Time To Consider Riding The Blue Bird Bus: Tender Offer To Consider Now

Those with 100 or more shares should expect to be prorated and have the vast majority of shares returned to them.

In my previous article, I wrote about a somewhat complicated Reverse Morris Trust transaction involving two other companies. Fortunately, the transaction being discussed in this article is much simpler, and you should have more time (depending on how the stock acts) to evaluate it.

Blue Bird Corp. (NASDAQ:BLBD) is offering to buy shares of their common stock (the focus of this article) and shares of their 7.625% Series A Convertible Cumulative Preferred Stock. Note that the Preferred shares don't appear to be listed or traded on any stock exchange. My only reason for even mentioning them is that the buyout is for up to $50 million in stock. We have no good way of knowing what percent of the total will be common stock vs. preferred.

Bottom line: If you have a brokerage account with an extra $2,500 - $2,600 or so to invest, I have a way you should have an excellent chance to make about $200 or more in the next 5-6 weeks or so. The deal is conditioned on the receipt of financing, but I am assuming that the chances of that falling apart on a deal like this are very small. I'd handicap an approximately 97%+ chance of the deal being profitable. Not a guaranteed profit, but very close to that.

Cliff Notes Version Of The Process

1) Buy up to 99 shares per tax ID of Blue Bird Corp. stock (paying your normal brokerage commission) if you review and agree that this exchange offer is worth doing.

2) Contact your broker to indicate that you want to tender all of your shares. With some brokers, you can submit these instructions online.

3) The official exchange deadline is 10/15/18 (Monday), but your broker's deadline will likely be earlier. Mine is 10/11/18 (Thursday).

4) Approximately 6-9 calendar days after the exchange deadline, you should receive cash in the amount of $28.00 per share ($2,772 for 99 shares). Many brokers do not charge a commission for this closing transaction.

Still Interested?

Please realize you are going to pay the regular online or broker assisted commission to buy no more than 99 shares (per tax ID) of BLBD stock - simple enough. There will then likely be a Reorg fee for your broker to tender your shares, whether you do it online or call a person at the brokerage firm to process your trade. This is different than the online commission as there is more work for the broker to tender the shares. I'm guessing the Reorg fee will be from $25-45 per account - again, it varies from broker to broker. There should be no commission when the BLBD stock is converted to cash, so one commission plus a Reorg fee.

Specifics About This Transaction

Blue Bird Corp. is a company you likely know well, even though you may not know why. Blue Bird is HQ'ed in Fort Valley, GA, which is about an hour SSE of Atlanta. The reason you have likely seen their products many many times over the years is that they make those famous yellow school buses. The next time you are stopped behind one as it loads/unloads students, think about this tender offer. Hopefully, that will soothe your feelings a bit. Blue Bird has over 2,300 employees, does business in over 60 countries, and has been in business since 1927 (per Yahoo! Finance).

As of market close on 9/19/18 (Wed.), the stock price was $25.40, yet they are paying $28.00 per share for the stock. Many tender offers might be for 98% or 99% of the Net Asset Value of the stock. That means that the price to be actually paid changes daily. So, you don't know exactly what you are going to get. This is an easier deal for the average person. All you have to do is look at where the stock price is now, buy your shares and realize that if you have 99 or fewer and validly tender all of them, all will be taken from you when the deal expires on October 15th. So, this is one of those rare situations where you could own a stock and know before even giving instructions to sell exactly how much money you will receive. Deals this simple don't come along very often and, frankly, they are hard to find.

So, What is the Catch?

The risks that I see in this transaction (while very minimal) are the following:

1) The shareholder has over 99 shares and is subject to proration. Proration is just a fancy way of saying that many people will tender shares of the stock and have the vast majority of their position returned to them. Even if BLBD spent the entire $50 million in this deal on just the common stock, they would be buying approximately 13.3% of the float (freely traded shares). Let's say that five times that many are tendered by shareholders who would love to sell at or near the all-time high price. If five times as many shares are tendered, that means they would take only roughly 1/5 or 20% of the shares validly tendered.

2) Buying the stock and getting forgetful and missing out on the deadline to tender shares. Let's not worry about that. If that really is a problem for someone, they may wish to consider paying someone to manage their assets for them.

3) The deal falling through due to a last minute change of heart on the part of company management or due to financing falling through. Again, I wouldn't consider either one of these potential risks to be a major issue. I have already handicapped the odds of the deal going through and $28 per share being paid at 97% or better. I don't have any special formula for doing this, but it is based on my own personal experience with dozens of corporate actions over the years.

4) The stock price could go up much higher to near $28ish as more people become aware of this tender offer and the deadline approaches. The stock volume averages 110,000 shares per day (per Yahoo! Finance), so one or two market orders to buy 10-20,000 shares could cause the price to rise quickly. Keep in mind that not everyone buying the stock is doing so because of this tender offer. Some are deep-pocketed institutional traders. While I am not saying that I expect institutions to place market orders of that size, it has been known to happen.

Why Not Buy More Than 99 Shares?

Important consideration - why not buy more than 99 shares? Because there is a very good chance you will lose money if you do. At the very least, you will be taking on a lot more risk, since you will almost certainly be prorated. Proration is the idea of taking some of your shares and returning the others to you. I would like to avoid proration if at all possible.

BLBD has a clause in the prospectus which says that beneficial owners of 99 shares or less who validly tender all of their shares will have all of them taken. If you have 100 or more shares, they will almost certainly take only a small portion (perhaps only 15-20% or less) of the shares and return the rest to you. So, you could have a decent profit on 15-20% of your position and likely lose money on the other 80-85% - not advisable in my opinion.

