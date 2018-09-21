Sutro Biopharma Prepares Terms For $75 Million U.S. IPO

STRO has received large collaboration revenues it has used to fund its internal development programs.

The firm is advancing a pipeline of protein therapeutics for various forms of cancer.

Sutro Biopharma intends to raise at least $75 million from the sale of its common stock in a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Sutro Biopharma (STRO) intends to raise $75 million from the sale of common stock in a U.S. IPO.

The company is advancing a pipeline of drug candidates to treat various forms of cancer and has received large milestone revenues from major collaboration partners.

Sutro is notable for its collaboration partners and revenues from those partners which it has used to fund its proprietary programs.

Company & Technology

San Francisco, California-based Sutro Biopharma was founded in 2003 to discover, develop and manufacture a variety of optimally designed protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders.

Management is headed by CEO Bill Newell, who has been with the firm since 2009 and was previously President and Executive Vice President of Aerovance.

Sutro has developed an integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF, which designs therapeutics using potent modalities, including cytokine-based immuno-oncology [I/O] therapeutics, antibody-drug conjugates [ADCS] and bispecific antibodies that are directed primarily against clinically validated targets where the current standard of care is suboptimal.

The company’s first internally-developed lead drug candidate is STRO-001, an ADC directed against the CD74 antigen which is highly expressed in many B cell malignancies. STRO-001 is currently enrolling patients in a Phase 1 trial for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma and the initial safety data is expected to be available by mid-2019.

Sutro’s second internally-developed lead drug candidate is STRO-002, an ADC directed against FR-alpha is used for the treatment of patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. The company expects to submit an IND for STRO-002 in Q4 2018.

As a result of its XpressCF Platform development, management has created strategic partnerships with Merck (MRK), Celgene, and EMD Serono, granting them access to develop new cancer treatments.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

(Source: Sutro Biopharma)

Investors in Sutro Biopharma included Vida Ventures, Samsara BioCapital, Merck & Co., Skyline Ventures, Lilly Ventures (LLY), Celgene, Citadel Multi-Strategy Equities, SV Health Investors, and Nexthera Capital, among others.

Market & Competition

According to a 2016 market research report by Grand View Research, the total multiple myeloma therapeutics market was valued at $7.5 billion in 2015 and is projected to grow to $37.5 billion by 2024.

This represents an extremely high CAGR of 19.6% during the period between 2015 and 2024.

The main factors driving market growth are the constant introduction and adoption of newer and more effective therapeutic options.

The U.S, followed by Europe, has been the dominant market owing to the presence of major players in these regions, faster approval rates, and favorable healthcare policies.

Major competitors that provide or are developing multiple myeloma therapeutics include:

Janssen Biotech (JNJ)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Novartis (NVS)

Celgene (CELG)

The company’s proprietary platform enables the rapid and systematic evaluation of protein structure-activity relationships to create optimized homogeneous product candidates.

Financial Performance

STRO’s recent financial results show significant milestone revenues in 2016 and 2017, but an equally significant drop in those revenues so far in 2018.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: Sutro S-1/A)

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $25.4 million in cash and $41.5 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

Sutor Biopharma intends to sell 5 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $15.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $75.0 million.

Certain existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares of up to $30.0 million in the aggregate.

Additionally, collaboration partner and existing investor Merck has agreed to purchase up to $10.0 million of shares at the IPO price, subject to a 17.5% total ownership cap.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $307 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 22.6%.

Management plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately $35.0 million to $40.0 million to fund further development of STRO-001 into 2021; approximately $30.0 million to $35.0 million to fund further development of STRO-002 into 2021; any remaining amounts to fund the further development of our technology platform, including manufacturing, to broaden our pipeline of product candidate and to fund working capital and general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Cowen, Piper Jaffray, JMP Securities, and Wedbush PacGrow.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: September 26, 2018.

