Can A Critical Boeing Supplier (Safran) Continue To Outperform Its Customer?

In the first half of 2018, revenue grew by 23.9%. The operating margin is 14.6% of revenue up one percentage point over the prior year, and income is up 30%.

Airliner seats are also in short supply. Currently six 787s are parked awaiting seats before delivery. Safran is turning around a seat manufacturer with production problems (Zodiac).

Safran (OTCPK:SAFRF) NASDAQ is a French company but much of its business is focused on the US aerospace industry. This makes it less attractive in its local French market. The P/E is 25, which is low for a high growth business. This aircraft equipment business makes carbon brakes, landing gear, and nacelles. The defense business produces jet engines and rocket engines. They employ 58,000 with 37,000 in France. Safran's US business is 25% of sales. I wrote about this company in July projecting 7 to 10 percent annual growth and considered it a future buy. That was far too conservative. At 30% profit growth, it is a strong buy.

The revenue and operating income growth of the major segments are shown below comparing the first half of 2018 with the prior year.

Leap and CFM-56

Propulsion is Safran's share of the CFM joint venture. To muddy the waters, Safran also includes a small helicopter engine operation. Propulsion grew by 12.9 % in dollars but less in Euros. This is half a year for a 50% interest. Therefore, CFM's annual revenue is $22 billion. The engine volume grew by 21% but the engine manufacturing revenue is only up 14%.

CFM was happy that they sold 599 CMF-56 because these units are profitable to manufacture but the backlog is falling fast. Leap had 15,450 orders at the end of July. While revenue increased by 14%, the change over to the Leap engine that is produced at a loss is expected to lower CFM 2018 profits by $240 to $375 million. However, despite this impact, propulsion profits went up 20%. The reason profits are up is that service went up 12%. Service is 57.4% of sales with high operating margins.

CFM is about four weeks behind in shipments to Boeing (BA). CFM 2018 delivery commitment is 12 engines a week to Airbus (EASDRF) and 14 to Boeing. In 2019, Airbus should get 14 engines per week and Boeing 18 to 20. Boeing cannot make its delivery schedule in 2019 with that number of engines so Boeing is pushing for higher production. Leap was scheduled to increase production at year-end but they are now moving that ramp up forward to meet that. CFM has invested a billion in capital to increase capacity and to lower engine-manufacturing cost.

The Leap is coming down the experience curve, so the losses are decreasing. Competition with United Technology's (NYSE:UTX) Pratt & Whitney GTF is intense. In order to prevent the GTF from gaining a foothold in the market, the engines are sold with 70% discount. Therefore, a Leap engine with a list price of $13 million will actually sell for $3.7 million. One third of the buyers of the Airbus 320 have yet to make an engine selection so the competition will continue.

Boeing's planned new mid-market aircraft would require engines between 45 to 55 thousand pounds of thrust. David Joyce, the President of GE Aviation, said that in the spirit of the venture, GE (GE) and Safran have agreed that these engines will be covered by the joint venture. Joyce said that he was not convinced that the NMA market was big enough to develop a new engine for this aircraft. He was concerned that Boeing would go with two engine suppliers. That would mitigate the risk if one supplier would have problems. If Airbus enters the market, then the NMA sales potential would be split but engine makers could get on both aircraft. Development could hit profits beginning in 2020. However, the single aisle demand is increasing rapidly so profits should still grow even with higher development costs.

Zodiac

Zodiac is a French seating and interiors manufacturer with a reputation for brilliant designs and missed deliveries. Aero Systems and Interiors are two pieces of Zodiac. They represent $1.8 billion in revenue and $156 million of operating income in the four months that they have been consolidated in the company. Aero systems produces inflight entertainment systems. Safran is proud of their seating turnaround that created a breakeven in the interiors business. Zodiac has obtained orders for their new seating products and intends to demonstrate that they can meet delivery schedules. Safran expects Zodiac will generate revenue of $4.4 to $4.8 billion and operation income of $310 to $360 million.

New Starts

Safran has three ventures that will produce future growth but have only a minor impact in 2018.

A 50/50 joint venture was formed with Boeing to produce Auxiliary Power Units (APU) for commercial airliners. The 737 Max delays were partially caused by the shortage of these units. APUs will also be sold in the aftermarket.

Acquisition of a Rockwell Collins (COL) business had to be divested before Rockwell Collins could be acquired by United Technologies. The business makes actuators and other aerospace products.

Collaboration with Raytheon has been agreed to on drone sighting systems.

These initiatives cannot be valued because of the lack of data at this time. However, they could be significant in the future.

Income

Conclusion

Safran is invisible, but their products are well known. Dividend yields are around 1.6%. The disadvantage is that profitability will be affected by fluctuations in the Euro to dollar exchange rate. These tend to vary from year to year. However, the growth opportunity makes this an excellent long-term buy. The jewel in Safran's crown is the Propulsion Service Business. More CFM -56 engines have been built than any other engine. Safran's portion of CFM service revenue is $ 6.5 billion. While engines are usually sold at a loss, the service margins are around 30% and growing around 10% per year. While Safran's income grew at 30% in the first half it would be more prudent to assume full year growth of 25%. Next year should see the continued expansion of Zodiac and new ventures. The CFM-56 production will be largely replaced by the Leap so new engines sales will be a drag on profitability, even with the aggressive cost reduction program designed to bring manufacturing cost down a 80% experience curve. 2019 growth should be around 17% to 20%. This makes Safran a strong buy.

