Potential Multibaggers: Weibo, The Twitter Of China

Introduction and performance

In my article about why you should have growth stocks in your portfolio, I wrote about the foundations of my growth stock strategy, which are more qualitative than quantitative. That article was somewhat a theoretical cornerstone for my series of Potential Multibaggers. In these articles, I pick stocks that I believe have the potential to become multibaggers over the course of years.

In the first article in the series (Potential Multibaggers pt.1), I looked at Shopify (NYSE:SHOP). In the second part (Potential Multibaggers pt.2), I shone a light on Shopify's Chinese (non-identical) counterpart: Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN). For the third, fourth and fifth installment of this series, we stayed in China with the social app company Momo, Inc. (MOMO), Ctrip.com (CTRP) and JD.com (JD).

Results

First let's check the results of the previous stocks from this series of multibaggers so far. And I use "so far", because I have picked these stocks for the very long term, so this is just an intermediate check-up.

The first pick in my series of Potential Multibaggers, made on May 2 of 2017, was Shopify. The stock is up 101.5%, beating the S&P 500 (SPY) by 78.5%.

SHOP data by YCharts

The second stock in our multibagger portfolio was Baozun. As you can see, Baozun is up 173.4%, despite the big volatility along the way, beating the S&P by a whopping 151%.

BZUN data by YCharts

But at the same time, Baozun is off 28.5% from its 52-week high, trading at $48.22 at the moment of writing, with a 52-week high of $67.41. This indicates the volatility of these Potential Multibaggers. The same goes for the third pick, Momo. It has been all over the place since the article came out.

MOMO data by YCharts

Momo was down 50% in December 2017, just six months after my original post. I wrote several articles to ease investors and encourage them to hold on to their shares, average down and walked my talk. So, while Momo is up only 10%, I am actually up much more. Still it is an underperformer versus the S&P 500, after a short period of surpassing the index's return, before the worries of a trade war brought down the stock again.

The fourth stock I picked was another Chinese ADR: Ctrip and it is down in the hole:

CTRP data by YCharts

Ctrip has acted poorly over the last few months, just like a lot of other Chinese stocks. As most know, the Chinese market is down quite a lot versus the American market over the last three months.

SPY data by YCharts

But the worst of my Potential Multibaggers' performances is yet to come: JD.com. Its performance since I have recommended it as a Potential Multibagger can be summarized in one word: disastrous.

JD data by YCharts

How to look at Potential Multibaggers

Just to assure my readers, I don't think that the outlook for any of the stocks has changed for the long-term, and there is no reason to sell any of the stocks as of now. I still have them in my portfolio as well. I have averaged up in Baozun and Shopify when big drops occurred along the way, and averaged down in Momo and JD.com several times. I have not added to Ctrip, because its growth has stalled somewhat and I pointed at three problems, but I may look at it again in the near future because of the substantial drop that could make it interesting again. I would still recommend all five for investors who have a long-term investing horizon of more than a decade.

If you would have invested in all five stocks, your portfolio would be up 44.5% versus 14.8% for the S&P 500 over the same periods. Even this small selection of stocks shows what I have written in the article about why you should have growth stocks in your portfolio: it doesn't matter if you have big losers (like Ctrip and especially JD.com here) because the winners are so much bigger than the losers that they make you outperform anyway. You can only lose 100% (which is very exceptional), but you can win 100s or 1,000s of percentages.

Takeaway from the results

The reason why I write this long introduction before I present my sixth Potential Multibagger is that I want to show you that Potential Multibaggers can be very volatile, going up and down rapidly. Baozun and Momo have had drops and jumps of 20%+ on a single day several times. As an investor in these stocks, you should be prepared for these kind of extreme movements. JD is down by 45%. But I don't see anything in the company itself which justifies this huge drop. It is a matter of momentum and sentiment. I don't mind and I think it is a good time to start a position here. I have averaged down and will continue to do so. JD is simply taking too many steps in the good direction not to be huge in a decade's time.

