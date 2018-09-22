A Look Into Rudolph

Rudolph Technologies (NASDAQ:RTEC) is engaged in the development of process control tools, lithography systems, and related analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers. Sales related to process control systems account for the majority of the firm's sales (69% contribution to total sales in last fiscal year). The firm has maintained an average of 13% EBIT margin and 7% profit margin for the last five years. In its latest quarter, the firm has posted 15% yoy sales growth and 22% in operating margin growth. The quarterly record was mainly driven by strong memory demand and growth in China across several market segments. On top of it, the firm's new inspection products named Dragonfly and Firefly have been adopted by four new customers. My DCF model suggests an intrinsic price of $22.94 for RTEC, which indicates that the firm is almost correctly priced in the market (RTEC is trading at $24.05). Relative value analysis shows mixed results, P/E and P/B multiples show that the firm is undervalued, while EV/EBITDA pictures an overvalued situation. Rudolph is a hold.

Source: Stockrow

Rudolph has maintained a 13% and 10% average in EBIT margin and net margin, respectively, for the last eight years. Some of the current important issues surrounding RTEC include softening in the memory market and delay in the expansion of fan-out production by several of its customers in China. I expect the softening and the delays to be temporary downturns which should drive down the price towards its intrinsic value through next two quarters. The firm has revenue exposure to more than two dozen countries, but the highest exposures include 25% in Taiwan, 17% in South Korea, and 14% in both the US and China. All of the other countries/regions contribute less than 10%. Amidst trade tensions with China, I think Rudolph has an advantage of having comparatively more balanced exposure to countries, which can at least partially mitigate the trade war impact should things get worse with China. Moreover, traction is strong in Taiwan and South Korea; in the latter, expected investments in fab equipment are $63B compared to China's $62B. Additionally, the diversified sales regions also provide significant tax savings for the firm. Simply put, there are emerging opportunities in other parts of world which can help Rudolph manage the trade war risk.

Revenue by Geographic location (in thousands) 2015 2016 2017 United States 46,778 30,876 36,104 Taiwan 55,548 68,211 63,079 South Korea 14,221 15,556 44,180 Singapore 27,310 35,517 12,775 Austria 3,557 2,049 2,601 Japan 13,216 11,875 18,943 Germany 29,378 9,759 15,580 China 17,152 33,720 35,925 Other Europe 11,403 18,720 21,167 Other Asia 3,127 6,497 4,744 Total revenues 221,690 232,780 255,098

Source: 10-K

"There is some heightened awareness around trade war discussions and that situation, but I don't think it's gotten to the point of actually impacting our business yet."- Michael Plisinski, CEO, RTEC

RTEC's available-for-sale securities include fixed and variable rate income investments (municipal notes, municipal bonds, and corporate bonds). The firm disclosed in its latest 10-K that as of December 31, 2017, an immediate adverse change of 10% in interest rates (e.g. 3.00% to 3.30%) would result in an immaterial decrease in the fair value of its available-for-sale securities and would not have a material impact on its consolidated financial position, results of operations, or cash flows. Rudolph's diversified sales regions also lead to foreign exchange risks. Since each foreign entity's functional currency is generally denominated in its local currency, there are foreign exchange risks when the foreign entity's intercompany balance is remeasured at a reporting date, resulting in transaction gains or losses. The firm estimated that as of December 31, 2017, a hypothetical change of 10% in the relative value of the US dollar versus local functional currencies could result in approximately $1.4 million in foreign currency exchange losses/(gains).

Now, let's turn to valuation. According to my DCF model, the intrinsic price is $22.94, which indicates that Rudolph is almost correctly priced (overvalued by only $1.11). My initial revenue growth assumption was 7%, which linearly declines by 0.25% each year, reaching 6% in the terminal year (2022). Implied EBIT margin is 13.8%, which is slightly higher than its long-term average of 12.37%. To estimate the weighted average cost of capital (WACC), I have made several assumptions regarding equity risk premium, expected beta and corporate yield spread. The resulting WACC is 12.35%. P/E and P/B multiples indicate that Rudolph is undervalued while EV/EBITDA puts a different picture. Combining the DCF and relative table, Rudolph looks correctly priced to me.

