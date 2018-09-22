WTI Daily 21Sep18: Buying Interest During Globex From Key Demand, Range Extension Higher To 71.80s As Sell Excess Develops, 71.80s-71.40s

In this article, we examine the significant daily order flow and market structure driving WTI price action.

21 September 2018:

As noted in Thursday’s WTI Daily, the highest probability path based on market structure for Friday’s auction was for sell-side continuation, provided the sell spike holds as resistance. Our first daily inference (70.40s holding as resistance) did not play out as Globex buying interest (evident in the order flow) drove price higher to 70.97s ahead of the NY open. Buying interest continued early in NY, driving price higher in a failed buy-side breakout attempt to 71.80s (at/near Friday’s NY average daily range expectancy 114 ticks) above key supply, 70.70s-71.40s. Selling interest emerged there developing sell excess, 71.80s-71.40s, driving price lower to 69.98s, where buying interest emerged, and balance developed into the NY close, settling at 70.78s.

Friday’s auction saw buying interest during Globex within Thu’s structural sell spike, 70.09s-70.40s, driving price higher through key resistance, achieving the Globex stopping point high, 70.97s, ahead of the NY open. The failure of Thursday’s sell spike was structural indication that the sell-side premise from Thursday’s close was negated.

Two-sided trade continued during early NY before buying interest drove price higher, achieving the stopping point high, 71.80s, amidst a buy-side breakout attempt above key supply, 70.70s-71.40s. Selling interest emerged there (at/near the NY average daily range expectancy level), rejecting the high as sell excess developed. Price discovery lower developed back into prior balance as a pullback to 69.98s occurred at/near key demand. Once again, self-similar buying interest emerged at prior demand, developing balance, 69.98s-71.40s, through the remainder of the NY auction, settling at 70.78s.

NinjaTrader

As noted Thursday, the highest probability path for Friday’s auction based on market structure (sell spike) was for price discovery lower. Buying interest emerged within Thursday’s sell-spike negating this primary inference. The result was price discovery higher toward Sharedata’s 1st standard deviation high target as key supply was tested. Selling interest emerged there, rejecting the high, forming a sell excess, indicating the development of a potential stopping point high (unlike the prior three highs developed in this area). Markets are probabilistic not deterministic and thus require multiple probability paths to develop a robust model. Using market structure and order flow properly allow mental flexibility (neuroplasticity) in the ongoing assessment of the likeliest market path preventing anchoring bias. Looking ahead, the highest probability path based on market structure for Monday’s auction would be sell-side continuation, provided the sell excess holds as resistance. Failure of the sell excess will indicate potential for price discovery potential higher.

NinjaTrader

As noted in last week’s WTI Weekly, seasonal price weakness in confluence with continued extreme bullish posture in the Managed Money suggests headwinds for WTI trading beyond the key supply cluster overhead (72s-75s). Today’s development of sell excess near prior key supply area, 70.70s-71.40s, shows continued sells-side commitment to defend this area. The structural sell excess that developed, 71.80s-71.40s, at/near key supply implies increasing potential for price discovery lower.

