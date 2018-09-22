A Look Into Rudolph

Rudolph Technologies (NASDAQ:RTEC) is engaged in the development of process control tools, lithography systems, and related analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers. Sales related to process control systems account for the majority of the firm's sales (69% contribution to total sales in last fiscal year). The firm has maintained an average of 13% EBIT margin and 7% profit margin for the last five years. In its latest quarter, the firm has posted 15% yoy sales growth and 22% in operating margin growth. The quarterly record was mainly driven by strong memory demand and growth in China across several market segments. On top of it, the firm's new inspection products named Dragonfly and Firefly have been adopted by four new customers. My DCF model suggests an intrinsic price of $22.94 for RTEC, which indicates that the firm is almost correctly priced in the market (RTEC is trading at $24.05). Relative value analysis shows mixed results, P/E and P/B multiples show that the firm is undervalued, while EV/EBITDA pictures an overvalued situation. Rudolph is a hold.
Rudolph has maintained a 13% and 10% average in EBIT margin and net margin, respectively, for the last eight years. Some of the current important issues surrounding RTEC include softening in the memory market and delay in the expansion of fan-out production by several of its customers in China. I expect the softening and the delays to be temporary downturns which should drive down the price towards its intrinsic value through next two quarters. The firm has revenue exposure to more than two dozen countries, but the highest exposures include 25% in Taiwan, 17% in South Korea, and 14% in both the US and China. All of the other countries/regions contribute less than 10%. Amidst trade tensions with China, I think Rudolph has an advantage of having comparatively more balanced exposure to countries, which can at least partially mitigate the trade war impact should things get worse with China. Moreover, traction is strong in Taiwan and South Korea; in the latter, expected investments in fab equipment are $63B compared to China's $62B. Additionally, the diversified sales regions also provide significant tax savings for the firm. Simply put, there are emerging opportunities in other parts of world which can help Rudolph manage the trade war risk.
Revenue by Geographic location
|
(in thousands)
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
United States
|
46,778
|
30,876
|
36,104
|
Taiwan
|
55,548
|
68,211
|
63,079
|
South Korea
|
14,221
|
15,556
|
44,180
|
Singapore
|
27,310
|
35,517
|
12,775
|
Austria
|
3,557
|
2,049
|
2,601
|
Japan
|
13,216
|
11,875
|
18,943
|
Germany
|
29,378
|
9,759
|
15,580
|
China
|
17,152
|
33,720
|
35,925
|
Other Europe
|
11,403
|
18,720
|
21,167
|
Other Asia
|
3,127
|
6,497
|
4,744
|
Total revenues
|
221,690
|
232,780
|
255,098
Source: 10-K
"There is some heightened awareness around trade war discussions and that situation, but I don't think it's gotten to the point of actually impacting our business yet."- Michael Plisinski, CEO, RTEC
RTEC's available-for-sale securities include fixed and variable rate income investments (municipal notes, municipal bonds, and corporate bonds). The firm disclosed in its latest 10-K that as of December 31, 2017, an immediate adverse change of 10% in interest rates (e.g. 3.00% to 3.30%) would result in an immaterial decrease in the fair value of its available-for-sale securities and would not have a material impact on its consolidated financial position, results of operations, or cash flows. Rudolph's diversified sales regions also lead to foreign exchange risks. Since each foreign entity's functional currency is generally denominated in its local currency, there are foreign exchange risks when the foreign entity's intercompany balance is remeasured at a reporting date, resulting in transaction gains or losses. The firm estimated that as of December 31, 2017, a hypothetical change of 10% in the relative value of the US dollar versus local functional currencies could result in approximately $1.4 million in foreign currency exchange losses/(gains).
Now, let's turn to valuation. According to my DCF model, the intrinsic price is $22.94, which indicates that Rudolph is almost correctly priced (overvalued by only $1.11). My initial revenue growth assumption was 7%, which linearly declines by 0.25% each year, reaching 6% in the terminal year (2022). Implied EBIT margin is 13.8%, which is slightly higher than its long-term average of 12.37%. To estimate the weighted average cost of capital (WACC), I have made several assumptions regarding equity risk premium, expected beta and corporate yield spread. The resulting WACC is 12.35%. P/E and P/B multiples indicate that Rudolph is undervalued while EV/EBITDA puts a different picture. Combining the DCF and relative table, Rudolph looks correctly priced to me.