But the second thing that I want to make clear is that you should never stick to one stock. I'm not all-in on JD. Because, I can only deduct my logic from known facts. There could always be a black swan. So I take a portfolio that is diversified: some mega caps like Facebook (FB) and Amazon (AMZN), but also enough small companies that can spice up your portfolio. Buy yourself a basket of potential multibaggers. The big gains in a few (in this case Shopify and especially Baozun) can still make you outperform substantially, even though you have some substantial losers as well (JD and Ctrip).

Why so many Chinese stocks?

In my series of Potential Multibaggers, I have already picked four Chinese stocks: Baozun, Momo, Ctrip and JD. I also have my series Chinese Stocks To Buy Now. The reason I love Chinese stocks, but only ADRs, is that they have a great future. The fact that they trade on American markets makes them follow GAAP rules (for those who don't know Generally Accepted Accounting Principles).

I invest for the very long and Chinese companies are in an economy that will overtake the American quite soon. In 2025 China's GDP is expected to overtake that of the US and in 2050 it will have built out a 50% advantage versus the US, so Chinese stocks have huge growth potential.

While the GDP growth of the US is nothing to sneeze at, that of China is substantially higher. This is the GDP growth of both countries of the last decade:

US GDP data by YCharts

The next chart is quite speculative since it looks forward more than 30 years, but still it shows the huge economic powers at work in the Chinese republic:

(Source: Businessinsider.com)

It is my opinion that individual investors investing for the very long term should recognize this trend and fill their portfolio with a few Chinese stocks.

The sixth Potential Multibagger: Weibo

This sixth installment is about the second biggest social media platform in China: Weibo (WB). The biggest is of course Tencent's (OTCPK:TCEHY) WeChat.

The stock

Weibo started in the lap of Sina (SINA) and was called Sina Weibo. It was spun off in 2014 and made its IPO on the Nasdaq on April 17, 2014. This is what the stock has done since:

WB data by YCharts

As you can see, the stock has done very well in general (up 282.5%), but it has fallen precipitously in the last few months. Here you can see the fall in more detail over the last six months:

WB data by YCharts

Does this mean Weibo is in trouble? Not at all. The stock is mostly down on trade war fears. This is completely irrational, in my opinion. But I never refuse a present from the bipolar Mr. Market.

Another remark: Some of my readers might wonder why I don't include Weibo in my series on Chinese Stocks To Buy Now. Well, the approach is different. In Potential Multibaggers, I choose stocks that have a smaller market cap and could become Multibaggers. I have to be able to see a tenbagger in the future. And Weibo's market cap is smaller (about $17B at the moment of writing), and yes, I could see the company at $170B somewhere in the future.

The product

Weibo is often called the Twitter (TWTR) of China and that holds a lot of truth. But it is actually a broader than Twitter: it also has some elements of Facebook, Reddit and even YouTube (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (the user generated content).

In comparison to Twitter, it has more emoticons, videos and music. It also has microtopics, which is a page that gathers all tweets about a certain topic. That is a feature that I hoped Twitter would have rolled out by now. Tweet that's related to the certain topic, then create a unique page for all users to view and discuss the particular topic. It also has richer trending topics. A lot of the trends are not for me and Weibo gives more of them per category. In that way a user can ignore politics and go to the financial topics, for example.

Weibo also has a "hall of celebrities" from which you can choose. That is good for those celebrities, but also for the customers, because they have a more structured overview. Weibo also has gamified its platform by giving badges.

(Source)

At the same time the badge system is also a system of monetization: brands can offer badges. Users can earn that badge by retweeting certain events or promotions. The badge then comes in the profile of the user.

I don't know what you think, but Weibo looks like a better version of Twitter to me. How I would love certain features, especially the microtopics, to be integrated in Twitter. No doubt about it: Weibo was a Twitter clone at the start, but from the standpoint of convenience for the user and advertiser, it has outgrown its original by adding features that made it a much richer platform than Twitter. It was also years before Twitter removed the 140 characters limit.

Valuation versus Twitter

Weibo has a much lower P/E and forward P/E ratio than Twitter:

WB PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Is that because Twitter grows faster? Let's check it out:

WB Revenue (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The answer is a clear and loud "No!". Weibo has surpassed Twitter's growth in the beginning of 2017 and has never looked back. It is still smaller revenue, though.

