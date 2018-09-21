Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 9/19/18

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 9/19/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: There has been a predictable leveling off of insider trades surrounding recent holidays. Form 4 filing volumes are increasing again now, however, and will stay strong through September.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Intl Flavors (IFF);
  • PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE), and;
  • Apellis Pharm (APLS).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Templeton Dragon Fund (TDF);
  • E. W. Scripps (SSP);
  • McClatchy (MNI);
  • GCP Applied Technologies (GCP);
  • Second Sight Medical Products (EYES);
  • Edgewater Technology (EDGW);
  • CONSOL Coal Resources (CCR);
  • Workday (WDAY);
  • Wayfair (W);
  • Ulta Beauty (ULTA);
  • Senomyx (SNMX);
  • Hamilton Lane (HLNE);
  • Alphabet (GOOG);
  • Cisco Systems (CSCO), and;
  • CarGurus (CARG).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • First Bancorp (FBNC).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Winder Investment Pte

BO

Intl Flavors

IFF

JB*

$295,948,832

2

Dalbergia Inv

BO

GCP Applied Technologies

GCP

B

$7,778,881

3

Morningside Venture Inv

BO

Apellis Pharm

APLS

B

$2,567,124

4

Mann Paul Elliot

CFO

PolarityTE

COOL

B

$344,716

5

Consol Energy

DIR, BO

CONSOL Coal Resources

CCR

AB

$310,454

6

Deferie Suzanne S

PR, DIR

First Bancorp

FBNC

B

$199,000

7

Granado Corina S

BO

E. W. Scripps

SSP

AB

$142,309

8

Rutherford Jeffrey L

CEO, DIR

Edgewater Technology

EDGW

JB*

$101,400

9

Williams Gregg

DIR, BO

Second Sight Medical Products

EYES

AB

$53,904

10

Chatham Asset Mgt

BO

McClatchy

MNI

B

$45,403

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Pichai Sundar

CEO, DIR

Alphabet

GOOG

AS

$11,604,171

2

Eck Dennis K

DIR

Ulta Beauty

ULTA

S

$10,514,129

3

Robbins Charles

CB, CEO

Cisco Systems

CSCO

AS

$10,279,400

4

Parafestas Anastasios

DIR, BO

CarGurus

CARG

AS

$6,252,600

5

City Of London Investment

BO

Templeton Dragon Fund

TDF

S

$5,229,403

6

Argonaut 22

BO

CarGurus

CARG

AS

$5,210,500

7

Oakville Number 2 Trust

BO

Hamilton Lane

HLNE

S

$4,726,000

8

Senvest Mgt

BO

Senomyx

SNMX

S

$3,967,825

9

Shah Niraj

CEO, DIR, BO

Wayfair

W

AS

$3,760,294

10

Fernandez Gomez Luciano

PR

Workday

WDAY

AS

$2,373,694

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.