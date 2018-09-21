Under Armour: Doing More With Less

In the meantime, the P/S multiple remains the best metric to value the stock.

Investors should use a base case of operating margins in the 10% range and a nearly $1 EPS target in valuing the stock.

The company has the ability to substantially hike margins over the next few years as products improve.

The prime reason that Under Armour (UA, UAA) doesn't trade based on the P/E multiple is that the company has substantial margin upside. CEO Kevin Plank built a $5 billion revenue brand without placing much emphasis on operational efficiencies that the company is now implementing. The premium brand actually has margin upside potential above their biggest peer that would ultimately make the stock an incredible bargain at $20. My investment thesis remains very bullish on this turnaround at the premium athletic apparel brand.

Image Source: Under Armour website

More With Less

Under Armour has made great strides in improving product quality, especially in footwear. From Project Rock, to Curry 5s, to the Hovr platform, the company has learned the need to focus more on quality and the need to build market scarcity to drive purchase habits. These items regularly sell out on their website.

The news of the week was that Under Armour is cutting 3% of the workforce, or roughly 400 employees. The company has been in a large restructuring since August 1, 2017, so this move is encouraging. The athletic apparel company already has gone through a new product cycle over the last year and determined that certain positions didn't contribute to the smarter and leaner organization.

The move will provide immediate leverage in the business with an expected boost to the lower operating income target by $10 million to a new target of $140 million. The revenue target for the year sits at $5.2 billion so one can easily see how the operating margin is pathetically low.

The new income target still sits below a 3% operating margin. Competitors in the general athletic apparel space such as Nike (NKE) and Lululemon Athletica (LULU) generate substantially higher operating margins.

The revenue amounts are shown to showcase that the difference in margins between Under Armour and Nike aren't related to scale. Lululemon has utilized a premium offering to generate far higher margins than those of Nike.

If done correctly, Under Armour should've been more like Lululemon. A similar 20% operating margin would drive a roughly $1 billion surge in operating profits from the existing sales levels for the brand that made the mistake of slapping logos on cheap gear that ended up in discount stores. Those days are hopefully over.

The move to further cut the workforce is just the latest example of how Under Armour expects to do more with less. A key being that the impact is $10 million at the low end on only a time frame equivalent to one quarter. The impact over a full year could be much more significant. Employees with an average cost of $75,000 would save $30 million annually.

The bigger leverage should come from revenue growth over the next few years without leaning on promotional pricing. The analyst estimates forecast a roughly tripling of EPS estimates by 2020. The analysts that were recently cutting 2018 estimates now face those numbers as the low-end guidance at $0.16.

The forecast for an EPS of $0.46 in 2020 only equates to a operating margin in the 5% range on a revenue target reaching $6 billion in 2020. The operating margin would only equate to around 6% to reach those EPS estimates without revenue growth. This number is still only half of Nike.

The risk to the numbers are to the upside. A 10% operating margin on $6 billion in annual revenues would push the EPS targets closer to $1. Under Armour might take years to achieve those levels, but one needs to understand that 10% operating margins are only half of what Lululemon now achieves.

Best Way To Value

Considering a stock value is based on future cash flows that aren't usually easily predictable, the P/S ratio remains one of the best ways to value Under Armour. One has to argue that the athletic apparel retailer doesn't have the margin potential of Nike to suggest the stock doesn't obtain the same P/S multiple which equates to 100% upside from the $20 level.

Going a step further, what if Under Armour has the potential to close the gap with Lululemon? A massive gap exists between the valuation multiple assigned to Lululemon and Nike. Investors should set their sites on this goal.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Under Armour continues making progress in their restructuring plan. Investors should watch for large margin improvements over the next couple of years as only the starting point and not the end game. The athletic apparel maker has the revenue stream and brand power to generate an annual EPS in excess of $1 with the potential to expand further.

Investors should base investment decisions on this base case for earnings power.

