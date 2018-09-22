Weekly High Frequency Indicators: Good News And Bad News On Interest Rates

But the yield curve only widened because long-term interest rates, and especially mortgage rates, have risen to new highs.

The long-term forecast also is positive, as several indicators that have been "on the cusp" of negative changes have all rebounded.

The nowcast continues to be very positive. The short-term forecast (less than one year out) also is positive.

Purpose

I look at the high frequency weekly indicators because while they can be very noisy, they provide a good nowcast of the economy, and will telegraph the maintenance or change in the economy well before monthly or quarterly data is available. They also are an excellent way to "mark your beliefs to market." In general, I go in order of long leading indicators, then short leading indicators, then coincident indicators.

A Note on Methodology

Data is presented in a "just the facts, ma'am" format with a minimum of commentary so that bias is minimized.

Where relevant, I include 12-month highs and lows in the data in parentheses to the right. All data taken from St. Louis FRED unless otherwise linked.

A few items (e.g., Financial Conditions indexes, regional Fed indexes, stock prices, the yield curve) have their own metrics based on long-term studies of their behavior.

Where data is seasonally adjusted, generally it's scored positively if it's within the top 1/3 of that range, negative in the bottom 1/3, and neutral in between. Where it's not seasonally adjusted, and there are seasonal issues, waiting for the YoY change to change sign will lag the turning point. Thus I make use of a convention: Data is scored neutral if it's less than 1/2 as positive/negative as at its 12-month extreme.

With long leading indicators, which by definition turn at least 12 months before a turning point in the economy as a whole, there's an additional rule: Data is automatically negative if, during an expansion, it has not made a new peak in the past year, with the sole exception that it is scored neutral if it is moving in the right direction and is close to making a new high.

Recap of monthly reports

August data included another good rise in industrial production and capacity utilization and a small increase in retail sales. Producer prices declined, and consumer prices increased as expected. As a result, real retail sales actually declined slightly. The preliminary report on consumer confidence by the University of Michigan showed increases for both present conditions and future outlook near or at expansion highs.

The July JOLTS report included a new high in job openings, an expansion high in the quits rate, a tie for the expansion high in total separations, and increases but not new expansion highs/lows in hires and layoff and discharges. Meanwhile, wholesale sales were flat while inventories rose.

Long leading indicators

Interest rates and credit spreads

Rates

BAA corporate bond index 4.96% up +.12% w/w (1-yr range: 4.15 - 4.96)(new 2 year high)

10-year treasury bonds 3.07% up +.07% w/w (2.05 - 3.11)

Credit spread 1.89% up +.05% w/w (1.56 - 2.30)

Yield curve, 10-year minus 2-year:

0.26%, up +.05% w/w (0.18 - 1.30)

30-Year conventional mortgage rate (from Mortgage News Daily)

4.87%, up +0.16% w/w (3.84 - 4.79) (new six-year high)

BAA Corporate bonds remain neutral. If these go above 5%, they will become a negative. Mortgage rates, at new multi-year highs, and treasury bonds, are both negatives. The spread between corporate bonds and treasuries is back above 1.85%, and so neutral. The yield curve is more than 0.25%, so is positive.

Housing

Mortgage applications (from the Mortgage Bankers Association)

Purchase apps up +0.3% at 234 w/w (225 - 262) (SA)

Purchase apps YoY up +4% (NSA)

Purchase apps four-week avg. unchanged at 232 (SA)

Four-week YoY avg. up +2.75% (NSA)

Refi apps up 4% w/w ( ( SA))

*(SA)=seasonally adjusted, ((NSA))= not seasonally adjusted

Real Estate Loans (from the FRB)

Up +0.4% w/w

Up +4.1% YoY ( 2.7 - 6.5) (re-benchmarked, adding roughly +0.5% to prior comparisons)

Refi has been dead for some time. Purchase applications were strong almost all last year, began to falter YoY in late December, but rebounded during spring, ultimately making new expansion highs. Since then they declined, even turning negative for three weeks, before returning to neutral for the past four weeks.

