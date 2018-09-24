Sierra Club Offers EQT Midstream Partners Investors Opportunity

EQT Midstream Partners (EQM) is a growth-oriented limited partnership formed by EQT to own, operate, acquire, and develop midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. EQM owns approximately 950 miles of FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and approximately 2,130 miles of high and low pressure gathering lines. The business is comprised of two segments: the gathering system and storage system. The majority of their natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services are under contracts with long-term firm reservation and usage fees. This contract structure provides stability of cash flows and protects the company from declining oil prices (which disrupted many MLPs within the pipeline space in the last few years).

EQM's operations are primarily focused in southwestern PA, northern WV, and eastern OH. This area is a strategic location in the natural gas shale play known as the Marcellus, Utica, and Upper Devonian Shales. EQT is EQM's largest customer, accounting for approximately 79% of their revenues. EQT Production is the largest natural gas producer in the United States, with 21.4 Tcfe of proved natural gas.

EQM provides their services in two manners: firm service and interruptible service. Firm service contracts are typically long term and include firm reservation fees, which are fixed, monthly charges for the guaranteed reservation of pipeline or storage capacity. Approximately 60% of their revenues, on a pro forma basis, were generated from capacity reservation charges under long-term firm contracts. Interruptible service contracts include volumetric based fees, which are charges for the volume of gas actually gathered, transported or stored and do not guarantee access to the pipeline or storage facility.

Valuation

Using the past four quarters for our valuation measures show EQM has generated an ROIC of 17.73% and if we extend our ROIC over 6 years EQM's geometric ROIC is 18.87%. The company currently has an earnings yield of 5.73% (this is P/E ratio inverted) and has a profit margin average from 2012 to 2017 of 62.36%.

The company recently paid a quarterly distribution of $1.09 per unit, which is 17% higher than the second quarter of 2017. EQM forecasts its annual distribution per unit growth to be 15% for the next several years including 2018 and is also targeting 3.5x debt to EBITDA and a 1.1-1.2x distribution coverage ratio. Using a conservative discount dividend model with no growth assumed, we get an investment value of $109 ((1.09 * 4) / .04 = 109). If we were to use an interest rate of 6%, this investment value falls to $72.67 which is still significantly below current price of $56.

Why am I using an interest rate of 4% and 6%? This is derived from what an investor would get today when purchasing a brand new US 30-YR treasury bond adjusted upwards for inflation and rate increases. The US 30-YR Treasury currently yields 3.21%, which makes me comfortable using a 6% interest rate to determine our investment value.

Let me explain this investment value before moving on to more traditional valuation metrics. I use an approach which emphasizes how much cash the business will deliver to an investor between now and kingdom come. The reasoning is when an investor holds a share of a business for 20 years, the terminal value the investor receives at the end of those 20 years is of little importance to the long-term investor. In a practical sense, if one expects to hold EQM for 20 years (assume no dividend growth) they can expect to receive $4.36 every year for 20 years. By the end of year 20, the investor would have received $87.20 in dividends from this investment.

Since EQM is a Master Limited Partnership, all distributions received are subtracted from the original cost basis. So, it would take roughly 13 years to get an investor's cost down to zero if they bought EQM at $56. If we assume EQM is trading for half the amount it's currently trading at the end of 20 years, let's say $20, the investor would realize that full $20 per share. Over the course of that 20 years the investor would have received $87.20 in distributions, but since we use the distributions to subtract the cost until year 13, the remaining distributions from year 13-20 would equate to $31.20. This implies by the end of year 20, that the investor could sell EQM for $20 in the market and they would have realized an additional $31.20 in distributions for a total return of $54.88. This total return represents a total return of 274.40% or 13.72% per year. Remember as well, this assumes no growth whatsoever.

The current dividend yield for EQM is 7.66% and has a D/E ratio of 139%. The D/E ratio is much higher than it's been historically, usually around 50%. The increase in debt is due to help finance growth in projects such as the MVP which will contribute significantly to their bottom line once completed. EQM takes pride in keeping a strong balance sheet which actually helped them acquire Rice Energy during the recent downturn within the oil industry. A historical strong balance sheet gives investors comfort knowing EQM's distributions aren't in question of being cut. During the recent downturn, EQM never stopped or cut their distributions to investors. I believe investors should find comfort and value in knowing their distributions will continue to grow in the future.

