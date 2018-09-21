Facebook: What Now?

While the NASDAQ is up right around 5% since the beginning of Q1 2018, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is down 19%. It does not take a financial analyst to tell you that this is bad news. Shockingly (or not) , this all stems from a certain announcement made back on July 25th. Without looking at the numbers, one may think that they missed earnings massively! However, I see a consensus estimate of $1.71 EPS, and Facebook reported $1.74! Yet, during the conference call on July 25th, Facebook shares were down 16% before they even got to the question and answer period.

What Went Wrong?

When you think about a growth stock, most recreational investors may sight Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Why is that? GROWTH!! Facebook has grown incredibly over the last number of years. However, that is going to slow down. David Wehner (Facebook CFO) said himself on the call that:

So we grew at 42% in the current quarter, and we would expect decel in the high-single digits for the next couple quarters.

In other words, Facebook will still be growing, just not as fast as it has in the past. Which was concerning to many of the analysts who were on the call and sent the stock plummeting.

Now, is it possible that they are simply lowering the streets expectations so that they blow investors out of the water come Q3, Q4, and so on? Yes. They have a history of doing so as well. Expectations can be a blessing or a killer.

Fundamental Outlook

Diving into the fundamentals of Facebook, we can see exactly how much the stock is slowing down when it comes to growth. I want to preface with the fact that there is nothing wrong with these numbers. The only problem is this is a stock who was experiencing super-growth, and that has declined and scared off some growth investors for the mean time.

From being one of the hottest growth names in the industry, to below average is quite the drop. Which may better explain the recent drop in the stock price. Digging a little deeper, we can look at earnings per share. Estimates for 2018 and 2019 have slowed significantly as well. Moving from high double-digits in 2016 and 2017, to low double-digits.

Again, I want to reiterate that there is nothing wrong with these numbers. Companies would kill to have this kind of growth. The problem is the decline in growth.

Can This Be Turned Around?

If you believe that Facebook is indeed sandbagging the market, then the answer is easy. However, some may say there's larger issues at hand that are leading to the declining growth rate. Due to the legal issues over the past year, social media has a different perception now than it did. Lets take a look at what Pew Research had to say.

According to their study, 42% of users have taken a break from Facebook in the past year. 26% of which have deleted that app! These are massive numbers. It is no secret that Facebook relies heavily on advertisement for revenue. If there are less eyes on those ads, there is less money being made as the value of the advertisements goes down. Notably, the younger generation (18-29) appears to be the group driving the impact. The bad news here, is that this group may be the most influential in the marketplace. Meaning, they could change social media. Facebook's response thus far has been simply updating privacy settings. Until we know exactly what the regulations that are to be imposed on Facebook (if any) are, it is hard to say how the user base will react and more importantly, how Facebook will react.

Unless the entire user base that is fleeing Facebook is moving to Instagram, this will be a major headwind for the company moving forward. Convincing an entire generation that the privacy issues are behind them is easier said then done.

Technical Analysis

Let's start with the obvious. Looking at the picture below, two things stick out instantly. The major trend-line dating back to 2012 was broken, and the weekly moving average was broken as well. Now this isn't the first time the moving average was broken, but now we have both. Which is a cause for concern. The trend line held earlier this year during the correction, but it has not this time around.

Looking at a shorter term chart, there's a potential base being built here, although it is wide, it should give current longs faith that the stock shouldn't break below $160. The downside to that, it that it may not appreciate above $190 for quite some time. Ideally, I would like to see it consolidate even tighter. Those usually lead to profitable breakouts.

Now, let me break the bad news. The 200 day moving average has rolled over and is now declining. It is a personal rule that I will not touch stocks with declining 200 day moving averages. This is because there tends to be quite the resistance to getting back above the average. There has already been one failed test as highlighted in the picture below. This is the first time Facebook has seen the 200 day moving average begin to decline. In most cases this cross is a sign of a bear market.

What Am I Doing About It?

In review, fundamentally, the stock is solid. The numbers should continue to improve at a great clip. BUT, that's not what shareholders have come to expect from Facebook. Technically, there is cause for concern. If it cannot hold $155, It could drop to $140, and even worse $113 before there is some resistance.

As per my article in February of 2017 (Facebook: A Notification You Should Pay Attention To), I was long the stock and very bullish on the fundamentals and bought the stock. I would like to disclose that I sold the stock off on the way up, and sold the last of my position in March of this year when the stock crossed the 200 day moving average. This was a technical sell, as I still believe in the fundamentals of Facebook.

In saying this, I am not shorting the stock now. I will stay on the sidelines and watch what happens. I really do believe Facebook may be trying to lower expectations only to shock the street in the future. Which, hurts them in the short term, but can only work in their favour in the long time. I'm optimistic Facebook holds the $150 mark, but not confident enough to treat this as a buying opportunity. If the price does appreciate, I can't see it getting over $190 anytime soon. Which means I could get the same return elsewhere in the market and I look forward to sharing those stocks with you.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.