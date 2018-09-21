Your Cancer Highlight: Galectin Surprises With Early-Stage Collaborative Data

Please note that I am affiliated with Avisol Capital Partners and their Total Pharma Tracker service. They have also covered the companies in this article in their writings, and I wanted to make readers aware of the potential for overlapping coverage.

The past few years of Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) have been something of a recovery story on the basis of their development in the area of NASH treatment. However, this disease area has been shaky for the company, at best, with the most recent data presentation being a mix of positive and negative for their galectin-3-targeted agent GR-MD-02.

But GALT sees a wider range of potential benefit for this agent, given its ability to help deal with fibrosis, which is scarring that often results from inflammation. Of course, inflammation is also a hallmark of cancer development, so drugs designed to address fibrosis are often tested in oncology, as well.

GR-MD-02 is currently being investigated in three solid malignancies: prostate cancer, breast cancer, and melanoma. GALT showed off some very early results from their melanoma trial at last year's SITC meeting, where GR-MD-02 plus Merck's (NYSE:MRK) PD-1 juggernaut pembrolizumab showed some early promise in the first few dosing cohorts.

The news

GALT announced updated findings from their phase 1b study, in which they saw objective responses in 7 of 14 patients, with an additional 2 achieving some measure of disease control with the pembrolizumab-GR-MD-02 combo. This tentatively compares favorably with reported response rates observed with pembrolizumab given alone.

A small number of patients with head and neck cancer were also included in the study, and this cohort also saw an encouraging preliminary response rate.

On the basis of these findings, GALT announced that they would be continuing the trial with an expansion of one of their dosing cohorts to include more patients with advanced melanoma and head and neck cancer.

Looking forward

Obviously, this is favorable news for a company that has experienced a continual recovery over the past 2 years. The announcement itself led to an immediate 7% (or so) gain in the market cap of the company, which remains nestled comfortably around $260 million. So, this news may drive a bit of speculation for the foreseeable future.

Certainly, it helps to build on the pedigree of GR-MD-02 as a therapy that it might help in more than just liver disease. The therapeutic potential of the drug goes through the roof if they can corroborate these findings in a larger cohort of patients with melanoma, in addition to the relatively mixed findings they're accruing in NASH.

Overall, it's a significant advantage for GALT that they might be able to hang their hat on a non-NASH indication, given how hotly competitive the field has become in the past couple of years. If GR-MD-02 can advance the standard of care for melanoma, or especially head and neck cancer, then they stand to enter into an extremely lucrative treatment space.

Does that mean you should buy today? On that, I would recommend significant caution. Preliminary results like these might portend a major movement down the road, but if GALT can't quickly translate these findings into something more substantial, or a licensing deal to deal with potential cash issues, then they could still see serious declines in their valuation.

Compound that with their cash on hand (right around $10.5 million), and you add into the mix the threat of dilution to raise funds that will be needed to expand these studies. At today's burn rate, the company has around 3 quarters at most in cash on hand to continue funding their operations.

Therefore, it would seem that there is more opportunity to be a cautious trader than a long-term investor since any progress they make in cancer will take several years, at least, to materialize.

There's also the unfortunate fact that small sample sizes can make for skewed, unpredictable results. There are too many cases where promising preliminary data fail to pan out when conducted in a more robust manner. Certainly, we're seeing some encouraging preliminary signals, but it has to be considered against the possibility that if one or two patients who DID respond had not received benefit, then the response rate wouldn't look nearly as impressive.

Therefore, I would caution anyone against overhyping these results, but they should definitely be a reason for you to start paying attention to GALT as a cancer company.

