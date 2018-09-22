Ebb And Flow In The Market - Today's Editors' Picks

Across every corner of the market, cycles and trends are in states of flux. While the overall economy might be continuing its pace, specific components of it could be headed for stormy weather. Today, our contributors bring us a range of commentary that touches on both the ebbs and flows of the current environment. Brad Thomas gives us four REITs he likes, Atlas Research offers up a value idea in the motor oil space, and Double Dividend Stocks looks at a petroleum name for dividend investors. Alongside these bullish takes, Ethan Watkins argues that the healthcare industry is headed down and Henrik Alex shares his concerns on a specialized telecom play. On the economy, Saad Filali analyzes the current level of inflation and what it means moving forward. Let us know which is your favorite in the comment section below.

I was thinking about a buyout scenario over my morning coffee and had this thought. JNJ recently mentioned that they have $50 Billion to deploy for acquisitions. They said that they would be as content to do 10 deals at $5 Billion each as they would be to do larger deals. This is a great risk-mitigation strategy. Assume for a moment that there has been talk between JNJ and GERN about a possible buyout. It's not crazy to think it, as having a conversation would be good business practice. Now let's say that Scarlett has thrown out a big number like $10 Billion because he likes what he sees from the data. JNJ has two options. They can say no, and wait for more data and more trials to really demonstrate the full potential of the drug. If that happens they could be on the hook for considerably more money if they want to do a buyout. Let's say $25 Billion in a year or two. The second option is that JNJ negotiates but perhaps ultimately capitulates and gives Scarlett his $10 Billion. If JNJ waits and has to pay $25 Billion, that means they still have enough to buy 5 small biotechs at $5 Billion each but if they take a chance and buy GERN now at $10 Billion then they have the funds to purchase up to 8 small biotechs with the remains from the $50 Billion. When looked at the second way (pay $10 Billion now), the scenario actually spreads JNJ's risk more evenly across a total of 9 acquisitions as opposed to 6 if they paid $25 Billion (or more) later.