Recent Developments Providing a Catalyst

There are two catalysts which will unveil the undervaluation in EQM. The first catalyst is EQT's merger with Rice Energy. The merger has already been completed, but the effects of the merger are profound and result in the creation of the largest natural gas producer in the United States. The second catalyst is EQM's Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) project which is being challenged by environmentalists. The project was recently issued a stop work order by the US Fourth Circuit Court due to an issue with how 3.5 miles out of their 303-mile pipeline crosses into the Jefferson National Forest. These two catalysts, the merger with Rice Energy and the MVP project's environmental delays, provide advantageous opportunities for investors.

Merger with Rice Energy

The merger was completed on July 23, 2018, with each RMP unitholder receiving 0.3319 units of EQM at a price of $55.83 per unit. In the second quarter of 2018, EQM closed the acquisition of the Olympus gathering system and the 75% interest in the Strike Force gathering system from EQT for $1.15b in cash and 5.9 million EQM common units. The merger also eliminated approximately $500 million in capital avoidance, while achieving the same level of gathered volume growth during the next five years.

EQM's assets are located in the Marcellus Shale which contains roughly 141 trillion cubic feet of recoverable gas. This is enough to satisfy about six years of natural gas consumption in the United States. Drilling in the Marcellus Shale is still a relatively new player within the dry shale gas production industry; however, it is the greatest source of potential growth for the future. The chart below shows the monthly dry shale gas production in the United States broken out into each corresponding shale region and depicts how the Marcellus region has grabbed 25% of the gas production market since 2010.

The combination of these two natural gas companies, both middle-of-the-pack natural gas producers prior to the merger, created the largest natural gas producer in the United States. To put this into perspective, in 2016, Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) produced 3,078 MMcf/day and was the leading natural gas producer in the United States. In the same year, EQT and Rice Energy produced 1,867 MMcf/day and 823 MMcf/day respectively. In 2017, Exxon Mobil produced a respectable 2,936 MMcf/day, but the combined entity of EQT/Rice produced 3,124 MMcf/day to capture the top spot amongst natural gas producers. This resulted in a growth of production from 2016 to 2017 of 16.13% (3124 - 2690 = 434 / 2690 = .1613).

This isn't the only development within the natural gas market which has potential to upend the historical status quo. There are two other developments which should prove to benefit EQM in the future. The first development is that horizontal fracking revolutionized the industry and made the cost of producing natural gas from shale to be lower than the price of coal. This has the potential to benefit not only natural gas companies but will be beneficial to the environment as well. Natural gas emits 50-60% less CO 2 than coal. Which means if all coal was eliminated from use and replaced with gas we could eliminate a large percentage of CO 2 being emitted into the environment. This isn't to say that natural gas is the best energy source for the environment - quite the opposite.

It's obvious the future of energy lies within the renewable space, but the cost of implementing those sources are still too high. Our capitalist system moves forward at the speed of the cost/profit relationship. If the cost of renewables were to be less then coal and Natural Gas then why wouldn't a business strictly use renewables? The answer is, they most certainly would. I have no doubt that in time our capitalist system will produce renewable energy at a lower cost than natural gas. In the meantime, why not start eliminating coal as an energy source on earth with Natural gas as its replacement? This is all conjecture and the coal industry likely won't fade from existence without a fight.

However, the circumstances for replacing coal with natural gas has never been brighter and brings me to the next industry development. The second industry development was the removal of the restriction for exporting oil in the United States, this restriction has been in place since 1975. The law was part of the reaction to an OPEC embargo in the 70's that created a shortage of crude and slammed the American economy. Allowing American oil companies to export oil again reintroduces one of the world's largest oil producers onto the global market. Consider this for a second: by reintroducing the United States within the global oil market to export oil abroad, our allies no longer need to solely depend on the Middle East for oil or Russia for natural gas. The United States can fill this void and reduce the deep pockets of oil-rich nations who are constantly undermining American interest.

