Irrational Exuberance: Advance Auto Parts Edition

Sentiment swings back, but too far

Advance Auto Parts (AAP), like the rest of the retail sector, has absolutely been on fire in the past year or so. The stock bottomed at just $78 last November and since then, it has doubled to $170. Investors seem to have moved past fears over Amazon (AMZN) disrupting the auto parts retail sector and improving fortunes have helped as well. After what was a decent, but not great, Q2 earnings report, the stock moved significantly higher once again. As we prepare for the Q3 report, I cannot help but think for a variety of reasons that Advance needs a pullback.

I’ve been bullish on Advance plenty of times in the past. The stock’s valuation has been quite low at times, particularly last year, and the company’s fundamentals just don’t change that much from quarter to quarter or year to year. Thus, to my eye, the valuation plays a more significant role in how attractive this particular stock is than it would for a high-growth name, for instance. Given this, Advance looks about as unattractive right now as it has at any point that I can remember in the years I’ve been covering it.

As we can see from the chart, the stock has doubled in a nearly straight line, pausing only briefly at the beginning of this year. Since April, however, the stock has moved almost 70% and given where the fundamentals are, I just cannot justify it. In addition, technical indicators on the chart suggest Advance is as overbought on a weekly basis as it has been at any time in the past five years; the rally we’ve seen is truly extraordinary. That’s fantastic if you’ve been long but the odds of a continued rally are waning rapidly.

Results just don't justify the rally

I mentioned the fundamentals haven’t improved enough to justify the immense increase in the share price and to my eye, that is a position that isn’t particularly difficult to defend. The Q2 report was a slight improvement over recent results but looking at the chart, you’d be forgiven for thinking Advance was on the verge of some enormous breakout higher with sales and profitability. However, the facts simply do not support the share price today.

Comparable sales rose 2.8% in Q2 and that’s a good result. It compares very favorably to flat comparables in last year’s Q2 and slightly negative comparables in this year’s Q1. However, let us keep in mind that Advance isn’t exactly growing by leaps and bounds. Its store count was down fractionally year-over-year so all of its revenue growth must come from comparable sales. In that context, 2.8% revenue growth is hardly a blockbuster number. Keep in mind also that for the first half of this year, comparable sales are up just 80bps and while that’s an improvement over last year’s 1H number of -1.5%, again, we are talking about some very small numbers. Management cited improving industry trends when producing guidance for the rest of the year and then proceeded to guide for comparable sales of flat to +1.5%. Given the first half was right in the middle of that range at +80bps, it would appear management doesn’t know where comparable sales are going to be in the second half. Either way, even if the company hits the top of its range, we are talking about a total of 1.5% sales growth.

Uninspiring sales gains were matched by similar performance from margins, which, for a long time, was a key pillar of Advance’s profit growth. Those days ended a couple of years ago and judging by what has happened thus far this year, it doesn’t look to me like the growth days are returning. Gross margins fell fractionally in Q2 on higher transportation costs. Obviously, just about every retailer is struggling with supply chain expenses these days and Advance is no exception. However, given that its margins need to move materially higher in order to grow into the current valuation, this presents a problem. Advance has proven its merchandise margins aren’t going to move higher – this has been the case for years – and the only way it was able to boost gross margins in the past was via lower supply chain expenses. Ever-rising freight costs, then, present a significant hurdle for margin growth.

Adjusted SG&A costs did come down against last year as the company continues to streamline its labor model with good results. Operating margins, however, improved only slightly as labor savings were offset by loss of gross margins. While I’m not trying to sound bearish on Advance’s fundamentals, what I am trying to do is to show that the fundamentals really haven’t improved in any sort of material way at a time when the stock has doubled. In other words, a stock that has doubled should have seen fundamentals that improved vastly, but that simply isn't the case. And while some of the rally was simply unwinding the undervalued condition that was present late last year, that would have supported a price perhaps in the $120 or $130 area, not $170.

Management introduced a new $600 million share repurchase program, replacing a program that still had $415 million remaining on it. That’s a bit odd given the newness of the "old" program, but the new authorization is good for about 5% of the float. Management did say guidance is for $100 to $200 million in repurchases in the second half of the year, which is good for less than 2% of the float. In other words, the share repurchase program isn’t going to be a meaningful source of earnings per share growth, at least not this year. Given how expensive the stock is, I don’t think management should be buying any shares back, but to each his own.

The valuation is indefensible today

This stock is trading for levels it hasn’t seen at any point in the past decade right now, which is why I continue to mention how expensive it is. Indeed, analysts are at just under $7 in earnings per share this year and at today’s price of ~$170, Advance is trading for more than 24 times this year’s earnings. That compares extremely unfavorably to projected earnings per share growth in the low double digits as well as its own valuation history. Indeed, Advance spent most of the past decade under 15 times earnings but even more recently, when investors bid stock up, it was generally in the very low-20s. In other words, this stock has become more expensive than it has been in any other scenario in at least the past ten years, and given where it is with comparable sales and margins, there is simply no reason for this sort of optimism.

I’ll reiterate that I’m not necessarily bearish on Advance’s fundamentals. Even through the Amazon-taking-over-the-world fears that occurred last year, I was bullish on the auto parts retailers because they were simply too cheap. However, the pendulum has swung firmly to the other side and it has gone too far. I’m having an impossible time justifying the valuation of this stock today and for that reason, I think investors should take profits and wait for a pullback. Advance is pricing in all of this year's and next year’s earnings growth prematurely so there is little upside potential against a meaningful amount of downside potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.