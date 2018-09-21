Getting 'High' With A Cannabis-Related Investment In Psychemedics

Oddly enough, drug detection hair testing provider, Psychemedics, could be the ideal candidate. Its sales should grow with legalization. Its benefits to society are unquestionable.

Recent activity in the industry pushed the issue back to the forefront. It's time to deal with the suggestion including what we do and don't know about the industry.

When members of my anti-pharma, anti-tobacco, anti-alcohol stock club suggested investing in cannabis several months ago, I was surprised. So, I promptly found a good reason to stall.

Regardless, I honored the request and began digging (not literally). During my initial research, I came across a recommendation to wait until the survivors in the industry emerged rather than trying to guess who might survive. I presented the rationale to the club. It made sense. We could wait. Besides, we're supposed to focus on a DGI strategy now rather than investments offering high-growth potential.

Constellation Brands (STZ) investment in Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC) in August pushed the subject back to the forefront. Observers were declaring the transaction "legitimized" Canopy Growth as a survivor. My club was waiting on survivor signals. But, honestly, I secretly hoped the club wouldn't make a decision based on emotion - a "feeling" that the train was leaving the station and we were going to miss it.

At the very least, it was time for a fresh discussion.

Did we understand enough about the industry? I suspected the club's experience and knowledge level would be below average (if there even is an "average"). The average age of our members is over 55, maybe even over 60 (we're all women so we're not discussing actual age much). Many couldn't elaborate on the differences in THC and CBD.

Were we abreast of the catalysts driving recent activity? Sure, our state had just voted to legalize medical marijuana. But I doubted many members were aware Canada would be selling recreational marijuana on October 17th. I was correct.

Did we hold any reservations about the industry? Were there parts of the cannabis industry the club may consider off-limits? As it turned out, indeed, there were both - reservations and limits.

The room was clearly divided.

Our Limited Exposure

As a club, the whole of our exposure to cannabis can be summed up in about four statements.

One member uses CBD oil to treat pain and inflammation. Two members give their dogs drops of CBD oil. One member has customers who use medical CBD. One member is a speech pathologist with some interest in potential medical applications using cannabis.

Needless to say, at least half of our members are adamantly opposed to recreational use through smoking. For the majority, definitive opinions had not yet been formed regarding edibles and cannabis-infused beverages. Topical applications through oils and lotions were met with the least resistance.

It was quite clear. Until more was understood and proven, should the club invest in a cannabis business, the company's strategy would have to be limited to government-approved medical applications. Well enough, but simple enough? I posed the kicker. What if the company needed the profit from recreational applications to fund medical R&D? And, in but a thought, we were stymied again.

Indirect Exposure

A suggestion to consider indirect exposure was initially met with disinterest. No one was enticed, for example, by the notion of investing in KushCo Holdings' (OTCQB:KSHB) cannabis packaging. Nevertheless, I offered to explore more opportunities with an indirect exposure.

In January, SA author Bay Area Kid elaborated on Scotts Miracle-Gro's (SMG) connection to cannabis through hydroponics and the extraction technology for cannabinoids developed by Radient Technologies (OTC:RDDTF). Then, in the summer, SA author Singular Research identified EVIO (OTCQB:EVIO) for its QC testing. I could see the club being interested in these ideas. The upcoming picks and shovels series authored by SA contributors Cornerstone Investments should prove invaluable to our research.

Then, quite by accident, I stumbled across another potential candidate with indirect exposure to the potential growth foreseen for the cannabis industry. Like Scotts Miracle-Gro, it's an established company. It even pays a dividend and a healthy one at that. Psychemedics (PMD) is the leading developer and supplier of drug detection hair testing. This company may actually prove to be a reasonable compromise for the club.

It may seem illogical to tie a drug testing company to investing in the cannabis industry. But the subject of how employers may handle legalization did surface during the club's discussion. We can see that drug screening may have to change. But we also suspect the use of drug screening will increase as the U.S. and other industrialized countries change their legalization stances on cannabis. We suspect employers may become more stringent in enforcement of their policies concerning illicit drug usage once cannabis is legal. And, we hope legalization will encourage schools to become more proactive in deterring underage abuse of illegal drugs as well as cannabis.

Psychemedics

Psychemedics was established in 1986. It holds patents on proprietary technologies for hair testing that are more sensitive and more consistent and produce more thorough results compared to other screenings. Its hair testing has a detection window of approximately 3 months as compared to three days for urinalysis and one day for saliva. Further, patterns of use can be identified relative to timing and quantity. The company claims 85% of the usage it identifies would be missed by other types of tests. Cheating the test is virtually impossible.