With the re-benchmarking of the last year, the growth rate of real estate loans changed from neutral to positive. If it falls below +3.25%, it will become neutral.

Money supply

M1

-2.4% w/w

+3.1% m/m

+2.1% YoY Real M1 (-0.7 - 6.9)

M2

-0.1% w/w

+0.4% m/m

+1.1% YoY Real M2 (0.9 - 4.1)

Since 2010, both real M1 and real M2 were resolutely positive. Both decelerated substantially in 2017. Real M2 growth has fallen below 2.5% and is thus a negative. Several weeks ago, for the first time since this expansion began, Real M1 turned negative, but has since rebounded strongly. Last week's huge spike of +3.7% in M1 has been largely but not completely taken back.

Credit conditions (from the Chicago Fed)

Financial Conditions Index unchanged at -0.86

Adjusted Index (removing background economic conditions) unchanged at -0.71

Leverage subindex unchanged at -0.34

The Chicago Fed's Adjusted Index's real breakeven point is roughly -0.25. In the leverage index, a negative number is good, a positive poor. The historical breakeven point has been -0.5 for the unadjusted Index. All three metrics presently show looseness and so are positives for the economy. Two months ago, the leverage subindex turned up to near neutral, but has faded towards positive again since.

Short leading indicators

Trade weighted US$

Down -0.46 to 126.06 w/w +7.4% YoY (last week) (broad) (116.42 -128.62)

Down -0.78 to 94.19 w/w, +2.19% YoY (yesterday) (major currencies)

The US dollar briefly spiked higher after the US presidential election. Both measures had been positives since last summer, but recently the broad measure turned neutral, followed more recently by the measure against major currencies, which has risen above +5% YoY and is thus negative.

Commodity prices

Bloomberg Commodity Index

Up +1.94 to 84.40 (82.19 - 91.94)

Down -0.45% YoY

Bloomberg Industrial metals ETF (from Bloomberg)

121.86 up +6.70 w/w, down -3.80% YoY (112.03 - 149.10)

Commodity prices surged higher after the 2016 presidential election. Industrial metals had been strongly positive and recently made a new high, but have declined so much recently that they have turned negative, joined for the third week by the overall index.

Stock prices S&P 500 (from CNBC)

Up +0.8% w/w to 2929.67 (new all-time closing high) 2904.98

After being neutral for several months by an ever-so-slight margin, stock prices made a new three-month high on June 12 and have continued the positive run, ultimately rising to new all-time highs several weeks ago.

Regional Fed New Orders Indexes

(*indicates report this week)

*Empire State down -0.6 to +16.5

*Philly up +11.5 to +21.4

Richmond up +3 to +25

Kansas City down -12 to +9

Dallas up +0.6 to +23.9

Month-over-month rolling average: up +2 to +19

The regional average has been more volatile than the ISM manufacturing index, but has accurately forecast its month-over-month direction (but not this month!). It has generally been very positive for most of this year. It has cooled from white-hot to red-hot to simply positive in the last several months.

Employment metrics

Initial jobless claims

201,000 down -3,000 (49-year low)

Four-week average 206,750 down -2,250 (49-year low)

Initial claims made yet another 40 year-plus lows, and so are very positive. The YoY% change in these metrics had been decelerating but is now back on its multi-year pace.

Temporary staffing index (from the American Staffing Association)

Down -1 to 99 w/w

Up +3.5% YoY

This index was generally neutral from May through December 2016, and then positive with a few exceptions all during 2017. It was negative for over a month at the beginning of this year, but returned to a positive since then and in the last two months very positive.

Tax Withholding (from the Dept. of the Treasury)

$186.2 B for the last 20 reporting days vs. $185.9 B one year ago, down -$0.3 B or -0.2%

20-day rolling average adjusted for tax cut (+$4 B): up +$4.3 B or +2.3%

With the exception of the month of August and late November, this was positive for almost all of 2017. It has generally been negative since the effects of the recent tax cuts started in February.

