Natural Gas Inventory Injections Pick Up The Pace - Is It Too Late For The Bears?

One of these days, the price of NYMEX natural gas futures will break to the up or the downside. Since February 2018, the price has traded in a range from a low of $2.53 to a high of $3.053 per MMBtu on the active month futures contract. On Friday, September 21, the price of the energy commodity was trading at the $2.96 level which is the upper end of the trading range over the past seven months.

The natural gas market is now coming up on the end of the 2018 injection season when stockpiles build for the peak season of demand each year during the winter months. While the path of least resistance for the price of natural gas futures will be a function of the weather that dictates demand over the coming winter months, we are likely to enter the season of peak demand when stockpiles decline at the lowest level in years.

A reasonable injection report on September 20

On Thursday, September 20 the Energy Information Administration reported that natural gas inventories rose by 86 billion cubic feet for the week ending on September 14.

Source: EIA

As the chart highlights, stockpiles of natural gas in the United States stood at 2.722 trillion cubic feet which was 19.8 percent below last year’s level and 17.7 percent below the five-year average for this time of the year. Last year, stocks rose by 97 bcf during the same week. The inventory data was in line with market expectations, so the most significant rise in quite some time did not weigh on the price of the energy commodity which was trading at just below the $3 per MMBtu level as of Friday, September 21 on both the October and November NYMEX futures contracts.

Stocks will still go into the winter season at the lowest level in years

In November 2017, inventories went into the withdrawal season of peak demand at the 3.79 tcf level. The previous two years, stockpiles had risen to over the 4.0 tcf level before withdrawals commenced during the winter heating season. With seven to eight weeks of injections into inventories left, to reach last year’s peak, we will need to see an average of 133.6 to 152.6 bcf flow into storage each week which is more than unlikely at this point. A high of the 3.4 tcf level will require an average of 84.8 to 96.9 bcf of injections each week which may also be a level that is difficult to reach before the winter begins.

Natural has gas been making lower highs over past years. In February 2018, the price reached $3.661 per MMBtu in early February before falling to just over the $2.50 level. In December 2016, the energy commodity peaked at $3.994 per MMBtu. The cold winter of 2014 caused the price of NYMEX natural gas futures to rise to a high of $6.493 per MMBtu before the price dropped to lows of $1.611 in March 2016. In the lead up to the February 2014 peak, natural gas inventories stood at 3.299 tcf in mid-September 2013 which was 577 bcf above the current level of stocks. In 2014, inventories fell below the 825 bcf level during the winter, so a cold season over the winter of 2018/2019 could draw stocks down considerably to levels not seen since 2014. Stocks are going into the winter season at the lowest level in years in 2018.

The price of natural gas rises to the top end of its trading range

The October NYMEX natural gas futures contract is now on its fifth trip above the $2.95 per MMBtu level in 2018.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart illustrates, the October contract rose to $2.999 per MMBtu on January 30 before falling to a low of $2.696 on February 12. The next test came on May 29 when the price rose to the same level at $2.999 before falling to $2.876 the same day. By June 18, the price put in a higher high at $3.025 which was the high on the October futures so far in 2018. The price failed and dropped to a low of $2.688 on July 18. After a rebound to $2.979 on August 14, the most recent low at $2.752 gave way to the current rally which peaked at $2.991, so far. On Friday, September 21 the price of October futures was trading at a few ticks off the high.

Price momentum on the daily chart is back in bullish mode and is rising towards overbought territory along with relative strength. Daily historical volatility has risen to just under the 25% level which is the highest of 2018 on the October futures contract. As the winter season approaches, price activity is picking up in the natural gas futures arena.

October futures will be rolling to November with open interest at an all-time high

October futures are now rolling to the November futures contract, and open interest is close to an all-time high on NYMEX.

Source: CQG

Open interest is the total number of open long and short positions in a futures market. As the monthly chart shows, the metric has increased to 1,656,360 contracts on September 20 which is just 5,207 contracts lower than the all-time peak which occurred two days before on September 18. There are two reasons for the high level of open long and short positions in the energy commodity these days. First, as I have highlighted in previous articles, the increase in volumes on both the supply and demand sides of the fundamental equation in the natural gas market in the United States has increased both producer and consumer activity. Massive reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions, advances in extraction technology, and fewer regulations under the Trump administration have increased the output of the energy commodity. At the same time, power-generation using natural gas instead of coal and exports of LNG to consumption points around the world have increased the demand side of the equation. Hedging requirements for producers and consumptions have contributed to the rise in open interest in the futures market.

The second reason for the rise has been an increase in speculative trading activity. The price of NYMEX natural gas futures has a long history as one of the most volatile commodities that trade on futures exchanges in the United States. The current level of the October-November spread could be signaling that there are lots of speculative long and short positions in the market as we head into the colder months.

Source: CQG

As the chart of the November minus October NYMEX natural gas futures contracts shows, the spread was trading at the one-half-cent level as of last Friday with October at a slight premium to November. The spread had dropped to a low of 3.6 cents on September 17 with October at a higher price than November. At just under par at the end of last week, the spread is telling us that longs and shorts are both rolling their risk positions from October to November futures. A return to a wider premium for October would indicate increased activity by shorts, as repurchasing October and selling November to roll their positions would depress the November price compared to October. A move towards a premium for November would tell us that longs are more active, depressing the October price by selling their nearby long and purchasing November putting upward pressure on the deferred contract during the roll period.

Levels to watch on the November futures contract over the coming weeks

The summer of 2018 has faded into the natural gas market’s rearview mirror as we are now weeks away from the withdrawal season as heating demand will begin to rise in November.

Source: CQG

Support for November natural gas futures stands at $2.747 per MMBtu, the September 14 low and at $2.737, the bottom from July 19. The mid-July low was the lowest level for the November futures contract of 2018 and stands as critical technical support for the energy commodity. On the upside, technical resistance is at the $3.013 per MMBtu level, the August 14 high, and at $3.064 the peak from June 18 which was the high for 2018 in the November futures contract. At just under the $2.98 level on September 21, the price of the energy commodity is at the top of its trading range and within striking distance of a new peak for this year.

As the daily chart shows, price momentum on the daily chart has crossed to the upside and is heading for an overbought condition. However, price momentum on longer-term charts is also signaling that the price could be heading higher over the coming weeks and months as we head into the peak season.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that price momentum crossed higher in neutral territory.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart displays that price momentum has crossed to the upside in oversold territory which could be a sign that a more significant upside correction is in the cards for the energy commodity.

Source: CQG

Finally, the quarterly chart highlights that natural gas is an upward trending market in neutral territory since the recovery from its low at $1.611 per MMBtu in March 2016.

Last week, the injection into inventories in the natural gas market increased compared to past weeks. Natural gas picked up the pace of injections into storage. The technical position of the market could be telling us that the current level of inventories going into the winter season is too low given the potential for demand in a colder than average heating season.

I have been building a position of long call options on NYMEX natural gas futures with strike prices between $3 and $4 per MMBtu with expirations from January through March 2019. I have paid for these call options with profits from trading short-term futures positions as well as the UGAZ and DGAZ triple-leveraged short-term ETN instruments that offer great liquidity on for intraday and overnight positions in the natural gas market. I will continue to trade UGAZ and DGAZ to take advantage of range trading with stops above the top end of the range and below the bottom. I continue to believe that the energy commodity is poised to break to the upside as we head into the winter of 2018/2019.

