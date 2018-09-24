Crude Oil - A New Contract High As Inventories And Iran Prop Up Prices

Last week, the NYMEX October futures contract rolled to November. The backwardation in the crude oil futures market means that deferred futures contracts trade at lower prices than nearby prices. Backwardation is a sign of tightness in a commodities futures market. When nearby prices rise above deferred prices, it is often an indication of a short-term shortage or the concerns of market participants that availability could become problematic.

While the high in crude oil over recent years stands at the early July high at just over the $75 per barrel level on the continuous NYMEX futures contract, November futures traded to a new contract high last week at $71.80 per barrel on Friday, September 21. The new peak in November futures occurred as the price rose above the May 22 peak at $71.10. Inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute and Energy Information Administration helped to boost the price to the new and higher high. Moreover, with harsh sanctions on Iran coming at the beginning of November, the crude oil market is concerned that an increase in political turbulence in the Middle East could cause supply problems when it comes to the energy commodity that powers the world.

Other commodities suffer while crude oil is at the highs

While crude oil rose to a new high on the NYMEX November futures contract last week, other commodities continue to suffer under the weight of a rising dollar since February, the prospects for higher interest rates starting with the September 26 Fed meeting this week, and the trade dispute between the U.S. and China. The price of lumber declined from its record peak at $659 per 1,000 board feet in May to the $340 level as of last Friday. Copper traded at above the $3.30 per pound level in early June and was below $2.85 on September 21, while silver declined from $17.35 to $14.30 per ounce between June and late September. All of those commodities have significant industrial applications. However, their prices have deteriorated while crude oil remains at the highest price level since 2014.

Inventory data reflect buoyant demand

Last week, the API reported that oil inventories rose by 1.25 million barrels for the week ending on September 14. The increase in stocks came on the back of a massive withdrawal the prior week. Meanwhile, the EIA told the market that stockpiles fell by 2.1 million barrels for the same week which lit a bullish fuse under the price of the energy commodity on Wednesday, September 19 and led to the new high on September 20.

On Thursday, President Trump once again tweeted a warning to OPEC which could have prevented further gains in the price of oil. The President wrote:

“We protect the countries of the Middle East, they would not be safe for very long without us, and yet they continue to push for higher and higher oil prices! We will remember. The OPEC monopoly must get prices down now!”

The tweet was not the first time that President Trump has warned the cartel, and it is not likely to be the last. The price of oil fell from$71.35 to the $70.50 level in the aftermath of the President’s latest message via social media. However, it recovered on Friday in anticipation of the unofficial OPEC meeting in Algeria last weekend. It is likely that the President put pressure on the cartel to give the members something to think about when they gathered in North Africa.

Spreads still display tightness

The oil market remains in backwardation oversupply concerns centered around the Middle East.

Source: CQG

As the chart of the December 2019 NYMEX minus the December 2018 NYMEX futures contract shows, the spread traded to a backwardation of $6.93 per barrel on May 9. The backwardation has been moving lower since that high but has not moved back to a contango where deferred prices command a premium. As of last Friday, the backwardation for the one-year spread from December stood at the $3.48 per barrel level.

The same spread on Brent futures, which is the pricing mechanism for Middle Eastern crude oil, was at the $3.51 backwardation level at the end of last week. Tightness in the crude oil market reflects concerns over the upcoming sanctions that will hit Iran in November.

Iran is a highly bullish factor and has added a big risk premium to the market

There is a political premium on the price of crude oil these days. Earlier this year, President Trump walked away from the Iran nuclear nonproliferation agreement and told the world that the theocracy in Teheran would face the harshest sanctions yet starting in November. The U.S. State Department has been lobbying and warning allies across the globe against purchases of Iranian crude or investments in the country.

The Strait of Hormuz is a seaway where 2.7 million barrels of Iranian crude oil passes each day. The Strait separates the Persian Gulf from the Gulf of Oman. Aside from the Iranian exports, 19 million barrels of Middle Eastern crude oil travel through the passage each day on the way to consumption points around the globe. Iranian President Rouhani warned the world that if Iran cannot export their oil, other producing nations in the region would suffer the same fate. Therefore, the Strait could become a flashpoint for hostilities and retaliation against sanctions on the theocracy in the coming weeks and months. The Strait of Hormuz will be the topic of a brief presentation that I will give at the Traders4ACause conference at the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas on October 12-14. The conference will offer great speakers including Seeking Alpha’s own J. Mintzmyer and many others. I hope to see some you at the conference next month!

Meanwhile, the Strait of Hormuz and the potential for Iranian hostility have added a political premium to the price of crude oil as we move towards November when sanctions will begin to bite the Iranians.

The long-term picture shows lots of room for an updraft in short-term prices

We have not had a significant spike in the price of crude oil on the back of geopolitical events since Saddam Hussein marched into Kuwait in the early 1990s. However, the current issues facing the Middle East when it comes to Iran could offer the highest odds of a substantial upside move in the oil market in many years.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of NYMEX crude oil futures shows, the next level of technical resistance on the upside stands at the continuous contract high at $75.27 per barrel from early July. The bull market in NYMEX crude oil started in February 2016 at lows of $26.05 per barrel, and the most recent upside leg came from lows of $42.05 in June 2017. Technical support stands at $62.58, the high from May 2015 which stood as resistance during the rally and has now become support. On the upside, the next technical level is the June 2014 peak at $107.73 per barrel. Given the current technical picture for the energy commodity, WTI crude oil futures that trade on NYMEX have lots of room for an upside spike without any congestion areas on the longer-term chart.

When it comes to the Brent crude oil market that trades on the Intercontinental Exchange, the next level of technical resistance stands at the May high at $80.50 per barrel. Active month November Brent future was at the $78.65 per barrel level last Friday, so they are closer to the highs than the NYMEX futures on the continuous contract. Any political problems in the Middle East that disrupt oil supplies via production, refining, or logistical routes like the Strait of Hormuz are likely to impact the price of Brent crude oil to a greater degree than NYMEX WTI crude oil.

Source: Barchart

The United States Brent Oil ETF (BNO) does an excellent job replicating short-term price action in the Brent futures market. As the chart shows, BNO was trading at just under the $22 per share level at the end of last week and is close to the highest level since 2015. An increase in hostilities in the Middle East could send both Brent oil and BNO much higher. With net assets of $99.79 million and an average daily trading volume of 260,000 shares, BNO is a liquid market product.

Crude oil made new contract highs on the November NYMEX futures last week. While President Trump will continue to press OPEC to pump up the volume to push prices lower, but any increase in hostilities with the Iranians could send short-term prices significantly higher over the coming weeks and months.