I have discontinued the intra-month metric for the remainder of this year, since the kludge to guesstimate the impact of the recent tax cuts makes it too noisy to be of real use.

I have been adjusting based on Treasury Department estimates of a decline of roughly $4 billion over a 20-day period. Until we have YoY comparisons, we have to take this measure with a big grain of salt.

Oil prices and usage (from the E.I.A.)

Oil up +1.91 to $68.92 w/w, up +37.9% YoY

Gas prices up +$0.01 to $2.83 w/w, up $0.21 YoY

Usage four-week average up +1.6% YoY

The price of gas bottomed 2 1/2 years ago at $1.69. Generally prices went sideways with a slight increasing trend in 2017. Usage turned negative in the first half of 2017, but has almost always been positive since then, with the exception of briefly turning slightly negative during the summer. The YoY change went back below 40% this week, so the rating turns from negative to neutral.

Bank lending rates

0.248 TED spread up +0.07 w/w

2.212 LIBOR up +0.054 w/w (new expansion high)

Both TED and LIBOR rose in 2016 to the point where both were usually negatives, with lots of fluctuation. Of importance is that TED was above 0.50 before both the 2001 and 2008 recessions. The TED spread was generally increasingly positive in 2017, while LIBOR was increasingly negative. This year the TED spread has whipsawed between being positive or negative, most recently positive.

Coincident indicators

Consumer spending

Johnson Redbook up +5.4% YoY

Goldman Sachs Retail Economist down -0.8% w/w, up +3.4% YoY

Both the Goldman Sachs and Johnson Redbook Indexes generally improved from weak to moderate or strong positives during 2017 and have remained positive this year. Recently they have been exceptionally positive.

Transport

Railroads (from the AAR)

Carloads up +3.1 YoY

Intermodal units up +6.5% YoY

Total loads up +4.8% YoY

Shipping transport

Harpex down -9 to 539 (440 - 678)

Baltic Dry Index up +14 to 1396 (~700 - 1775)

Rail was generally positive since November 2016 and remained so during all of 2017 with the exception of a period during autumn when it was mixed. After some weakness in January and February this year, rail has been positive ever since.

Harpex made multi-year lows in early 2017, then improved, declined again, and then improved yet again to recent highs, and then declined somewhat again. BDI traced a similar trajectory, and made three-year highs near the end of 2017, and at midyear hit multi-year highs, but has declined in the last two months.

I'm wary of reading too much into price indexes like this, since they are heavily influenced by supply (as in, a huge overbuilding of ships in the last decade) as well as demand.

Steel production (from the American Iron and Steel Institute)

Down -0.9% w/w

Up +8.8% YoY

Steel production improved from negative to "less bad" to positive in 2016 and with the exception of early summer, remained generally positive in 2017. It turned negative in January and early February, but with the exception of three weeks recently has been positive since then.

Summary And Conclusion:

Among the coincident indicators, positives include consumer spending, rail, steel, the TED spread, tax withholding, and the Baltic Dry Index. Harpex has declined enough to become neutral. LIBOR remains the sole negative.

Among the short leading indicators, the regional Fed new orders indexes, the Chicago National Conditions Index, jobless claims, stock prices, and staffing are all positive. Gas and oil prices, the spread between corporate and Treasury bonds, and one measure of the US dollar are neutral. The broad trade weighted US dollar and both commodities indexes are negative.

Several of the long leading indicators continue to fluctuate, but this week, those "on the cusp" were all positive. This week the Chicago Fed Adjusted Financial Conditions Index and Leverage subindex, real estate loans are positive, joined this week by the yield curve. Corporate bonds and purchase mortgage applications remain neutral. Treasuries, refinance applications, mortgage rates, and real M2 all remain negative.

The nowcast and the short-term forecast both remain very positive. Twice in the last six weeks the longer-term forecast turned negative, but was positive again this week. But restrain your enthusiasm, because the yield curve widened due to long-term interest rates turning more negative. And mortgage rates at six year highs can only be a deeper negative for housing.

