Medtronic Steps Up With A Bigger Commitment To Robotics

Acquiring Mazor doesn't change much for Medtronic in the near term, but it solidifies their ownership of a potentially disruptive asset in a spine space that demands differentiation today.

Differentiation is the name of the game in the spine space today, and it seems clear that Medtronic (MDT) believes in the long-term future of robotics as a disrupting and differentiating opportunity. To that end, the company announced that it will be acquiring its partner Mazor (MZOR) in an all-cash deal that will give it full control over the future development of this leading robotics platform.

Even with the expected revenue re-acceleration in 2019 driven by the upcoming Mazor X Stealth (which brings integrated navigation to the robot), I believe Mazor is getting a fair price at over 18x estimated 2019 revenue. For Medtronic, while some investors may criticize the deal as buying the cow when they had already had a good deal in place for the milk, I believe total ownership of the platform and control over the future development path is worth paying for given the need to have a differentiated platform in the spine space today.

The Deal

Medtronic and Mazor announced an agreement whereby Medtronic will buy out the remaining shares of Mazor in all-cash deal that values the company at $1.64 billion. The value of the deal net of Medtronic’s pre-existing stake comes in at $1.34 billion, and ADR shareholders (the MZOR ticker) will be getting $58.50 per share in cash, or a 16% premium to the prior day’s close (and a 23% premium to the close 30 days ago).

As I said, this deal values Mazor at well over 18x the current average estimate for 2019 revenue (about 18.7x to be more precise). Even allowing for a significant step-up between 2019 and 2018 and the ongoing growth potential in an under-penetrated market (between Mazor/Medtronic and Globus (GMED) there are roughly 240 spinal robotic systems in place versus at least 2,000 hospitals in the U.S. with established surgical spine programs), I believe Mazor is getting a fair price. With multiples in med-tech closely linked to EV/revenue multiples, Medtronic is paying for well more than just the near-term potential of Mazor.

By way of comparison, I would note that Globus paid about $17 million upfront for Excelsius (its robot-assisted platform), Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) paid about $225 million for Medtech and its Rosa robotic platform, while Stryker (SYK) acquired MAKO for about $1.65 billion.

What Medtronic Is Getting

First to market with a robotic system for pedicle screw placement, Mazor’s Renaissance and Mazor X systems are well ahead in the market, with Globus having just started selling the ExcelsiusGPS this year. Globus has been cagey about talking about the number of placements they’ve made, but I would estimate that there are around five times as many Mazor robots in the field at this point (approximately 200).

The Mazor X, and the upcoming Mazor X Stealth, are good platforms, but Globus too has taken the Excelsius acquisition and developed a strong system from it. In comparing the two systems, the Excelsius stands out for not requiring attachment to the patient, not requiring the use of K-wires, and having integrated navigation on board (something that Mazor/Medtronic will address with the upcoming Mazor X Stealth).

Medtronic has had a strategic agreement with Mazor since 2016 and an exclusive distribution relationship since 2017, so they are quite familiar with the technology and the opportunity. I’d also note that Medtronic remains a major force in the spine market and one of the market leaders, and it has become increasingly important for companies to find differentiated solutions as a way of combating significant reimbursement pressure.

Although the value of robotics in spine surgery is still debated (NuVasive (NUVA), for instance, has been consistently dismissive of the value-add offered by current systems), Mazor has presented clinical data showing improved surgical outcomes (more precision in implantation), reduced complications, and less fluoro use when using its robot. With Globus committed to further development of its system, Stryker looking to add spine surgery capabilities to the Mako platform, and even Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) showing interest in robotics, I believe it makes sense for Medtronic to solidify its position here.

I also believe there's value in fully controlling future system development. While it's unclear to me that the Mazor platform is as extendable as the Mako platform, I believe fully controlling the platform can allow Medtronic to invest more in future advances in navigation, monitoring, and planning, as well as design tools and implants to extend the capabilities of the platform.

The Bottom Line

As was the case with Stryker’s acquisition of K2M, I see this deal as an incremental positive for Medtronic, but not a thesis-changing event. The Mazor platform may well become more impressive and capable in the hands of Medtronic, and with access to Medtronic’s R&D budget, but it won’t really change near-term expectations. While the deal does look pricey on near-term metrics, locking up what could well be differentiating technology over the next five to 10 years should make it a worthwhile transaction.

