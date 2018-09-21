Good Value In Arvinas IPO

Readers of my Seeking Alpha articles on semiconductors will realize this name is way out of my wheelhouse. But I've had a ringside seat since the company was founded in 2013: I'm one trustee of an irrevocable trust, in which I have no beneficial interest, and that trust is a limited partner in a venture partnership that has invested in each of the alphabet series of Arvinas (ARVN) stock. (How's that for disclosure SA?) And, of course, the venture fund has been very circumspect and haven't spilled any insider information to their LPs. But it's interesting to attend the partnership meetings, see how much time Arvinas is allotted compared to other portfolio companies, who they send to the meetings and how they are received by a knowledgeable audience. I'm also interested that my alma mater, where this research was spawned, has chosen to have a representative on the board which they don't in every tech license deal they do. That rep is slated to step down at the IPO. I think a few more kids will be offered scholarships based on Yale's multiple returns from this technology.

Arvinas is targeting cancers by tagging proteins believed to be involved in those cancers, which then triggers the cell's own natural mechanism for protein degradation. For more on the science and more on the IPO process, I'd refer readers to this SA article. This article is tourist's guide through some interesting bits of the S1 amended prospectus, filed September 14, 2018.

Cancers and maladies you've heard of. I'm weary of reading materials from biopharma companies that are going to cure rare genetic disorders in several thousand patients. Their story goes that this whiz-bang technology will then be widely applicable to other maladies. They are probably right, but I often just shrug my shoulders. Call me hardhearted or too lazy to do the research on these promising companies.

By contrast, here are some targets that Arvinas is pursuing for their own account:

Breast Cancer. In the United States, breast cancer is the second most common cancer and the second leading cause of cancer death in women. The American Cancer Society estimates that in 2018 there will be approximately 266,000 women diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in the United States. Metastatic breast cancer accounts for approximately 6% of newly diagnosed cases. Approximately 80% of newly diagnosed breast cancers are ER+, with many patients developing resistance to current treatment options over time. [S1 page 107] The Alzheimer's Association estimates that approximately 5.7 million Americans have Alzheimer's dementia, and the Parkinson's Foundation estimates that approximately one million Americans live with Parkinson's disease. Both Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease are characterized by aggregations of proteins in the brain, making them well suited potential therapeutic indications for our PROTAC technology. [S1 page 111, emphasis added.] Prostate Cancer In the United States, prostate cancer is both the second most prevalent cancer in men and the second leading cause of cancer death in men. Current estimates predict that one in nine men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in his lifetime. The American Cancer Society estimates that in 2018 there will be over 160,000 new cases of prostate cancer in the United States and approximately 30,000 deaths from the disease. [S1 page 102]

Partners. Arvinas has signed up some great development partners and lost one.

We believe there are many other indications for which our PROTAC technology may be advantageous. In an effort to realize the full potential of our PROTAC platform, our ongoing strategic collaborations with Pfizer Inc., or Pfizer, and Genentech, Inc. and F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd, collectively referred to as Genentech, address targets across multiple therapeutic areas. [S1 page 3].

Alas, Arvinas failed at delivering a trifecta with the departure of Merck:

In 2015, we entered into a collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., or Merck, that expired in April 2018 with Merck not electing to continue research in any targets. [S1 page 25]

Valuation. Apparently, the indicated price range for the IPO is $14-16 per share which puts the valuation right around $400 million. (Note that I couldn't get the proposed pricing from the tight-lipped venture fund. For that, I had to get the trader at a friendly hedge fund call the lead underwriter.) The company already has almost $100 million of cash and liquid securities on its balance sheet and will raise a like amount from this offering.

Putting aside the R&D the company is doing on its own account for the blockbuster maladies listed above, the company may receive a windfall from their partners based on existing deals:

As of June 30, 2018, we have received $73.5 million from these collaborations and have the potential to receive up to an aggregate of $1.4 billion in additional milestone payments for currently designated targets plus royalties on net sales. [S1 page 3].

So, my galloping horseback of the envelope valuation has me buying into a potential partner revenue stream of $1.4 billion for a valuation, net of cash of around $300 million. Plus I get a drawer full of lottery tickets if they cure breast cancer, prostate cancer, Alzheimer's, and Parkinson's. I like it.

[source S1, page 96. The author almost didn't make it through "bio for poets", but I like pictures in articles and this seems like an important one!]

Conclusions. As stated right up front, this is an early-stage company. The human trials for prostate and breast cancers don't begin until 2019. And the Alzheimer's and Parkinson's work is at an even earlier state. Hearts have been broken by promising technologies like this that didn't pan out.

I will be following the post-IPO process and have marked the March 26, 2019, presumed expiry of the usual six-month lockup on my calendar as another potential buying opportunity. 2019 will be a busy year with multiple human trials. Good luck to all.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ARVN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am one trustee of an irrevocable trust in which I have no beneficial interest. That vehicle is a limited partner in a venture partnership that has been with the company from the beginning.