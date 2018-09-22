A Look Into Rudolph

About: Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (RTEC)
by: Abrar Hassan Saadi

Summary

Profitability is satisfactory and consistent.

Broad geographic exposure provides cushion in case of trade war escalation.

Growing opportunities, as the firm demonstrates greater capabilities with new inspection systems.

My DCF model shows that the firm is correctly priced in the market.

Rudolph Technologies (NASDAQ:RTEC) is engaged in the development of process control tools, lithography systems, and related analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers. Sales related to process control systems account for the majority of the firm's sales (69% contribution to total sales in last fiscal year). The firm has maintained an average of 13% EBIT margin and 7% profit margin for the last five years. In its latest quarter, the firm has posted 15% yoy sales growth and 22% in operating margin growth. The quarterly record was mainly driven by strong memory demand and growth in China across several market segments. On top of it, the firm's new inspection products named Dragonfly and Firefly have been adopted by four new customers. My DCF model suggests an intrinsic price of $22.94 for RTEC, which indicates that the firm is almost correctly priced in the market (RTEC is trading at $24.05). Relative value analysis shows mixed results, P/E and P/B multiples show that the firm is undervalued, while EV/EBITDA pictures an overvalued situation. Rudolph is a hold.

Rudolph technologies, inc, profitability

Source: Stockrow

Rudolph has maintained a 13% and 10% average in EBIT margin and net margin, respectively, for the last eight years. Some of the current important issues surrounding RTEC include softening in the memory market and delay in the expansion of fan-out production by several of its customers in China. I expect the softening and the delays to be temporary downturns which should drive down the price towards its intrinsic value through next two quarters. The firm has revenue exposure to more than two dozen countries, but the highest exposures include 25% in Taiwan, 17% in South Korea, and 14% in both the US and China. All of the other countries/regions contribute less than 10%. Amidst trade tensions with China, I think Rudolph has an advantage of having comparatively more balanced exposure to countries, which can at least partially mitigate the trade war impact should things get worse with China. Moreover, traction is strong in Taiwan and South Korea; in the latter, expected investments in fab equipment are $63B compared to China's $62B. Additionally, the diversified sales regions also provide significant tax savings for the firm. Simply put, there are emerging opportunities in other parts of world which can help Rudolph manage the trade war risk.

Revenue by Geographic location

(in thousands)

2015

2016

2017

United States

46,778

30,876

36,104

Taiwan

55,548

68,211

63,079

South Korea

14,221

15,556

44,180

Singapore

27,310

35,517

12,775

Austria

3,557

2,049

2,601

Japan

13,216

11,875

18,943

Germany

29,378

9,759

15,580

China

17,152

33,720

35,925

Other Europe

11,403

18,720

21,167

Other Asia

3,127

6,497

4,744

Total revenues

221,690

232,780

255,098

Source: 10-K

"There is some heightened awareness around trade war discussions and that situation, but I don't think it's gotten to the point of actually impacting our business yet."- Michael Plisinski, CEO, RTEC

RTEC's available-for-sale securities include fixed and variable rate income investments (municipal notes, municipal bonds, and corporate bonds). The firm disclosed in its latest 10-K that as of December 31, 2017, an immediate adverse change of 10% in interest rates (e.g. 3.00% to 3.30%) would result in an immaterial decrease in the fair value of its available-for-sale securities and would not have a material impact on its consolidated financial position, results of operations, or cash flows. Rudolph's diversified sales regions also lead to foreign exchange risks. Since each foreign entity's functional currency is generally denominated in its local currency, there are foreign exchange risks when the foreign entity's intercompany balance is remeasured at a reporting date, resulting in transaction gains or losses. The firm estimated that as of December 31, 2017, a hypothetical change of 10% in the relative value of the US dollar versus local functional currencies could result in approximately $1.4 million in foreign currency exchange losses/(gains).

Now, let's turn to valuation. According to my DCF model, the intrinsic price is $22.94, which indicates that Rudolph is almost correctly priced (overvalued by only $1.11). My initial revenue growth assumption was 7%, which linearly declines by 0.25% each year, reaching 6% in the terminal year (2022). Implied EBIT margin is 13.8%, which is slightly higher than its long-term average of 12.37%. To estimate the weighted average cost of capital (WACC), I have made several assumptions regarding equity risk premium, expected beta and corporate yield spread. The resulting WACC is 12.35%. P/E and P/B multiples indicate that Rudolph is undervalued while EV/EBITDA puts a different picture. Combining the DCF and relative table, Rudolph looks correctly priced to me.

