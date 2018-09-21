Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Viking Zooms, AstraZeneca Positive

Stocks in News: VKTX, AZN

Viking Therapeutics' VK2809 successful in mid-stage NAFLD study

The investment thesis on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX), as I have previously stated, is simple. The company has a drug very similar to Madrigal (MDGL) and is only months behind it in clinical development. Yet, its market cap is a fraction of Madrigal's. Hence, it is likely undervalued.

This thesis was bolstered this week when the company announced Phase 2 positive results VK2809 in patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). The trial data was achieved in comparison to placebo. In response, the share price of the company jumped a whopping 128% pre-market on robust volume. The surge allowed the share price to touch its 52-wk high of $24.

Previously, we covered Viking twice in August and anticipated similar and further upsurge in its stock price. On September 19, the company announced stock offering and the share price climbed down by 2%. At the last close, the share price is significantly lower (~20%) from its recent and 52-wk high. The market cap of the company still stands less than $700M, and as discussed in our August 25 article, we still expect the share price of the company to experience further upsurge on upcoming catalysts.

The trial data of VK2809 showed that the trial not only met the primary endpoint but also statistically significant reduction in LDL-C or liver fat. Market's enthusiasm for VK2809 may have dampened in the past because the candidate's quite a long hibernation after its successful Phase 1 trial. Viking's management acquired the drug few years back, and since then, the progress has been strong.

Previously, there were some concerns with safety data of the Phase 1 trial of the candidate. We may recall that the Phase 1 trial of the drug was conducted by Metabasis Pharma. At the two highest doses of 20mg and 40mg, the study reported ALT elevation in 3 patients each. Now, ALT elevation is associated with liver toxicity; so, when taken at face value, these results indicated a problem for VK2809.

However, as this researcher has discussed, there is a problem with how the adverse events were described. Usually, in liver diagnostics, mild ALT elevation is defined as 3x the upper limit of normal (uln) ALT, which could be anywhere between 7 and 55 u/l. So, for someone to have even a mild elevation, they have to have 3xULN of ALT. However, in this study - original poster here - ALT elevation, according to this reference, was done as an undisclosed increase from baseline.

This is critical because an elevated ALT may still remain within the normal range, as discussed in that paper. Nevertheless, the Phase 2 results presently under discussion does not have any such trace; as the trial did not report any serious adverse events and was generally well-tolerated. The Liver Meeting, AASLD, in San Francisco, between November 9-13, will be the venue for complete data readout.

VKTX has a diversified portfolio with two Phase 2 candidates, one, VK5211, an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) in hip fracture surgery which has already proved its mettle in a Phase 2 trial. The other is the present candidate, VK2809, indicated in NAFLD and Hypercholesterolemia. It has two more rare disease programs in Phase 1b and preclinical stages respectively.

A thorough comparison between the trial data of a similar phase of Viking and Madrigal - which Viking is apparently chasing on all counts - may not in themselves mean much as it is almost impossible to do cross-trial comparisons to any satisfactory level. However, it does show one thing, that it is at least apparent that VK2809 doesn't appear to have fared any worse than MGL3196.

VKTX has around $80mn, with a burn rate of roughly $20mn per year. Even if apparently the cash seemed to be adequate for the company in near future, it seems now that the company may have even bigger plans ahead. The company is yet to disclose the price, volume and terms of the offering announced on September 19, but the use of net proceeds from the offering has been mentioned as "continued development of its VK2809, VK5211, and VK0214 programs and for general research and development, working capital, and general corporate purposes."

Viking now has preliminary but solid Phase 2 trial data to continue development of its current lead candidate. The potential of the candidate and its current success are expected to carry the share of the company further ahead. Accordingly, the current market cap of the company at $641 million has a lot of space to expand in near future. In particular, as the news of the offering has brought the share price down from its peak, this and further corrections are still opportunities to enter into the stock story.

AstraZeneca's FASENRA shows safety and sustained efficacy in long-term phase III BORA trial in severe eosinophilic asthma

AstraZeneca (AZN) presented data from its BORA trial on September 18, at the European Respiratory Society International Congress 2018 in Paris, France. The trial is a Phase 3 extension study evaluating long-term safety and efficacy of FASENRA (benralizumab) as an add-on maintenance treatment in patients with severe eosinophilic asthma.

This patient group represents those who had previously completed one of the two pivotal SIROCCO or CALIMA Phase III trials. With no increase in the frequencies of overall or serious adverse events, the extension trial administered for an additional 56 weeks had a safety and tolerability profile similar to earlier SIROCCO and CALIMA trials. Second year of treatment could sustain the improvements.

Details of the trial data included the following:

74% of patients with a baseline blood eosinophil count of 300 cells per μL or greater who received FASENRA every eight weeks continuously, were exacerbation-free in BORA in their second year of treatment and maintained improvements in lung function and asthma control. 65% and 66%, respectively, of patients with a baseline blood eosinophil count of 300 cells per μL or greater who received FASENRA 30 mg every eight weeks were exacerbation-free their first year of treatment in the one-year, predecessor SIROCCO and CALIMA trials (49% for placebo arms in both trials)."

A subtype of asthma, eosinophilic asthma shows increased eosinophils in blood, lung tissue, and sputum. The disease has an increased rate of severity and often occurs in the people showing the disease in adulthood. Even if asthma may be caused by a number of allergic conditions, many eosinophilic asthma patients do not have any history of allergic conditions. Prevalence of this subtype of asthma is unknown. However, in 2016, the global market of asthma and COPD was valued at $39,021.2M and is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 4.2% to $ 56,507.7M by 2025.

