Eventbrite - Bright Future For This Offering?

I continue to watch shares with great interest going forward, but am not tempted to jump aboard yet.

Eventbrite might have a solid future if it can continue to fetch solid fees and convert "free" tickets into "paid" tickets, which is a challenge.

I like the platform, a dominant position, and relative modest sales multiple at the offer price, yet shares have seen a big boom on their opening day.

Eventbrite has gone public in an offering which was well received by investors.

Eventbrite (EB) has seen a stellar public offering, as shares have opened with convincing gains, with investors being enthusiastic on the prospects for the company. That big run higher has killed the relative appeal in my eyes as the company traded at a reasonable sales multiple at the offer price, especially given the >50% growth rates, and the fact that investors might "view" the company as a technology/cloud based "SaaS" play.

While I was upbeat on the relative valuation at the offer price, the big jump higher has killed all the immediate appeal, although I am keeping an eye on the business going forward.

The Company

Eventbrite has an aim to bring the world together through live experiences. More specifically, the company serves the creators of such events through its technology platform. This platform takes away much of the hard work from these creators relating to planning, promotion and production of successful events. Another important feature: the back-up and support of the company allow creators of such events to scale up in a big way, if needed, in a way which otherwise would not really be possible.

These creators pay Eventbrite based on actual ticket sales as the platform has been a huge success. In 2017 alone, 700,000 creators used the website to issue more than 200 million tickets across 3 million events.

The market opportunity is large but is still somewhat undefined. This is the result of the fragmented industry and the fact that many creators never used tailor-made technology for organising these events, while they would be interested in using such tailored software/platform/technology if it would be available.

With younger generations being more focused on experiences rather than actually owning goods, the potential market is growing at a decent rate as well. The use of technology reduces the organisational risk and allows for a closer interaction with visitors, allowing creators to leverage the obtained data through larger monetisation opportunities as well. This should serve Eventbrite well as one of the older platforms in the industry, with the predecessor already starting operations back in 2003.

The Offering

Eventbrite initially aimed to sell 10 million shares at a range between $19 and $21, as strong demand resulted in the final offering price increase to $23 per share. This brings $230 million in gross proceeds to the company, money much needed to allow further growth and finance current losses.

The 76.6 million shares were awarded a valuation of $1.76 billion at the offer price, but that is before shares rallied to $36 per share on their opening day, boosting the valuation to $2.76 billion. Included in this valuation is a net cash position of roughly $400 million, implying that operating assets are valued at around $2.36 billion.

Investors get a rapidly growing company for this valuation. Revenues jumped by 51% last year to $201.6 million as the company reduced operating losses from $35 to $33.4 million. This revenue number was based on 71 million paid tickets which generate fees, while the majority of tickets on which the company generates fees are free.

Growth actually accelerated in the first half of this year, with revenues increasing by 61% to $142.1 million. Accelerated growth did come at the expense of widening losses with operating losses doubling to $16.3 million. If we assume that the company maintains the current percentage growth rates, sales could hit $325 million this year, implying that operating assets are valued at a little over 7 times sales.

One important note is that not all of this growth has been achieved in an organic manner. This comes after the company has made multiple acquisitions in recent times including the $33 million purchase of Dutch firm TSTM in early 2017 and a $201 million deal for Ticketfly later that year, as well as two smaller deals earlier this year.

What Now?

The market which Eventbrite serves is quite interesting and the company is moving rapidly to become a dominant player. Looking at "similar" SaaS platforms, a combination of a 7 times sales multiple in combination with 50% growth seems very reasonable, as losses of the company are very manageable as well. Important to say is that the platform is broad, and it not only just facilitates (music) events, but also covers small events like classes and fundraisers, among others.

The real question is how indispensable the platform is and what event creators eventually want to pay. While it might make a lot of sense to have access if you are a medium-sized event, larger-scale organisations (hosting hundreds of events each year) might develop in-house applications as well. After all, fees of roughly $3 per sold ticket and $1 (including free tickets) seem quite rich.

Hence I have some concerns about the long-term business model. These concerns are not so much about the model, but more about the pricing structure, which in combination with the big opening day jump makes it easy for me to avoid the shares at these levels.

For now I am rather spending the cash on an event made possible by its software than the shares at this price.

