Energy Recap: Quick Hits - Energy News

In this edition, we highlight articles on "oil royalty" companies, Matador Resources, and oilfield service companies, as well as ask for your take on the energy sector.

Welcome to the latest edition of the Energy Recap. Today, we've decided to experiment with this section of the Recap by providing a few "quick hits" from the energy sector - i.e., brief bits of recent news, along with some suggestions for further reading on each topic. Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

Quick Hits - Energy News

U.S. LNG Deliveries to Germany by 2022: U.S. companies expect to begin delivering LNG to Germany in four years at the latest, according to deputy U.S. energy secretary Dan Brouillette. This will challenge Russia, which now accounts for 60% of German gas imports. In July, President Trump accused Germany of being a "captive" of Russia due to its energy reliance and urged it to halt work on the $11B, Russian-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Further reading: "Oil Production Vital Statistics September 2018"

China Tariff Move Worries Developers of U.S. LNG Export Projects: China's move to include liquefied natural gas in its retaliatory tariffs on $60B worth of U.S. imports could dim the prospects of U.S. export projects that are hoping to start up in the early to mid-2020s. At least 25 prospective liquefied natural gas export projects in the U.S. are in various stages of pre-development and actively courting buyers, and many would be jeopardized if the U.S.-China trade conflict continues. Further reading: "Trade Wars And Tariff Woes: What Do They Mean For Investors?"

Permian Continuing to Post Biggest U.S. Oil Production Gains: A new report from the Department of Energy predicts production in the Permian Basin will continue to grow more than any other U.S. shale field next month, despite tightening pipeline capacity, which might have fallen below production. The report predicts the Permian will add 31K bbl/day of oil production in October, bringing the play's overall output near 3.5M bbl/day, while the Eagle Ford Shale is expected to add 16K bbl/day, bringing its output closer to 1.5M bbl/day. The Bakken field in North Dakota is forecast to add 14K bbl/day of oil production to more than 1.3M bbl/day. Further Reading: "Pain Making It Rain In Midstream"

U.S. Sanctions Crippling Iran Oil Exports in Big Win for Trump Policy: With nearly 50 days to go before new U.S. oil sanctions against Iran officially take effect, President Trump already has managed to crush Iran's oil exports, plunging ~35% to 1.6M bbl/day from 2.5M just since April. Oil accounts for nearly 80% of Iran's tax revenue, making it the country's economic lifeblood, and as oil exports have plunged, Iran's rial currency has plummeted 60% on the unofficial market, pushing up inflation. Further reading: "Oil Inventories Bolster Prices"

Energy Articles of Note

U.S. Oil Rig Count

As per Baker Hughes, the number of active U.S. oil drilling rigs fell this week.

Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report and Summary

Natural Gas Rig Count

Oil Production

