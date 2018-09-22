Legacy Reserves: Not As Safe As You May Think

Legacy's undeveloped Midland/Delaware Basin acreage adds additional value, but also is scattered and thus not as valuable as the large contiguous acreage packages involved in most acquisitions.

Legacy Reserves has been improving its situation via debt exchanges and the conversion to a C corporation.

Legacy Reserves (LGCY) has made strides in improving its situation with its conversion to a C corporation and its recent debt exchange. However, it still has a significant amount of work to do before its common stock can be considered reasonably safe.

Bond Pricing

This can be seen with the prices of Legacy's unsecured 2020 and 2021 bonds. The 2020 bonds are currently trading at around 87 cents on the dollar (15% yield to maturity) and the 2021 bonds are currently trading at around 83 cents on the dollar (13% yield to maturity).

This already is after the debt exchange news improved the unsecured bond prices by around 5 cents and reduced their yields to maturity by several percent.

While the bonds aren't severely distressed (for example, Sanchez Energy's (NYSE:SN) unsecured notes have around a 24% yield to maturity), Legacy's notes have a yield to maturity that's around 11% above the three-year treasury rate. This puts them marginally into the distressed category and indicates that bondholders have some discomfort about their ability to receive full repayment of their notes.

I think there's enough value in Legacy's assets to cover the unsecured notes and leave some value left over for the equity, but there's also vulnerability to a significant dip in oil prices.

Permian Differentials

Although there has been a significant amount of attention paid to Permian oil differentials, Legacy may be affected more by the meltdown in Permian natural gas prices in the near term.

Legacy has basis differential hedges covering most of its Permian oil production during the remainder of 2018, but doesn't appear to have basis differential hedges covering its Permian natural gas production. This makes the expected impact of the Permian natural gas differentials on Legacy greater than the impact (net of hedges) of the Permian oil differentials during the remainder of 2018. For 2019, Legacy has only a modest amount of basis differential hedges covering its oil, so the Permian oil differentials will be a greater factor than Permian natural gas differentials then.

The impact of the wider Permian natural gas differentials isn't huge (the change since the beginning of the year may have the same impact on Legacy as an unhedged $1.25 per barrel decrease in WTI oil prices), but it is still something to note.

Value Of The Reserves

Legacy indicated that a $1 per barrel decline in oil prices would decrease the standardized measure (essentially PV-10) of its proved reserves (as of the end of 2017) by around $26.8 million. It also mentioned that a $0.10 per Mcf decline in natural gas prices would decrease the standardized measure of its proved reserves by around $28.6 million.

Increases or larger decreases in oil and gas prices may have a different effect per Mcf or barrel on Legacy's standardized measure, but the above rates are a rough indication of how Legacy's reserves may change in value.

At the end of 2017, Legacy's reserves had a PV-10 of $1.15 billion, pro-forma for its Texas Panhandle divestiture. It used $47.79 WTI oil and $2.98 Henry Hub natural gas to calculate the reserve value, which translated to a weighted average price of $47.72 per barrel of oil and $2.75 per Mcf of natural gas after adjusting for regional differentials and other factors.

Based on current strip for the next few years, Legacy may receive around $61 for its oil net of differentials and around $2.25 for its natural gas (affected by Permian natural gas pricing issues). This is based on a calculation that gives a higher weighting to near-term prices. At those prices, higher oil prices would add $354 million to Legacy's reserve value, while lower natural gas prices would subtract $143 million. There are a lot of moving parts, so this is a pretty rough estimate, but I think it does give a reasonable idea of how Legacy's reserve value may change.

This would bring Legacy's proved reserves up to a PV-10 of $1.361 billion, although the PV-10 of its PDP reserves may be closer to $1.24 billion.

Thus Legacy's proved reserves have a PV-10 that's estimated at being equal to its debt using current strip prices, or equal to 1.1x its debt if the $130 million in new convertible notes get converted into equity. The estimated PV-10 of its PDP reserves are about equal to its debt excluding those convertible notes.

Conclusion

Legacy Reserves is working to address its debt situation, but I think there may be some overestimation about how safe it is right now. The odds of a complete/near-complete wipeout of equity value like with many other former upstream MLPs seems quite low. However, the chances are much higher that Legacy will need to take actions that limit the upside or reduce the per share value of its common equity.

Legacy also is vulnerable to a significant dip in oil prices. A significant dip in oil prices (such as below $50) would potentially cause liquidity issues due to Legacy's limited remaining first and second-lien debt capacity.

At current strip prices, its estimated reserve PV-10 is pretty close to its outstanding debt, although the market value of its undeveloped Midland and Delaware Basin acreage isn't included in that number. As I've noted before though, Legacy's acreage is scattered across many areas though, while the higher Midland/Delaware Basin transaction values typically involve large amounts of contiguous acreage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.