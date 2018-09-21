Summit Industrial Income REIT: Rising Interest Rate Will Gradually Hurt Its Balance Sheet

Investment Thesis

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTC:SMMCF) (TSX:SMU.UN) saw its interest coverage and debt service coverage deteriorated in the past 3 quarters. We believe this trend will likely continue given the fact that Bank of Canada will continue to increase the overnight interest rate in the future. However, its outlook remains positive with strong demand for industrial properties in its major markets. Its shares are currently fairly valued on a relative basis. The company offers an attractive 5.9%-yielding dividend with occasional special dividends.

Summit Industrial’s balance sheet quality is deteriorating

We have been tracking Summit Industrial’s balance sheet quality since Bank of Canada started raising its overnight interest rate in mid-2017. Below is the chart that shows some important metrics we use to evaluate the quality of its balance sheet. As the chart below shows, its debt service coverage and interest coverage declined for three quarters in a row. Similarly, its interest expense as a percentage of revenue has increased from the low of 18.5% in Q3 2017 to 23.7% in Q2 2018. We are now seeing the impact of a rising interest rate on its financial results. We believe Summit Industrial’s leverage (total debts as a percentage of total assets) of 50.3% is prone to future interest rate hikes. We expect this ratio to continue to increase in subsequent quarters as its mortgages mature and are renewed with higher rates.

Outlook remains strong

Demand continues to outpace supply

About 62% of Summit Industrial’s portfolio is located in the Greater Toronto Area and about 20% of its portfolio is in the Greater Montreal Area. These two major urban centers have a growing population that supports business and industrial activities. As these cities expand due to population growth, the supply for industrial lands becomes constrained. This is especially the case in the GTA where Summit Industrial has a significant exposure. As the chart below shows, vacancy rate in Toronto has come down to 1.7% in Q1 2018. This rate was 50 basis points lower than a year ago. Other major cities such as Montreal and Halifax also saw a similar declining trend in vacancy rate.

The fact that Summit Industrial continues to keep its occupancy ratio at nearly 100% means that it continues to benefit from this favorable supply and demand imbalance. Looking forward, Canada’s economic growth rate is expected to remain solid in 2019 with real GDP growth of 2.0% (see charts below).

Higher rent rate after lease expiry

Summit Industrial’s average lease term for its portfolio is approximately 6 years. The leases contain average contractual steps in rent of about 1.5% per year. We do not like the fact that the increase is only about 1.5% per year. This is even below the central bank’s inflation target of 2%. However, we noted that its lease renewals were completed at rental rates that are on average 7.2% higher than the expiring rent. This rate is even higher in the GTA where the REIT is able to renew its rent at 15.4% higher than the expiring rent. As the chart below shows, there are about 2.7% lease maturities in the remainder of 2018. This means that they are unable to take advantage of this favorable leasing spread in the near-term. However, we noted that about 12.6% of its portfolio faces lease renewals in 2019. At the moment, it appears that Canada’s economic growth rate will remain solid in 2019. This means that Summit Industrial will be able to capture this favorable leasing spread in 2019.

Valuation

Summit Industrial is currently trading at a price to estimated 2018 adjusted funds from operation ratio of 17.3x. This is slightly higher than the 17.1x average of its Canadian industrial REIT peers. However, it is significantly below the 23.7x average of its U.S. industrial REIT peers. In terms of price to net asset value, Summit Industrial’s P/NAV ratio of 108% is slightly above both its U.S. peers (105%) and Canadian peers (100%). Hence, we believe its share price is not cheap.

Dividend remains attractive

Summit Industrial currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.043 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 5.9%. Its dividend is still safe with a payout ratio of 94.8% in Q2 2018. The company does not increase its dividend often, but has recently paid a special dividend back in May.

Risks and Challenges

Investors should keep in mind that Summit Industrial faces several risks. (1) As we have shown in the article, the rising interest rate will continue to weigh on its balance sheet an impact its FFO. Its share price might decline if there are more frequent rate increases. (2) If Canada’s economy fell into a recession, demand for industrial properties will be impacted negatively. This will impact its ability to increase its rental rate upon renewal.

Investor Takeaway

We are now seeing some impacts from the current rising interest rate environment on Summit Industrial’s balance sheet. We believe its interest expense as a percentage of revenue will gradually increase given its debt leverage of 50.3%. Nevertheless, Summit Industrial’s outlook remains positive. We believe its shares are currently fairly valued. Investors might want to wait for a pullback.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

