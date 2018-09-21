SRC Energy: 2 Issues To Clear Before Upside

But because of two important issues, the market values the company at a discount.

The company has been growing its production and its reserves at an impressive pace.

We're all looking forward to the days when Colorado politics and gas processing constraints no longer dominate every conversation, and we can instead focus on the issues that are within our control. - Lynn Peterson, CEO SRC Energy

Thanks to its concentration in the DJ Basin, SRC Energy (SRCI) produces oil, NGL, and gas at low cost. With the current liquid and gas prices, the company has the potential to generate important free cash flow. But instead, the company is growing its production and its reserves at an impressive pace.

Yet, the market values the company at a discount. The two reasons are related to some infrastructure restrictions and the political environment in Colorado.

The infrastructure issue will be solved with gas processing expansions that will enter into service over the next two years. The political issue presents an asymmetric situation. A negative vote in November will impact the Colorado oil industry.

I'm waiting for the political issue to clear before investing in the company at a discount. After the vote in November, the market may still offer a low price because of the gas processing capacity constraints.

Strong free cash flow potential

The concentrated assets allow the company to operate at low costs, as shown in the graph below.

The table below lists the total costs for Q2 2018.

I include in the G&A cost, the non-cash costs. And I estimate the interest costs at about $2.26/boe (the company does not communicate these costs per barrel). Adding $9.66/boe of DD&A, the company needs to realize $11.01/boe + $9.66/boe = $20.67/boe to break even while keeping production flat.

With the improved liquids prices, and despite lower gas prices, the company realized $33.5/boe in Q2 2018 against $25.26/boe last year.

Source: Q2 2018 earnings

The production mix presented in the graph below allows the company to take advantage of the improved liquids prices. The company produces about 1/3 of gas and 2/3 of liquids.

Source: presentation September 2018

In any case, the company generates a profit to keep production flat, even at last year's depressed liquids prices. But the company does not keep its production flat. Over the last few years, the graph below shows growing production and reserves.

Source: presentation September 2018

And with the improved prices, the management targets an average production of about 50,000 boe/d for 2018 against 34,000 boe/d in 2017. During the Q2 2018 the conference call, management indicated the 2018 capex would reach the high end of the $480 - $540 million range.

The company has raised equity to finance this growth. Thus, the net debt stayed at a reasonable level, as shown in the graph below.

Source: presentation September 2018

The cash flow statement below confirms the profitability of the company. For H1 2018, the company generated $235.7 million of cash flow from operations. With only $79 million of DD&A, the potential for strong free cash flow while keeping the production flat is important.

Source: Q2 2018 earnings

The annualized cash flow from operations amounts to $471.4 million. And the company will grow its production by 50%, from about 34,000 boe/d in 2017 to about 50,000 boe/d in 2018, with less than $540 million of capex.

But two big clouds spoil the operational success of the company: The infrastructure constraints and the political environment.

Gas processing constraints

The Wattenberg Field where SRC Energy operates has infrastructure constraints. The CEO indicated during the Q2 2018 conference call:

Reviewing results from the first half of 2018 as we have consistently messaged that our numbers would be significantly impacted by the shortage of gas processing in the basin, and we were exactly correct. - Lynn Peterson, CEO

Source: Q2 2018 conference call

The table below presents the projects to add gas processing capacity in the next couple years.

Source: presentation September 2018

Despite these improvements, management expects some limitations for the beginning of 2019.

Looking into the early part of 2019, we would not be surprised to see some limited constraints on production as we anticipate Mewbourn 3 reaching capacity quickly. However, in addition to the Mewbourn expansion, DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) has also recently announced that the O'Connor 2 plant should be operational early in the second quarter of 2019, which will go a long way in alleviating this situation. The additional capacity should again allow us to resume our production ramp. This plant, which is currently under construction, will add another 300 million per day of processing and bypass capacity. - Lynn Peterson, CEO

Source: Q2 2018 conference call

With the infrastructure expansion projects, the gas processing constraints will disappear by 2020.

The political issue

The company operates in Colorado. In November 2018, there's a vote to toughen oil drilling rules in Colorado. In the case of an - unlikely - unfavorable result for the oil industry, the consequences for the oil producers in the region will be important.

Although a similar initiative failed in 2016, the lack of clarity puts a drag on the share price of oil producers involved in Colorado.

Valuation

We have seen that the company realized sales of $33.5/boe during Q2 2018. With total costs of $20.67/boe, the company generates $12.83/boe to keep production flat.

As the mid-range 2018 production amounts to 50,000 boe/d, the company will generate 50,000 boe/d * 365 * $12.83/boe = $234 million by keeping production flat.

I apply an arbitrary 12x multiple for a $2.81 billion valuation while the market values the company at about $2.1 billion.

The gas processing limitations and the political uncertainties in Colorado explain this discount.

While the infrastructure issues will be solved by 2020, I'm more concerned about the vote in Colorado. The asymmetry of the outcome is a real risk for the company.

Thus, I will consider investing in the company after the vote in November. The temporary infrastructure issue may still provide an investment opportunity with fewer risks.

Conclusion

The company operates at low costs thanks to its concentrated assets in Colorado. The important free cash flow potential exists. But the company has chosen to grow at an impressive pace.

Despite this attractive profile, the market values the company at a discount for two reasons: The infrastructure restrictions and the political issues in Colorado.

The infrastructure constraints are temporary. But the vote to restrict oil production in Colorado in November presents a risk. Even if a negative outcome for the company is unlikely, such a vote will imply unknown and important consequences.

With this context, I prefer to wait for the vote to proceed. After the vote, if the market still values the company at a discount because of the infrastructure issues, I will invest in the company.