There are limitations to hair testing, however. Hair taken just above the scalp will not detect usage in the previous five to seven days. Therefore, hair testing could not be used to immediately prove the presence of a drug or alcohol.

Also, some consider the tests too expensive. However, a National Institute of Justice study found businesses can lose $7,000 per year per employed abuser due to poor production, illness, accidents and even theft. In the U.S., it is estimated the total cost to businesses for substance abuse now exceeds $100 billion a year.

Sales

After the financial crisis hit in 2008, Psychemedics increased sales at a compound annual growth rate of 11.5% from 2009 through 2014. In 2015, revenue slipped 7.6% due to the downturn in the oil and gas industry. In 2016, revenue exploded with a 44.5% increase due to the company's expansion into Brazil.

Source: Author-created from company data

In 2013, Brazil took a bold step to address its high incidence of traffic deaths. The country's legislative bodies passed laws requiring all professional drivers in the transportation industry to take and pass a hair drug test when applying for or renewing licenses. At the time, license renewals were required every five years. Although Psychemedics began expansion in 2014 to accommodate the opportunity, the legislation did not take effect until March 2016 because of governmental delays. The country took its charge a step further and shortened the time between license renewals to every 2-1/2 years. This piece of the legislation becomes effective this month, September of 2018.

In the first year, with the new laws as a deterrent, over 30% of professional drivers opted to let their license lapse. After one year, according to the Brazil Federal Highway Police, highway deaths and disabilities decreased 39%. By 2017, 34% of Psychemedics' revenues were generated internationally, and it opted to establish a subsidiary in Brazil.

Products

Psychemedics has not relied solely on geographic expansion to grow. Its R&D efforts continue to generate beneficial developments - to society as well as its top line.

In 2011 and 2012, Psychemedics developed a process to "release virtually 100% of the drugs trapped in hair without destroying the drugs" and received patents covering the process. It also developed proprietary and custom-designed enzyme immunoassays for detection.

In 2013, the company introduced a hair test capable of measuring alcohol consumption over a period of time.

In 2015, testing for Oxymorphone was added to the synthetic opiate panel and testing for D-Amphetamine/Adderall® was added to the amphetamine panel.

In 2017, the company developed a test for synthetic cannabinoids, compounds which are marketed as a "legal high". And, in response to concern over a developing dependence in the U.S. on benzodiazepines for anti-anxiety, it developed a hair test to detect prescription benzodiazepines.

Earnings

Psychemedics has earned a profit every year since 1992. But economic woes, expansion, and increased R&D have all played a part in creating a bumpy bottom line in the past decade. The impact from the associated costs for the opportunities in Brazil is quite evident in 2014 and 2015. In 2015, the company estimated the impact was worth approximately $0.28 per diluted share.

Source: Author-created from company data

Likewise, the benefits from the opportunities in Brazil became evident beginning in 2016, even in spite of increased research and development expenses.

Source: Author-created from company data

Shareholder-Friendliness

Psychemedics has paid a dividend since 1993. But the company has not increased its dividend annually. In fact, with the third quarterly payment in 2009, it decreased its payment 30% from $0.17 to $0.12. With the first payment in 2012, the quarterly dividend was bumped back up 25% or $0.03 to $0.15. In April of this year, Psychemedics increased its dividend another $0.03 or 20% to $0.18 per share quarterly.

Immediately after the financial crisis, through the oil and gas downturn and during the company's expansion, Psychemedics' payout ratio has been high, unquestionably high at times. But, to its credit, the company continued sharing with shareholders. With sales in Brazil helping the bottom line, the payout ratio returned to more acceptable levels.

Source: Author-created from company data

At its current dividend rate of $0.72 annually, at any price under $20, Psychemedics' yield is over 3.6%.

Investment Rationale

Growth investors will highlight the company's track record of double-digit top-line growth and the upcoming potential in Brazil relative to the license renewal regulations taking effect. Signaling the stock is undervalued, value investors will cheer a P/E multiple below market average and a PEG ratio under 1. Income or dividend investors will likely be content with Psychemedics' history and yield. Yet, there could be qualms with the payout ratio even though it has adjusted to a more reasonable level the past three years. Dividend growth investors may hesitate pointing to the lack of annual increases. But the company could easily be in a position to initiate an annual increase going forward.

From a completely different angle, I'm curious whether my investment club will be attracted to the potential growth of Psychemedics' testing specifically for a society with legalized cannabis. Regardless of which side you land regarding whether recreational use is "okay" or not, businesses will eventually have to establish policies accommodating both recreational and medical use by employees. And, it is hard to imagine the majority of companies will choose not to err on the side of conservatism, at least from the aspect of safety and liability.

