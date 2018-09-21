A Deeper Dive Into Sibanye-Stillwater + A Few Updates

By acquiring Lonmin (OTC:LNMIF) Sibanye (SBGL) aims to become Nr. 2 platinum miner in the world. When the deal was announced on December 14, 2017, Lonmin shares went 20% up. SBGL, 4.6% down. Despite the ambitions, both companies are currently facing many problems on their own:

Sibanye:

Huge pressure due to the large debt related with the acquisition of Stillwater.

Dividend elimination due to the debt.

Problems with mining areas. The company even received a lawsuit from U.S. law firm for having 'misleading statements' concerning 21 fatalities in 2018, almost a half of the whole Africa.

Share price dropped 53% from the beginning of 2018.

Lonmin:

Biggest problem is cash burn. Net cash in Q3 2016 was $173m, Q4 2017 was $63m, and $17m in Q1 2018.

Platinum markets' 'significant surplus' in 2017.

Share price dropped 50% since the beginning of 2018.

But there are good points about the deal too:

U.K. Competition and Markets authority already approved the deal. South African Competition Commission also gave their blessing recently, and the final word now is up to Competition Tribunal.

To deal with debt, SBGL announced deleveraging plan and said it is evaluating non-debt options, such as raising $500m through a streaming arrangement that involves forward selling a portion of its products at a fixed price.

All through the year, Sibanye continued to stay positive on the deal.

One of the threats of the deal was the appreciation of the rand, which went up 24% in relation to dollar from the beginning of 2018. Companies warned that if rand continues to strengthen, deal won't happen. However, rand seems to have turned around and is now at lowest levels since mid-2016.

Three of Sibanye's largest investors, controlling more than a third of the shares, said they will approve the deal.

South Africa's Public Investment Corporation (PIC) announced it will support the acquisition. State-owned PIC is the largest shareholder in Lonmin (29.2%) and second largest in Sibanye (11%)

With the apparent support of the shareholders and seemingly no issues with regulators as government is one of the major shareholders in both companies, it looked like the deal just has to go through. However, recently, South Africa's competition commission has imposed quite heavy conditions, not because of competition concerns but due to the deal raising certain public concerns over job losses. To avoid more than 3,000 planned layoffs, the commission asked Sibanye to start three short-term projects and also requested to retain contracts with its black-owned suppliers and Lonmin's black-ownership deal. Back in May, Sibanye has mentioned that if tough conditions are imposed, it could walk away. Nonetheless, this time, the comment was that despite conditions, they are still keen on the deal. In this case, the attention now is set on Competition Tribunal which will make a final decision based on comments from Competition Commission. In my opinion, in this case, approval should be granted, so the final obstacle will be shareholder approval, which is also very likely to be given.

Merger consideration: 0.967 Sibanye shares. Current spread: 7.49%

Other news:

The buyer of iKang Healthcare (KANG) has announced that they are re-evaluating "commercial viability" of the deal and have asked Special Committee to extend the termination date from September 26th to October 31st. To remind, recently, the company failed to satisfy all of the agreement conditions as more than 15% of shareholders have objected the deal, and then, iKang has asked the buyer to waive the condition. Besides that, Q1FY2019 results are expected on September 27th. So, the process of evaluating the consequences in case of the deal failing has started, and in my opinion, the chances of this transaction seeing success are rather low.

Federal Communications Commission has announced that it is pausing the 180-day clock of T-Mobile (TMUS) and Sprint (S) deal review, which had to last until late October. FCC stated that additional time is needed to review recently submitted network engineering, business and economic models from the companies. According to the announcement, "The clock will remain stopped until the applicants have completed the record on which they intend to rely and a reasonable period of time has passed for staff and third-party review". Interestingly, both companies' share price barely moved upon the news, showing market scepticism about the deal. The acquisition currently is also being reviewed by DOJ, with the competition concerns being the biggest hindrance.

Takeda (OTCPK:TKPYY) - Shire (SHPG) acquisition made one more step towards closing by receiving a blessing from China. EU and Japan approvals are still being waited for. Besides that, Takeda has announced that, after the acquisition is completed, it is planning to sell certain Shire assets, including eye-disease treatment to reduce debt. The goal is to raise about $5b, and due to a large incremental debt and concerns about the deal being a financial stretch to Takeda, this news should soothe shareholders hearts a bit, especially on Takeda side where there already have been struggles with shareholder opinion about the deal. Shareholder approval is yet to be received.

Oceanwide (OTC:HHRBF) - Genworth (GNW) have announced that they are submitting supplemental additional filings for the regulators that are reviewing their deal. The filings will present an alternative funding structure in case political and economic developments may cause possible delays in the originally planned structure. The filings should give a little boost the currently slim chances of the deal seeing success due to the tense political situation. Current expected closing date is December 1st, 2018. Genworth has also recently announced that if the deal is not closed by that date, they will hold an annual shareholder meeting on December 13th.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.