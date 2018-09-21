S&W Seed Trying To Restructure, But Liquidity Looms As A Threat

S & W Seed (SANW) is trying to restructure away from an alfalfa market that has proven far more challenging than expected, and as I said in my last update, I like the company’s plan to expand into other crops like sorghum and sunflowers (I’m less bullish on stevia). Unfortunately, as I noted in that last piece, S&W doesn’t have much room to maneuver, as the company’s liquidity is low and access to capital is going to come on less than favorable terms to current shareholders.

I continue to believe that this stock is basically a binary bet, and I don’t tend to like to have those in my portfolio. While I think the company’s efforts to leverage new alfalfa varieties developed with Calyxt (CLXT) have promise, as does the expansion into sorghum and sunflowers, it sounds like the next year is still going to be challenging for the alfalfa business and I’m concerned about the amount of dilution the company will experience in pursuit of a business model that generate meaningful cash flow (or acquisition interest) down the line.

Business Remains Very Weak

Due to a combination of water restrictions that have choked off the once significant Saudi Arabian market and weak overall conditions in the alfalfa market, S & W continues to struggle and the company missed expectations for the fiscal fourth quarter.



Revenue fell 45% for the quarter, with the disappearance of sales to Saudi Arabia (once 30% or more of revenue) and ongoing flat sales outside Saudi Arabia hurting results. Gross margin plunged another 660bp and the company reported an operating loss for the quarter. For the full year revenue fell about 15% while EBITDA dropped to breakeven.

S & W also continues to burn cash, with negative free cash flow of over $23 million for the year and an ending net debt of more than $41 million (with about $4 million in cash).

As the company was unable to sell even close to as much alfalfa seed as they planned over the past year, inventories have soared, almost doubling from the year-ago level and representing more than 100% of trailing COGS. That bloated inventory ballooned the company’s working capital, consuming free cash flow, and also has the company looking to plant fewer acres again for the coming year as it looks to work down the inventory.

A Brief Respite With Pioneer

S & W had previously announced that DowDuPont’s (DWDP) Pioneer division had elected not to complete the second part of the company’s deal for GMO alfalfa germplasm. This was going to remove about $6 million of annual distribution revenue (the distribution agreement for conventional alfalfa remains in place for several more years and constitutes a large percentage of S & W’s revenue), but Pioneer elected to extend it for a year, given the company slightly better revenue prospects for the coming year.

Continuing To Try To Build A Stronger Business

S & W continues to move rather aggressively to try to restructure the business and reposition it as a more diversified player across multiple seed varieties, as well as a provider of innovation to markets that haven’t seen all that much of it.

In the alfalfa business, the company is putting varieties developed in partnership with Calyxt into field trials, and those could reach the market in a couple of years. Market acceptance remains a critical unknown; while S & W has been putting effort into developing enhanced alfalfa traits, thus far the market acceptance has been limited at best.

Management has made it clear that it views sorghum as a significant opportunity. The company acquired sorghum germplasms back in April and more recently announced the integration of those germplasms in the U.S. and Brazil. The company also recently announced a joint venture with AGT Food and Ingredients (OTCPK:AGXXF) to leverage AGT’s business operations in Africa to get S & W’s sorghum and sunflower varieties into African markets. AGT has on-the-ground resources in South Africa, Zambia, and Tanzania, and S & W’s drought-resistant varieties should offer value to African farmers, but I believe this will be a challenging market to build and grow.



S & W also announced a potentially significant acquisition to bulk up its sorghum assets, with the company submitting a $26.5M bid for the bankrupt sorghum seed company Chromatin. If this deal goes through, S &W would acquire a company that already has production, processing, and distribution in place across more than 20 countries. Finding information on Chromatin is not easy, but some sources have suggested a revenue base in the neighborhood of $15 million.

Lastly, S & W continues to move forward with plans for producing stevia leaf, including testing growing markets in the Southeast U.S. in 2018/2019 and moving from clonal propagation to more economical and scalable seed propagation.

Liquidity Looms Large

Other than the plans to grow stevia, I largely agree with S & W’s efforts to restructure and reposition the position, as a resumption of normal sales to Saudi Arabia is uncertain at best and may never happen. What concerns me is what it will cost the company to get to a more stable point and what that will mean in terms of dilution.

S & W raised about $2 million in a sale-leaseback transaction of some equipment back in August and is using a security purchasing agreement with its largest shareholder, MFP Partners, to fund the Chromatin deal. In a two-part transaction, S & W has sold 1.6M shares to MFP for $5 million and intends to sell 7.2K shares of preferred stock to raise another $22.5M. That preferred stock will convert to 1,000 shares of common stock (per share of preferred) upon shareholder approval of the issuance of common stock. In effect, then, S & W is raising about $27 million through the issuance of just under 9 million shares of stock.

Clearly that doesn’t leave a lot of wiggle room. While I do believe that the company should be able to sell seed out of its inventory and generate cash that way, management expects revenue from conventional alfalfa sales to be down in FY 2019 due to market oversupply. Although S & W is close to cash flow breakeven on an operating basis (adding back depreciation, stock-based comp, and so on), this is a tight situation and further dilutive financing may be needed if alfalfa sales in FY 2019 don’t generate enough cash flow.

The Bottom Line

I consider S & W highly speculative at this point. Sorghum is a large addressable market (as is sunflowers and theoretically stevia), but so too was alfalfa and that has proven more challenging than expected a few years ago. I do believe management is trying to implement a good plan, but management needs to get revenue back up to $80 million or higher, and with good margins, relatively quickly or the liquidity issues are going to crush shareholders through dilutive financing (or worse).