Using the trucking industry as an example largely supports this theory. Brazil's legislation changes were spurred by a United Nations call for action in 2011 to address the prevention of traffic accidents worldwide. Brazil was quick to act because its statistics were one of the worst. The country's success is now being held up as a standard to which all industrialized countries should aspire. It validates screening for lifestyle users and addicts which necessitates hair testing rather than employing other methods.

The Trucking Alliance in the U.S., officially the Trucking Alliance for Driver Safety & Security, favors new hair testing legislation. It is supporting requirements that anyone applying for a "safety sensitive" job in the industry must be tested and must pass. The screening will check for opioid addiction and for illegal drug use in the 30 days prior to employment. It is also in favor of testing current drivers during the license renewal process.

The managing director of the Alliance, Lane Kidd, reported alarming statistics for one company to the United Nations in May, 2018. In 2017, J.B. Hunt Transport (JBHT) used both government-mandated urinalysis and hair testing in its pre-employment process. Ninety percent of its applicants passed the government-mandated test. Yet, over 1,000 applicants failed the hair test. In the past decade, the trucker has turned away over 5,000 applicants due to a failed hair test. It believes the majority are driving for other companies. Trucking company, Maverick USA, echoed the problem.

"We've had 154 drivers at Maverick who failed their hair test, after they passed a urine test. Those 154 drivers are working for another company. They're running up and down the road with our families and that is not acceptable."

The trucking industry is hardly the only industry with "safety sensitive" jobs. Think oil and gas, industrial, construction, manufacturing, medical, health care, education. All should be able to assure their employees are sober and not impaired. And, legalizing cannabis should spur the requirement.

Potential Impact of Cannabis Legalization

Of the 400 chemicals found in marijuana, THC is the cannabinoid believed to affect the brain the most. There are studies supporting medical applications for THC. It has been found to be effective in treating PTSD, nausea in patients receiving cancer treatments and spasms from MS. The list continues to grow.

The cannabinoid cannabidiol, or CBD, in cannabis is also being studied for medical applications. CBD does not have psychoactive properties. It has been found to positively impact inflammation, psychosis, spasms, seizures and anxiety. Treatments are being explored for epilepsy, Parkinson's, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's, genetic brain disorders and more.

Further, there may well be medical applications using unique combinations of the two, THC and CBD.

However, it should not be ignored that THC does have psychoactive properties and is credited with producing the euphoria or "high". In a work setting, at improper levels, it could impair performance. Therefore, even if cannabis, and specifically THC, is being used for medical purposes, businesses will have to be prepared with policies and screening.

Psychemedics is currently able to screen for the analyte THCA in marijuana. While the company is the industry leader in hair testing, it also provides products for onsite testing and instant results. Therefore, it can meet a business's needs for both pre-employment screening and investigative testing.

Beyond marijuana, synthetic cannabinoids are being marketed as alternatives for a "legal high". However, the effects have been unpredictable. In some instances, these metabolites are proving more dangerous than originally thought and much more dangerous than marijuana. Some are now being classified as Schedule I drugs through the Controlled Substances Act. Mentioned above, Psychemedics is currently able to detect at least nine synthetic cannabinoids.

The legalization of cannabis naturally introduces a discussion about its availability to an underage population. Just as prescription drugs are mishandled and abused by this group, legalized cannabis could be as well. The knowledge a school intends to use hair testing to screen for illicit usage and the assurance of certain detection can act as deterrents. If schools are not already actively conducting random drug screening, the legalization of cannabis could be the trigger to instill a proactive routine.

Beyond work and school, Psychemedics provides home test kits. Hesitant and cautious patients, such as half of the members of my stock club, could easily become customers. Validating the products being used are not going to impact one's future employment possibilities is an easy and inexpensive step. For parents, the ability to intervene and maintain confidentiality could provide peace of mind.

Summary

I'm optimistic, even giddy, Psychemedics could be an ideal compromise for my stock club. For those wanting to benefit from the excitement surrounding cannabis, it's reasonable to see how the company fits in the picture and should ultimately benefit from legalization. For those hesitant about "endorsing" cannabis, the company's business strategy and the societal benefits it provides should be quite attractive.

Furthermore, the healthy dividend yield should prove enticing. After a decade of growth, obstacles, and challenges, the company is actually positioned to initiate annual dividend increases should it so choose. And, considering the potential revenue growth in its immediate and long-term future, the company is certainly not overvalued.

I have to admit finding this company released endorphins, produced a euphoria, provided a high. And, all I did was type "THC" a few times.

