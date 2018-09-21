Silver Weekly: Light At The End Of The Tunnel

Be prepared for an explosive short-covering rally in the final quarter of 2018.

ETF investors are neutral on silver since the start of the year, FastMarkets estimate.

Speculators are the most bearish on silver since 1986, the CFTC shows.

Introduction

Welcome to my Silver Weekly.

In this brief report, I wish to discuss my views about the silver market through the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV). SLV is the largest silver ETF and is directly impacted by the vagaries of silver spot prices because the Fund physically holds silver in London.

To do so, I start by analysing the changes in speculative positions in Comex silver futures contracts (based on the CFTC statistics) and ETF holdings (based on FastMarkets' estimates) in order to draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior. Then, I discuss my global macro view and the implication for monetary demand for spot silver prices and this SLV. I conclude the report by sharing my trading positioning.

The CFTC statistics are public and free. The CFTC publishes its Commitment of Traders report (COTR) every Friday, which covers data from the week ending the previous Tuesday. In this COTR, I analyze the speculative positioning, that is, the positions held by the speculative community called "managed money" in the disaggregated COTR and "non-commercials" in the legacy COTR.

The data about silver ETF holdings are from FastMarkets, an independent metals agency which tracks ETF holdings across the precious metals complex. FastMarkets tracks on a daily basis a total of 15 silver ETFs, whose silver holdings represent the majority of total silver ETF holdings. The largest silver ETF tracked by FastMarkets is the iShares Silver Trust ETF, whose holdings represent roughly 50% of total silver ETF holdings.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC

According to the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, money managers were net short Comex silver by 4,262 tonnes as of September 11, while non-commercials were net short by 6,815 tonnes.

As can be seen in the chart above, speculative positioning in silver has become the most negative since the CFTC started to publish its statistics (1986 for non-commercials, 2006 for money managers).

However, it is important to note that the wave of speculative selling does not involve physical flows; rather speculators trade silver futures contracts, with a great use of leverage. It is very uncommon for silver speculators to take delivery of physical on the futures contracts that they trade.

As a result, the changes in speculative positions in silver (measured in tonnes) are more volatile and significant than that in ETF positions; ergo, the impact on silver spot prices is much greater. In turn, SLV is impacted because it physically holds the metal in vaults in London and therefore, has an exposure to spot silver.

The current spec positioning in the silver futures market is even more stretched than that in gold (for more details, refer to my latest Gold Weekly: Bulls Catch A Break, September 18, 2018), which leads me to think that the magnitude of the forthcoming wave of short-covering (once sentiment returns) will be even more powerful.

Investment positioning

Source: FastMarkets

ETF investors held around 20,195 tonnes of silver across various ETFs as of September 14, according to FastMarkets' iterations.

Last week (September 7-14), ETF investors bought roughly 65 tonnes of silver, marking a third straight week of silver ETF buying.

ETF investors have bought 114 tonnes of silver since the start of September after liquidating 190 tonnes in August.

In the year to date, ETF investors have left their silver holdings little changed.

Contrary to gold, silver ETF holdings have proven to be more "sticky", signalling that although ETF investor sentiment toward silver is neutral, it is relatively stronger than that toward gold.

The fact that ETF investors have been inclined to buy the dips in recent weeks is a bullish signal.

Last year, silver ETF investors also left their holdings unchanged.

Global macro view on silver

The US-China trade dispute has intensified since the start of the week after the US announced the implementation of a second phase of tariffs on China, namely a levy on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports with an initial rate of 10%, which will subsequently be raised to 25% at the start of next year. In retaliation, China imposed tariffs on $60 billion worth of US imports, with a tariff rate of 5% to 10%.

The US administration threatened that a retaliation from China would trigger a retaliatory response from the US, namely a third phase of tariffs on 267$ billion in Chinese goods.

There is clearly a downward spiral at play, which can now be accurately called a US-China trade war.

However, the market seems to have already priced this outcome, resulting in no significant moves across risky assets.

Source: Bloomberg

In fact, the dollar should have strengthened on the news. Rather, it was weakened further (as the chart above shows), confirming that the second phase of US tariffs has been fully baked in.

The dollar weakness has enabled futures silver prices and SLV to stabilize somewhat although they remain close to their year-to-date low.

Trading positioning

While I do not have any positions in silver, I wish to focus on the iShares Silver Trust ETF.

Source: Seeking Alpha

For short-term trading, I think that SLV is a great product, providing investors with a direct exposure to the precious metal by holding it physically in vaults in London.

SLV has $4.75 billion in assets under management while the average daily volume is $111.45 million. Its average spread (over the past 60 days) is 0.07%, which allows financial markets to get in and out of the market at a fairly cheap cost. Its median tracking difference (over the past 12 months) is -0.48%

The horizon of this investment would be relatively short term (less than 6 months), so its quite expensive ratio of 0.50% is acceptable.

Let's have a quick look at the technical picture of silver.

Silver Daily

Source: Net Dania

Although I contend that silver spot prices have stabilised in recent days, there is not enough evidence that the bottom is behind us. The momentum is still in negative territory while the ADX is above 20, which suggests the presence of a strong downtrend in motion. The key daily moving averages (20, 50, and 200) are all downwardly sloping, producing an unhealthy environment.

Last week, spot silver dropped for a 13th week over the past 14.

In this regard, I expect the 2015 low of $13.64 per oz to be ultimately re-tested, producing the final wave of long liquidation before a strong rebound takes place.

I wish I am brave enough to implement a long position in SLV at this time.

For the sake of transparency, I will update my trading activity on my Twitter account.

Final note

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SLV over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.