With regards to the natural gas export market, the United States needs to speed up the construction and development of liquefied natural gas terminals. The only way to transport natural gas over the ocean is by liquefying natural gas. Once the gas is liquefied it's stored on a cryogenic tank and usually sailed across the ocean to the predetermined export location and then re-gasified and transported for sale. However, there are currently only three export terminals in the United States; Cove Point, MD (Dominion-Cove Point LNG), Sabine, LA (Cheniere/Sabine Pass LNG), and Kenai, AK (ConocoPhillips). As of July 2, 2018, these three combined LNG export terminals are exporting approximately 3.82 Bcfd. In addition to these three active terminals, there are 5 terminals approved by FERC which are under construction and 4 terminals approved by FERC but are not under construction. The additional export capacity of these nine terminals can drastically alter the global natural gas market but, as with all future events, we cannot predict when these terminals will finally be online.

Mountain Valley Pipeline Project (MVP)

EQM's MVP project is currently a source of uncertainty as environmentalists are challenging the building of the pipeline. Environmentalists have a history of challenging the construction of pipelines (Dakota Access Pipeline for instance) which increase the cost of building such projects. The MVP project is currently being delayed by the Sierra Club who are challenging the USFS and BLM issuance of MVP's 3.5-mile right-of-way in the Jefferson National Forest. This right-of-way permit in question affects only 1% of MVP's overall 303-mile pipeline project.

The below quote from Nathan Matthews nicely sums up the Sierra Club's objections to the pipeline (8/7/17):

The undersigned strongly object to the Draft Record of Decision and to the Mountain Valley Pipeline project proposal. The proposed Mountain Valley Project will have severe, wide-ranging, and lost-lasting impacts on the environment and on recreational and aesthetic enjoyment of the Jefferson National Forest, Appalachian National Scenic Trail, and surrounding areas. The Final Environmental Impact Statement ("FEIS" or "Final EIS") fails to disclose many of these impacts, and the FEIS and Draft ROD do not justify any of them. Moreover, the process by which the FEIS was developed has failed to provide the statutorily-required opportunities for meaningful public input. FERC circulated a draft environmental impact statement ("DEIS") that was woefully incomplete, and many of these deficiencies remain uncured in the final."

However, on July 27, 2018, the US Fourth Circuit Court held that the USFS did not fully explain its rationale on sedimentation impacts. The court also held that the BLM did not address the impracticality of various alternative routes. EQM is confident the stop work order will be reversed once the USFS and BLM take another look at the permits granted to EQM. The FERC noted in its stop work order:

There is no reason to believe that the Forest Service of the Army Corps of Engineers, as the land managing agencies, or the BLM, as the federal rights of grantor, will not be able to comply with the Court's instructions and to ultimately issue new right-of-way grants that satisfy the Court's requirements"

The project was expected to be online originally in the fourth quarter of 2018; however, the recent 'stop work' order has pushed back the completion date to 4Q 2019. The above 'stop work' order has recently been modified which was instated on 8/29/18. The modified 'stop work' order allows full construction activities to restart along the route, with exceptions of areas located near the Weston Gauley Bridge Turnpike Trail and Jefferson National Forest.

The challenge to the project is creating uncertainty regarding the completion of the pipeline, as well as, the associated costs derived from the project. The MVP is expected to cost $3.5-3.7 billion, with EQM funding its 45.5% proportional share (cost of $1.58-1.67 billion). Even though the project's timetable has been pushed back by three quarters and EQM has laid off 50% of their workforce I don't foresee the environmentalists succeeding in their battle to block the construction of the pipeline. This is something to monitor moving forward and can create opportunities for the astute investor if they believe the pipeline will be completed. This is also something to be concerned about if the project gains media attention the way the Dakota Access Pipeline gained. If the same media presence is brought upon the MVP project, there's no telling when the project will be completed and the cost associated with the construction will be sunk.

The main risk of the Sierra Club's challenge to the MVP project is loss of investments EQM has poured in the project. Even if the project were to be derailed, EQM would survive and distributions wouldn't be cut. Nevertheless, the growth of distributions, which EQM plans on increasing by 15% per year would be in question. I don't see how EQM would be able to maintain their plans to increase distributions by 15% per year if they don't get the revenues from the pipeline's 2 bcf/d guaranteed production (it's a 20-year contract as well).

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.