For those who have friends/loved ones with brokerage accounts, someone on each account (owner or Power of Attorney) can buy 99 shares in one account for each person as appropriate, validly tender all shares with your broker, and all the shares will be accepted at the $28 per share price. That is, the account owner will NOT be prorated! The brokerage firm you have your account with basically looks at the social security number of the person who owns the account to determine the beneficial owner.

For a joint account, they look at the person listed first and use their social security number. Parents who have lots of kids can really do well on deals like this as they can buy up to 99 shares for each kid in the house! Of course, there needs to be a brokerage account set up for each person to do this, and there need to be enough funds in the accounts to participate in the corporate action.

Also, with a married couple where both have their own brokerage accounts, each can buy 99 shares if they want to participate and be assured they won't be prorated.

Questions About The 99 Share Amount

1. Q: Can you buy less than 99 shares if you don't have enough money to do 99? A: Yes, but please determine in advance that you will still be likely to make a profit after paying commissions and potential Reorg/Corporate Action fees. Also, you must validly tender all your shares before your broker's deadline. For instance, if you buy 50 shares, you must tender all 50. Holding onto just a few shares for sentimental reasons could result in a bad experience for you.

2. Q: I have 50 shares in an account that is managed for me. Can I still buy another 99 in my self-directed account and tender them? A: If you buy 99, you will be the beneficial owner of 149 shares and almost certainly be prorated and have the vast majority returned to you. Even if you tender only 99 of 149 shares (hoping your broker won't notice that you really have more), you will almost certainly have the majority returned to you. To be safe, it is best to assume you will likely be caught if you attempt this maneuver.

Deadlines (Official Deadline And Your Deadline Are Different)

Although the exchange deadline is Monday, October 15, most brokerage firms will have a deadline for their clients that is perhaps 2-3 business days or more before that. My broker has a deadline of Thursday, October 11th at 7pm EST. Also, some firms might want the trade to be settled before shares can be tendered, which takes 2 business days. In other words, don't wait till the last minute to do this. You may be disappointed if you do.

How Does the Payout Occur?

In the second half of October, be sure to watch your brokerage account closely. You will notice that one day the Blue Bird stock will be gone and in place of it you will see $28.00 per share in cash less any applicable fees charged by your broker. Again, many brokers will not charge a fee for putting the cash into your account.

Miscellaneous Factors

This stock does NOT pay a dividend, so you don't have to worry about buying 99 shares, having a dividend reinvested, and then suddenly realizing you have 100 shares or more just before the transaction deadline. If that were to happen, you would almost certainly be prorated, even though you bought only 99 shares and validly tendered all of them. So, in this case, never mind!

Regarding future earnings, Blue Bird announced earnings on August 8th per conference call information on the company website, so the next round of earnings isn't expected till well after the conclusion of this transaction. In other words, you don't have to worry about buying the stock and having the company get slammed due to lousy earnings announced just before the deal expires.

You might want to call the information agent (D.F. King: 1-877-896-3192) or your broker if there are any other questions or concerns you have.

Withdrawal Privileges

If for some reason you change your mind, you are able to withdraw your Blue Bird shares anytime up until expiration. Depending on your broker, that may mean their in-house expiration date or the expiration date of the deal itself. Some brokers, if you cut it close to the deadline, don't know for sure if they can get your shares back. As a result, they might use a term like "Best efforts basis" or "Try and attempt" to indicate that they'll see what they can do. But they can't usually flat out guarantee you will get your shares back if you contact them at the last minute.

Why would anyone want to get the shares back? Here is a hypothetical, albeit unrealistic, situation. Let's say that a rumor comes out that somebody wants to buy Blue Bird for $35 a share and the stock zooms to $32-33 a share very quickly based on the rumor. If you could take your shares back and sell them in the open market, you may do quite a bit better doing so than you would "settling for" $28 a share. I think the odds of this happening are very slim. Also, please realize that if you ask your broker to return your shares to you, it may be 24 hours or so before you actually can see them in your account to take advantage of the higher market price due to the buyout rumor.

Why Don't More People Know About These Deals?

I worked in the financial business for almost 20 years, and almost all of that as a stockbroker who dealt with clients of all sizes. I determined that in my time I spoke with over 100,000 people on the phone. In spite of all this activity, it was amazing to me how few people understood corporate actions like tender offers, Reverse Morris Trust transactions, exchange offers, odd lot tender offers, Dutch Auctions, etc.

A big part of the reason for the lack of activity is that many people who hear that those with 99 or fewer shares have a big advantage over those with 100 or more shares tune it out after hearing that.

I spoke with many people who had 20-40 years of market or related work experience and it was as if a light bulb went off when we had a chance to seriously talk about how these deals work.

It would be quite surprising if CNBC or Bloomberg were to talk about corporate actions with preference for odd lots as much of their audience would likely change the channel or go do something else.

I'm not about to say that this type of deal is suitable for everyone (that's impossible), but will say that I've spoken with conservative people who have much in cash and fixed income but have also taken advantage of corporate actions that have favorable risk/reward profiles.

Final Thoughts

If you absolutely cannot afford to take any risk, don't do this deal. There is always risk in everything you do, even in having cash in the bank (cash, while feeling safe to have, can underperform inflation). Good corporate action transactions don't come along that often. That said, even though past performance is not a guarantee, the dozens of corporate actions I have done this decade have been overwhelmingly profitable.

I wish to also add something else. That is, if you have been wanting to do a simple corporate action to get your feet wet in this exciting corner of the market, it will likely not get much simpler than this. You are buying one stock and exchanging it for a fixed amount of cash. In many other deals, you buy one stock and sell the other stock you get in exchange for it. In still others, you may get a percentage of Net Asset Value; that is a figure which changes daily so there is some stress when trying to figure out how much you are going to make in advance. This one is about as simple as it gets!

Please feel free to post any questions or comments you may have.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BLBD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.