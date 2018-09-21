Nutrisystem: The Science Of Weight Loss

The company's recently launched DNA Body Blueprint program gives it a competitive edge and should help it gain market share in the weight-loss market.

The Momentum Growth Quotient for the company is 13.45, which is 27.52% higher than the average for the S&P 100.

Shares of Nutrisystem Inc. (NTRI) are down 15.93% since peaking on August 3, 2018, and in my opinion, the shares of this provider of weight management products and services are an attractive buy at current price levels. The company has a solid history of generating outstanding earnings growth, and the future growth ratios point to continued growth over the next twelve months. I lay out my bullish argument for the company below by reviewing some pertinent fundamental and technical aspects of the stock.

Momentum Growth Quotient

My MGQ plays a critical part when it comes to determining if I am going to go long or short a stock. Generally, I only want to go long a stock with an MGQ higher than that of the S&P 100, and I want to go short a stock with an MGQ lower than that of the index (for a more detailed explanation of how I calculate the MGQ, please see my BlogPost).

As of the end of August 2018, the MGQ for the S&P 100 stood at 9.84.

The current MGQ for NTRI stands at 13.45, which implies a 27.52% higher growth rate compared to the S&P 100. This tells us that NTRI has strong future growth potential and is a good candidate for a long position.

Financial Snapshot

Let's dig a little deeper into the financial data to get a better feel of how the company has performed on certain fundamental metrics and what these numbers imply for future growth.

The Past

During the past 12 months, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate of Nutrisystem Inc. was 3.30% per year. During the past 3 years, the average EBITDA per share growth rate was 36.30% per year. During the past 5 years, the average EBITDA per share growth rate was 62.80% per year. During the past 10 years, the average EBITDA per share growth rate was -4.80% per year. (GuruFocus). Earnings growth has been impressive over the last five years.

The operating margin % for NTRI came in at 17.68% as of June 2018. Each dollar of revenue the company generated brought in 17.68 cents of earnings. The company's operating margin showed relative strength against its competitors coming in higher the average of 6.10% for its industry (specific group of companies engaged in similar business activities) - Reuters.

The Future

Knowing how a company has performed in the past is important in order to evaluate management's past record in running the business. But more important to us is how profitable the company will be in the future because we are investing going forward, not backwards. And it's the forward-looking metrics that should really get you excited about NTRI.

I like to use two measuring sticks to gauge the future growth potential for companies: Forward P/E and forward rate of return.

I prefer to use the Forward P/E ratio (current stock's price over its "expected" earnings per share) rather than historical P/E to gauge a company's expected future earnings power. A high Forward P/E ratio means that investors are anticipating higher growth in the future and are willing to pay more for future earnings - momentum investing is all about following the trend (perceived or real).

NTRI has a Forward P/E of 14.62 compared to a 17.29 Forward P/E for the S&P 500. The Forward P/E for NTRI is lower than that of the index, indicating that investor growth prospects for the stock are lower than that of the broader market, but I view a Forward P/E above 10.00 as acceptable for a long position.

The forward rate of return for a stock (created by Donald Yacktman) is one of my favorite quotients for gauging the market's expectation for future growth for a company. Yacktman defines forward rate of return as the normalized free cash flow yield plus real growth plus inflation. In simple terms, the forward rate of return can be thought of as the return that investors buying the stock today can expect from it in the future.

The forward rate of return for NTRI stands at 23.40%. This implies that an investor buying the stock today should expect a 23.40% return over the next 12 months. The average forward rate of return for the S&P 100 as of the end of August was at 8.84%, so NTRI has an implied potential rate of return that is 2.65x greater than that of the index.

The risk inherent in the forward rate of return is that the calculation is reliable only if the company can grow at the same rate in the future as it did in the past. If the growth rate falters, the projected returns will not materialize. But we are willing to accept this risk as part of the difficult process of forecasting earnings and growth momentum.

Technical Snapshot

As per my ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the momentum trend for NTRI turned bullish with a daily close above $36.00 on September 18. This signaled a bullish break above a downtrend line on the daily charts. Shares recently bounced off the $35.00 support level, which should encourage buyers to jump in on the bullish break. From here, I see the shares climbing to the $43.00 level over the next three months.

Today (article publication date), I will buy the NTRI 21DEC18 35 Call Options, which will provide approximately 5x leverage on my long trade. My stop-loss exit signal for the trade will be a daily close below $35.00. When trading options with leverage, a stop-loss is absolutely imperative in order to avoid oversized losses and wipe-outs. My target return for the trade is 85% (17% share appreciation x 5x leverage on the call options).

For investors in the shares, I recommend that you hold for 3 months or $43.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors, I believe NTRI is a solid addition to any growth portfolio over the next 12 months.

It's In The Science

In the Q2 2018 earnings call, CEO Dawn Zier highlighted the company's push into DNA technology via their DNA Body Blueprint program to help customers achieve their weight loss goals and live a healthier lifestyle:

A personalized blueprint or action plan based on a unique genetic make-up focused specifically on eating behavior, nutrition, metabolism, and vitamin. They'll then be able to cover their Nutrisystem program based on the findings as well as discuss the report in more detail with the weight loss counselor should they choose.

This scientifically customised program was launched in July 2018 and positions the company as a first-mover in this new era of weight loss and well-being. Being able to customise a weight loss program for customers according to the findings of their unique DNA could be a game-changer for the industry, and Nutrisystem has given itself a head-start on the competition in the weight loss market.

The US weight loss market was estimated to be worth $66 billion in 2017, and the global weight loss market is expected to be worth $442 billion by 2025. Total sales for Nutrisystem for 2017 came in at $696 million, so there is a lot of room for the company to grow market share going forward.

Beating The Competition

When looking for companies to invest in, I like to find ones with a management team that has outperformed its peers in the same industry in regards to turning revenue into profits.

Profitability Ratios

NTRI Industry Sales - 5 Yr Growth Rate 11.92% 3.29% Gross Margin (TTM) 53.60% 43.30% Operating Margin (TTM) 10.72% 6.10% Net Profit Margin (TTM) 7.80% 5.07%

Source: Reuters

This is a company that is posting much higher sales growth than its peers with a management team that is very good at efficiently running the company. The recent price drop in the shares presents a great opportunity to initiate a position in NTRI.

Conclusion

When I go long a stock, I want to invest in a company that provides superior future growth potential, but I also want to time the entry into any position to try to maximize my return.

So, I use fundamental analysis to identify shares with a strong future growth rate, and then I apply technical analysis to identify ideal entry points.

In my opinion, NTRI is a compelling buy at these levels from both a fundamental and technical perspective.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTRI.

