Harder Markets Driving James River Group

James River has moved past elevated losses tied to its business with Uber, and is benefiting from hardening markets within the excess and surplus space.

James River Group (JRVR) is a relatively small specialty insurer, but it punches somewhat above its weight by focuses on attractive areas like excess & surplus and fronting. Although the company saw an uncommon negative reserve development in 2017 due to higher losses from its business with Uber, James River has moved quickly to re-underwrite that business. All told, this has historically been an insurer with strong underwriting discipline, very good expense control, and a willingness to return capital to shareholders.

Between a restructured relationship with Uber and hardening markets in several of its core excess and surplus specialties, I think James River is looking at an attractive market opportunity relative to the overall P&C market. Even though the shares haven’t done much over the past year, they don’t look strikingly cheap today, as I think a mid-$40’s price is quite fair right now.

A Sizable Commitment To Excess & Surplus

At over 50% of its gross written premiums, James River is one of the most excess & surplus (or E&S) focused companies in the specialty insurance space. E&S is an unusual segment of the insurance market in that potential customers must first be declined by admitted carriers. Typically those denials are based on non-standard (and sometimes unique), hard-to-price risks, or high levels of required coverage (or a combination). After being declined, customer typically work through brokers to place the business, and that makes James River’s relationships with over 130 brokers strategically important.

Historically James River underwrote a wide variety of E&S business, focused mostly on small/medium-sized accounts, including manufacturers and contractors (product liability), excess casualty, energy, professional liability, and allied health. In recent years, though, the company has become a larger player in commercial auto, as it started covering rideshare provider Uber. Uber is about 80% of the company’s commercial auto business (the rest is other rideshare companies and last-mile delivery services) and roughly 20% of overall premiums.

The Uber business has grown rapidly in recent years, and that has had some negative consequences. Due to a lack of relevant data, James River had been underwriting on a national basis for Uber, but the company expanded more quickly in certain states (like Florida) where losses were more significant. That led to a sizable negative reserve development (breaking a 10-year streak of favorable developments) and led the company to change its approach. In addition to changing its claims handling process, James River stepped back from some business, and now Progressive (PGR) underwrites Uber in four states (including Texas and Florida), Farmers underwrites in two, and Allstate (ALL) underwrites in three.

Not withstanding the one-year Uber outlier, this has been a very profitable business for James River, with historical loss ratios about 10 points below peer averages and very low expense ratios (recently in the mid-teens). Management has recently chosen to shift towards some business with higher loss ratios and lower expense ratios, and the company has shown a willingness over time to expand and contract its underwriting as market opportunities dictate – the company writes for margins, not volume.

Recently the company has seen strong pricing, with double-digit growth in its core E&S business. With admitted carriers pulling back from certain markets like large restaurant chains and nursing homes, James River has been enjoying some hardening markets, and particularly in the Allied Health segment.

Fronting Should Offer Growth Potential

About one-quarter of James River’s premiums come from its Specialty Admitted business, which consists of some program business, relatively focused workers comp (operating in a handful of states), and a fee-based fronting business. I talked about fronting in the past in reference to State National and the gist of it is this – fronting is a business where an insurer like James River basically “rents” access to its ratings and licenses, allowing a company that has capital (but lacks the licenses, ratings, and sometimes the infrastructure) to underwrite insurance. For its efforts, James River collects fees without taking on underwriting risk (the risk is ceded and collateralized).

In recent years large amounts of alternative capital have come into the insurance markets in search of returns. Those investors need to work with existing insurers, and companies like RenRe (RNR) have done well for themselves creating fee-generating vehicles to manage those opportunities. That’s not the same as fronting, but James River should nevertheless be well-placed to benefit from ongoing growth in alternative capital targeting the insurance industry.

Reinsurance Risks Are Actively Managed

James River also has a casualty reinsurance operation that accounts for about one-quarter of its gross premiums. This business has typically taken on risks in areas like non-standard auto, commercial auto, general liability, and worker’s comp, but James River runs the business with a pretty careful focus on loss management. Almost all of the business is structured as quota-share and about two-thirds of the business has loss mitigation features in place (like slide scale commissions, deficit carryforwards, etc.), as well as individual loss caps.

James River saw some negative reserve development in reinsurance in the second quarter, but that was from excess of loss business that they no longer write, which I believe further underlines that James River will move in and out of businesses based upon the profitability it offers.

The Opportunity

In contrast to a P&C market where many players are still having a hard time growing, James River is looking at some attractive near-term opportunities. Nine of its 13 E&S underwriting divisions saw growth in the second quarter and strong pricing seems set to continue. The fronting business has good long-term growth opportunities (that don’t require capital) and the overall Specialty Admitted book is seeing lower frequency and severity in losses, while the focused workers comp business is seeing comparatively good pricing and lower losses.

I expect high single-digit growth from James River (adjusted earnings, not EPS) over the next five years, with mid-single digit growth beyond that. If pricing remains strong and P&C insurers continue to pull back from certain markets, there could definitely be upside to premium growth. Although James River is somewhat expensive in book value terms, the valuation is more compelling for tangible book value. I’m generally willing to pay up for specialty insurers, particularly those with strong underwriting records and low expenses, and I’m willing to pay 17.5x my forward 12-month EPS estimate for James River. That produces a fair value in the mid-$40’s and does suggest some modest upside.

The Bottom Line

I’d like a little bigger discount to fair value, but James River is a well-run and well-respected insurance company that I believe has moved past the reserve/loss issue with its Uber business. Given the strength of the E&S market and James River’s place in it, I’d at least put this on a watch list for investors interested in smaller insurance names, particularly now with many larger P&C companies looking toward M&A as a means of growing their businesses.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.