WACC
|
LT Bond rate
|
3.13%
|
Equity Risk Premium
|
9.50%
|
Expected Beta
|
1.00
|
Cost of equity
|
12.63%
|
Corporate yield spread
|
2.00%
|
Cost of debt
|
5.13%
|
Tax rate
|
35%
|
After-tax cost of debt
|
3.33%
|
Equity weight
|
97.00%
|
Debt weight
|
3.00%
|
WACC
|
12.35%
DCF summary (Table in the notes section)
|
Implied Equity Value
|
USD 737,751,002
|
weighted avg shares
|
32,162,000
|
Implied Share Price
|
USD 22.94
|
Market Price
|
USD 24.05
|
Mispricing
|
USD 1.11
Relative Value
|
Ticker
|
Company Name
|
Market Cap
|
P/E
|
P/B
|
EV/EBITDA
|
RTEC
|
Rudolph Technologies, Inc.
|
$787.95M
|
17.27
|
2.15
|
11.97
|
Nanometrics Incorporated
|
$888.24M
|
18.13
|
3.18
|
9.6
|
Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.
|
$739.71M
|
16.26
|
2.79
|
9.76
|
Veeco Instruments Inc.
|
$539.14M
|
-
|
0.91
|
20.77
|
Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc.
|
$1.7B
|
23.27
|
1.94
|
5.05
|
FormFactor, Inc.
|
$982.36M
|
34.1
|
2.04
|
11.9
|
Average
|
21.81
|
2.17
|
11.51
Source: Seeking Alpha
"With currently 8 customers using the JetStep to run fan-out processes any growth in this segment could pull forward multiple JetStep orders, potentially as early as the fourth quarter." Michael Plisinski, CEO, RTEC
RTEC's CEO in the latest earnings call said that secular growth towards high-performance computing, increased demand for greater levels of mobility and wireless communication and trends in autonomous driving continue to drive broad-based growth in the industry. Moreover, potential expansion of fan-out devices can drive Rudolph forward. The firm's new inspection products with next-generation optical systems are demonstrating greater levels of 2D inspection and 3D metrology capabilities today, as mentioned by Michael. Having a broad revenue exposure to multiple countries also gives Rudolph some hedge in case of a trade war escalation. Although my models show that the firm is correctly priced, overreaction in the market resulting from trade tension and temporary softening in the memory markets could drive down its price, which would exhibit better entry levels for the firm. Combining all these factors, Rudolph is a hold.
Notes
|
DATE
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018F
|
2019F
|
2020F
|
2021F
|
2022F
|
Revenue
|
232,780,000
|
255,098,000
|
272,954,860
|
291,652,268
|
310,609,665
|
330,022,769
|
349,824,136
|
Cost of revenue
|
109,229,000
|
120,503,000
|
128,826,070
|
137,650,656
|
146,597,948
|
155,760,320
|
165,105,939
|
Gross profit
|
123,551,000
|
134,595,000
|
144,128,790
|
154,001,612
|
164,011,717
|
174,262,449
|
184,718,196
|
R&D exp
|
44,964,000
|
46,986,000
|
51,861,423
|
55,413,931
|
59,015,836
|
62,704,326
|
66,466,586
|
SG&A exp
|
38,562,000
|
39,381,000
|
54,590,972
|
58,330,454
|
62,121,933
|
66,004,554
|
69,964,827
|
Dep&Amort
|
3,677,000
|
3,990,000
|
5,566,335
|
5,947,629
|
6,334,224
|
6,730,113
|
7,133,920
|
EBITDA
|
43,702,000
|
52,218,000
|
43,242,729
|
46,204,856
|
49,208,172
|
52,283,683
|
55,420,704
|
EBIT
|
40,025,000
|
48,228,000
|
37,676,395
|
40,257,228
|
42,873,948
|
45,553,569
|
48,286,783
|
Income Tax Expense
|
12,916,000
|
26,893,000
|
9,419,099
|
10,064,307
|
10,718,487
|
11,388,392
|
12,071,696
|
EBITA
|
27,109,000
|
21,335,000
|
28,257,296
|
30,192,921
|
32,155,461
|
34,165,177
|
36,215,088
|
Plus: Depreciation & Amortization
|
3,677,000
|
3,990,000
|
5,566,335
|
5,947,629
|
6,334,224
|
6,730,113
|
7,133,920
|
Less: Capital Expenditures
|
-2,126,000
|
-10,210,000
|
-3,580,000
|
-3,687,400
|
-3,798,022
|
-3,911,963
|
-4,029,322
|
Less: Increase in Net Working Capital
|
49,134,000
|
-29,402,000
|
-29,990,040
|
-30,589,841
|
-31,201,638
|
-31,825,670
|
-32,462,184
|
Unlevered Free Cash Flow
|
77,794,000
|
-14,287,000
|
253,591
|
1,863,309
|
3,490,025
|
5,157,657
|
6,857,503
|
WACC
|
12.35%
|
Discount Factor
|
0.890
|
1.000
|
1.000
|
1.000
|
1.000
|
Present Value of Free Cash Flow
|
225,713
|
1,863,309
|
3,490,025
|
5,157,657
|
6,857,503
|
Total PV of FCF
|
17,594,207
|
Terminal year EBITDA
|
55,420,704
|
Terminal year EV/EBITDA multiple
|
12.50x
|
Terminal year value
|
692,758,796
|
PV of terminal value
|
692,758,796
|
Implied Enterprise value
|
710,353,002
|
Less: Total Debt
|
10,461,000
|
plus: cash and cash equiv
|
37,859,000
|
Implied Equity Value
|
737,751,002
|
weighted avg shares
|
32,162,000
|
Implied Share Price
|
USD 22.94
|
Market Price
|
USD 24.05
|
Mispricing
|
USD 1.11