WACC LT Bond rate 3.13% Equity Risk Premium 9.50% Expected Beta 1.00 Cost of equity 12.63% Corporate yield spread 2.00% Cost of debt 5.13% Tax rate 35% After-tax cost of debt 3.33% Equity weight 97.00% Debt weight 3.00% WACC 12.35%

DCF summary (Table in the notes section)

Implied Equity Value USD 737,751,002 weighted avg shares 32,162,000 Implied Share Price USD 22.94 Market Price USD 24.05 Mispricing USD 1.11

Relative Value

Ticker Company Name Market Cap P/E P/B EV/EBITDA RTEC Rudolph Technologies, Inc. $787.95M 17.27 2.15 11.97 NANO Nanometrics Incorporated $888.24M 18.13 3.18 9.6 NVMI Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. $739.71M 16.26 2.79 9.76 VECO Veeco Instruments Inc. $539.14M - 0.91 20.77 KLIC Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. $1.7B 23.27 1.94 5.05 FORM FormFactor, Inc. $982.36M 34.1 2.04 11.9 Average 21.81 2.17 11.51

Source: Seeking Alpha

"With currently 8 customers using the JetStep to run fan-out processes any growth in this segment could pull forward multiple JetStep orders, potentially as early as the fourth quarter." Michael Plisinski, CEO, RTEC

RTEC's CEO in the latest earnings call said that secular growth towards high-performance computing, increased demand for greater levels of mobility and wireless communication and trends in autonomous driving continue to drive broad-based growth in the industry. Moreover, potential expansion of fan-out devices can drive Rudolph forward. The firm's new inspection products with next-generation optical systems are demonstrating greater levels of 2D inspection and 3D metrology capabilities today, as mentioned by Michael. Having a broad revenue exposure to multiple countries also gives Rudolph some hedge in case of a trade war escalation. Although my models show that the firm is correctly priced, overreaction in the market resulting from trade tension and temporary softening in the memory markets could drive down its price, which would exhibit better entry levels for the firm. Combining all these factors, Rudolph is a hold.

Notes

DATE 2016 2017 2018F 2019F 2020F 2021F 2022F Revenue 232,780,000 255,098,000 272,954,860 291,652,268 310,609,665 330,022,769 349,824,136 Cost of revenue 109,229,000 120,503,000 128,826,070 137,650,656 146,597,948 155,760,320 165,105,939 Gross profit 123,551,000 134,595,000 144,128,790 154,001,612 164,011,717 174,262,449 184,718,196 R&D exp 44,964,000 46,986,000 51,861,423 55,413,931 59,015,836 62,704,326 66,466,586 SG&A exp 38,562,000 39,381,000 54,590,972 58,330,454 62,121,933 66,004,554 69,964,827 Dep&Amort 3,677,000 3,990,000 5,566,335 5,947,629 6,334,224 6,730,113 7,133,920 EBITDA 43,702,000 52,218,000 43,242,729 46,204,856 49,208,172 52,283,683 55,420,704 EBIT 40,025,000 48,228,000 37,676,395 40,257,228 42,873,948 45,553,569 48,286,783 Income Tax Expense 12,916,000 26,893,000 9,419,099 10,064,307 10,718,487 11,388,392 12,071,696 EBITA 27,109,000 21,335,000 28,257,296 30,192,921 32,155,461 34,165,177 36,215,088 Plus: Depreciation & Amortization 3,677,000 3,990,000 5,566,335 5,947,629 6,334,224 6,730,113 7,133,920 Less: Capital Expenditures -2,126,000 -10,210,000 -3,580,000 -3,687,400 -3,798,022 -3,911,963 -4,029,322 Less: Increase in Net Working Capital 49,134,000 -29,402,000 -29,990,040 -30,589,841 -31,201,638 -31,825,670 -32,462,184 Unlevered Free Cash Flow 77,794,000 -14,287,000 253,591 1,863,309 3,490,025 5,157,657 6,857,503 WACC 12.35% Discount Factor 0.890 1.000 1.000 1.000 1.000 Present Value of Free Cash Flow 225,713 1,863,309 3,490,025 5,157,657 6,857,503 Total PV of FCF 17,594,207 Terminal year EBITDA 55,420,704 Terminal year EV/EBITDA multiple 12.50x Terminal year value 692,758,796 PV of terminal value 692,758,796 Implied Enterprise value 710,353,002 Less: Total Debt 10,461,000 plus: cash and cash equiv 37,859,000 Implied Equity Value 737,751,002 weighted avg shares 32,162,000 Implied Share Price USD 22.94 Market Price USD 24.05 Mispricing USD 1.11

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.