WACC

LT Bond rate

3.13%

Equity Risk Premium

9.50%

Expected Beta

1.00

Cost of equity

12.63%

Corporate yield spread

2.00%

Cost of debt

5.13%

Tax rate

35%

After-tax cost of debt

3.33%

Equity weight

97.00%

Debt weight

3.00%

WACC

12.35%

DCF summary (Table in the notes section)

Implied Equity Value

USD 737,751,002

weighted avg shares

32,162,000

Implied Share Price

USD 22.94

Market Price

USD 24.05

Mispricing

USD 1.11

Relative Value

Ticker

Company Name

Market Cap

P/E

P/B

EV/EBITDA

RTEC

Rudolph Technologies, Inc.

$787.95M

17.27

2.15

11.97

NANO

Nanometrics Incorporated

$888.24M

18.13

3.18

9.6

NVMI

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.

$739.71M

16.26

2.79

9.76

VECO

Veeco Instruments Inc.

$539.14M

-

0.91

20.77

KLIC

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc.

$1.7B

23.27

1.94

5.05

FORM

FormFactor, Inc.

$982.36M

34.1

2.04

11.9

Average

21.81

2.17

11.51

Source: Seeking Alpha

"With currently 8 customers using the JetStep to run fan-out processes any growth in this segment could pull forward multiple JetStep orders, potentially as early as the fourth quarter." Michael Plisinski, CEO, RTEC

RTEC's CEO in the latest earnings call said that secular growth towards high-performance computing, increased demand for greater levels of mobility and wireless communication and trends in autonomous driving continue to drive broad-based growth in the industry. Moreover, potential expansion of fan-out devices can drive Rudolph forward. The firm's new inspection products with next-generation optical systems are demonstrating greater levels of 2D inspection and 3D metrology capabilities today, as mentioned by Michael. Having a broad revenue exposure to multiple countries also gives Rudolph some hedge in case of a trade war escalation. Although my models show that the firm is correctly priced, overreaction in the market resulting from trade tension and temporary softening in the memory markets could drive down its price, which would exhibit better entry levels for the firm. Combining all these factors, Rudolph is a hold.

Notes

DATE

2016

2017

2018F

2019F

2020F

2021F

2022F

Revenue

232,780,000

255,098,000

272,954,860

291,652,268

310,609,665

330,022,769

349,824,136

Cost of revenue

109,229,000

120,503,000

128,826,070

137,650,656

146,597,948

155,760,320

165,105,939

Gross profit

123,551,000

134,595,000

144,128,790

154,001,612

164,011,717

174,262,449

184,718,196

R&D exp

44,964,000

46,986,000

51,861,423

55,413,931

59,015,836

62,704,326

66,466,586

SG&A exp

38,562,000

39,381,000

54,590,972

58,330,454

62,121,933

66,004,554

69,964,827

Dep&Amort

3,677,000

3,990,000

5,566,335

5,947,629

6,334,224

6,730,113

7,133,920

EBITDA

43,702,000

52,218,000

43,242,729

46,204,856

49,208,172

52,283,683

55,420,704

EBIT

40,025,000

48,228,000

37,676,395

40,257,228

42,873,948

45,553,569

48,286,783

Income Tax Expense

12,916,000

26,893,000

9,419,099

10,064,307

10,718,487

11,388,392

12,071,696

EBITA

27,109,000

21,335,000

28,257,296

30,192,921

32,155,461

34,165,177

36,215,088

Plus: Depreciation & Amortization

3,677,000

3,990,000

5,566,335

5,947,629

6,334,224

6,730,113

7,133,920

Less: Capital Expenditures

-2,126,000

-10,210,000

-3,580,000

-3,687,400

-3,798,022

-3,911,963

-4,029,322

Less: Increase in Net Working Capital

49,134,000

-29,402,000

-29,990,040

-30,589,841

-31,201,638

-31,825,670

-32,462,184

Unlevered Free Cash Flow

77,794,000

-14,287,000

253,591

1,863,309

3,490,025

5,157,657

6,857,503

WACC

12.35%

Discount Factor

0.890

1.000

1.000

1.000

1.000

Present Value of Free Cash Flow

225,713

1,863,309

3,490,025

5,157,657

6,857,503

Total PV of FCF

17,594,207

Terminal year EBITDA

55,420,704

Terminal year EV/EBITDA multiple

12.50x

Terminal year value

692,758,796

PV of terminal value

692,758,796

Implied Enterprise value

710,353,002

Less: Total Debt

10,461,000

plus: cash and cash equiv

37,859,000

Implied Equity Value

737,751,002

weighted avg shares

32,162,000

Implied Share Price

USD 22.94

Market Price

USD 24.05

Mispricing

USD 1.11

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.