well be asking about now? I like to start at the 30,000-foot level to scope out who is involved in the broad area first. I then zoom in to a tighter area to see who is involved in "offset" activity. Then I try to zoom in to the operators with the biggest positions that might prove attractive for some sort of consolidation via merger or acquisition … in this case, focusing in on AMR, CHAP and GST. I think that all 3 of them are potential targets at some point, and I also think the AMR and CHAP could be acquirers as well.

Obviously, AMR included a chart in its slides that depicts "consolidation opportunities" that included CHAP and GST acreage. Could they acquire those companies? In my mind, the answer would have been a strong "yes" 6 months ago, and even today it is definitely a possibility. But their capital structure makes equity deals difficult to structure, and liquidity may be dear to them with their growth plans. Among all the companies in the shallow STACK, though, they have the most incentive to see the owners of the CHAP and GST acreage, whoever they may be, aggressively develop the acreage, since they own the midstream operation to which both are dedicated. CHAP might be easier to structure as an equity deal since they have little debt, and AMR has publicly-traded warrants it might be able to use. GST is more difficult for AMR unless Ares is willing to take a piece of equity or AMR is willing to pay cash to buy them out … and nobody else bids more than them

CHAP is unlikely to be able to go after AMR due to size, but it would be a logical bidder for GST. As shown above, their acreage most directly offsets GST, and the size of the deal would be more in CHAP's range. Again, the caveat is that using equity would be great for GST, but Ares has said they want cash. At the right price, of course, everything is doable.

I included the PE portfolio companies merely to show that there are other significant operators who are not public, but may be looking for an exit strategy themselves. That could involve selling out for cash or doing an up-merger into a publicly traded firm, a trend that seems to have taken hold in the PE sector recently. Certainly, those PE firms, if they were wanting to expand, would be looking at GST in the short term, given the "for sale" sign on its door, but deals involving the other two would more likely involve the merger strategy, at least in my opinion.

One such firm, Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ.U), a SPAC like Silver Run/AMR, recently completed a $552 mm IPO. It has broad discretion in what types of businesses it may pursue within energy, so might have an interest in kicking the tires of GST and possibly CHAP, possibly also in connection with Apollo's position in Chisholm Oil & Gas.

Besides the other public and private operators in the shallow STACK, there are also operators in the SCOOP and Merge areas who might be interested in expanding into the shallow STACK. Of course, there are the larger STACK operators also, but their plates seem full with their deeper, over-pressured acreage currently. The broad overview shows companies like Roan Resources (ROAN), which is merging with Linn Energy (OTCQB:LNGG) to form a new STACK/SCOOP-focused company, and several other PE backed-firms operate there as well … in addition to the bigger companies like EOG Resources (EOG) and Gulfport (GPOR) among public companies.

Then, there are the outliers, companies that have not been active in the STACK yet but would like to establish a position. In my experience, these companies often come out of left field, so to speak, as SK did when it bought Longfellow's acreage. It could be a public company or a private company backed by PE … or none at all. But GST, in particular, and CHAP both seem to fit the bill of being attractive targets for M&A; price is the biggest unknown. While AMR might also be attractive, at this point I do not see them being an interested target or a motivated seller; their situation is still in its infancy.

Valuation

As I said above, the 2Q financials may be of little use in valuing AMR and CHAP because of future growth, but I will use the best data I can find to compare the 3, as shown below. I must caution that real valuations depend on detailed geologic and engineering workups, not merely broad metrics that take what the detailed work provides and boil it down to numbers that look good, and are understandable, in the media.

Source: Author and public company data

Obviously, both CHAP and GST would love to have been valued at any time at the equivalent of $17,000/net acre, but those days appear to be long gone with AMR currently priced at $4.50, under $6,000/net acre if $500 mm is attributed to their midstream operations.

On these assumptions, AMR and CHAP would both be considered about 15% undervalued relative to a $6,000/net acre valuation, while GST would appear to be 75% undervalued to the common. Of course, GST's precarious financial condition, including both debt and preferred, make any changes to the broad assumptions in the chart very significant to $/share figures. My estimate of the point at which GST preferreds begin to participate in value is roughly $3,000/acre, and $5,150 for the common. Besides the comparison to original AMR values, the Longfellow comparison is also interesting for both CHAP and GST ... but that may also be a dream even though it was only 6 months ago.

Conclusion

If you are still asking what the point of this article is, the real point to me is that the shallow STACK is an interesting focus area, given the predominance of larger operators and companies seeking to expand outside the "P" Basin. In some ways, the acreage acquisition phase is still ongoing, but like the "P," there will need to be consolidation going forward. Companies like AMR, CHAP and GST provide the only public vehicles at the moment, and they appear to me to each have their own appeal as acquisition targets if oil and gas prices hold up, and particularly if reserves increase and costs decrease.

GST presents the most "interesting" situation, both because of its impact on its own stakeholders and because of a potential ripple effect on other operators and acreage values within the shallow STACK. A "slam dunk" (i.e., a high price) on GST values would make a lot of shareholders happy, while an "airball" would not (yes, a reference to Nate Walton, Bill Walton's son, who fronted the Ares deal with GST).

Given how extensive holding of PE companies are, I am also very interested to follow their activities. There are something like 500 PE portfolio companies in the U.S. backed by the various PE firms currently, with over $100 billion in unspent capital at last word. I want to see how they invest their funds, and I also want to see how their exit strategies unfold, since the IPO market is largely closed to them currently. That is why you see deals like ECR/BRMR, TALO/SGY, HPR (5th Creek)/BBG, etc.

What would really get the creative juices flowing would be to see other companies step in and do a "rollup" similar to AMR with one or more of the companies mentioned here. The area is likely to undergo consolidation in the future anyway; striking while AMR may not be in a position to respond is a competitive coup, at the right price, of course. On the other hand, if AMR and CHAP do not bid on GST or bid at or below Ares' likely credit bid, that would sure create doubt in my own mind as a shareholder in those companies about their own valuations; unless they can show that GST's acreage is in the middle of a "donut hole" of unproductive acreage (which would be surprising, but not unheard of). Anyway, I've got my popcorn ready for Oct. 1, when the GST bids are due.

As my disclosure states, I am long AMR and GST.PA. I consider AMR to be a long-term hold, although I may trade around the position over time. GST.PA is effectively an option with a very short timeframe; Oct. 1 is the deadline for offers to come in, and a result (either sale or bankruptcy) will likely come out shortly thereafter. My experience in oil and gas M&A makes me possibly more willing to take the GST risk when I look at what others could do with their own operations and how strategic a fit it seems to pose at a valuation that would have seemed reasonable until recently, and may still be. But it is equivalent to exploration dry hole risk, and I am treating it accordingly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMR, GST.PA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.