WB Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

That creates possibilities. With the growing number of users and the rise of the middle class in China, there is a lot of growth left for Weibo to grasp.

The PEG of Weibo is just 0.79 (according to finviz.com), which shows that it has great growing potential versus its valuation.

The profitability is high if you compare Weibo to its sector, as you can see on Simplywall.st:

Weibo has a supreme ROE, ROA and ROC compared to its sector.

The earnings growth, with 222.8%, is so huge that it is unsustainable, of course. But Finviz.com expects the EPS to grow at 46% annually for the next five years. Yes, you have read that correctly: 46% for the next five years, with a forward P/E ratio of just 20.

Now, maybe because of the competition with Bytedance, the 46% estimates will be somewhat high, but still this is a valuation with a margin of safety. More about Bytedance later.

From the balance sheet of Weibo, you can see some important things too.

There is no debt that cannot be paid immediately with cash on hand, which is always a huge positive for any company. If the debt would be paid off, the company would still have about $688M in cash. This shows that WB is unlikely to be in any form of financial stress soon.

All these elements show to me that Weibo is an opportunity, a potential multibagger that is not overvalued. You can also see that in this model for intrinsic value based on future cash flow of Simplywall.st, better known as DCF or discount cash flow, which is actually a very conservative method of valuation, mostly used for established value stocks, not for fast-growing tech companies:

This model shows that, based on future cash flows, Weibo is undervalued with its current price of $77.41. That is exceptional for such a growth stock.

The numbers sure look impressive: A relatively small market cap in a huge market that grows at a very high rate in a business that is in a secular growth trend, positive earnings, attractively priced, high growth in revenue and EPS, and high earnings growth projected.

The government

A player that always has to be weighted in China, especially if it is about information, is the government. Weibo has the approval of the Chinese government, unlike Bytedance, which is seen as its big upcoming competitor. The government thinks Bytedance's platforms are too much rubbish and not representative of the values it wants for China. As for Weibo, this passage sums it up:

Far from just cleaning up unwanted information, the Chinese government has been actively using social media to ensure space for its own messages and, as some might add, "strategic distractions." The government started opening Weibo accounts in 2011 in response to the Wenzhou high-speed train collision. According to reports, Wang Cheng, deputy director of the Central Propaganda Department, then encouraged local government units to "occupy Weibo." As of May last year, nearly 170,000 governmental departments have created accounts. (Source: Technode.com)

At the same time, the CCP stays the CCP. It shut down a few features of Weibo temporarily in January because they undercut the core socialist values (whatever that means). So Sina has to stay on its guard.

The competition: Jinri Toutiao

Bytedance's Toutiao or Jinri Toutiao (not to be confused with Qutoutiao (QTT), which made its IPO a week ago, but is much smaller) is seen as Weibo's competitor by a lot of observers, although technically they are in a different business. Toutiao is a news aggregator that touts it works with AI to give the people what they want. But that is exactly where the Chinese government has issues with.

Tik Tok (or in Chinese Duoyin), a short-video streaming app from Toutiao, is extremely popular and has more than 150 million daily average users (DAUs), and 300 million monthly average users (MAUs) versus Weibo's 190 million DAUs and 431 million MAUs.

A whole article can (and maybe should) be written about this competition, but I don't have the impression that Jinri Toutiao takes away market share of Weibo. Next to the threat of a trade war, the Bytedance competition is probably the other reason why Weibo is down so much. But in the last quarter, Weibo was able to grow its DAUs by 19.5% YoY and its MAUs by 19.4%, which are great numbers. Weibo is more UGC (users' generated content), while Toutiao is that explicitly not. In my opinion, both have their place under the sun.

The Alibaba investment

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) owns 31% of Weibo's outstanding shares. This is beneficiary for both companies. According to the Q2 2018 results, Alibaba accounted for 7.5% of Weibo's revenue, up from 5.5% in Q2 2017. This is one of the reasons I like Weibo. A lot of buying in China is done directly through social media. This is a great opportunity for Alibaba, but of course also for Weibo. The more of Weibo's 431 million users buy directly via Weibo, the more the company earns. That is the main reason Weibo's advertising and market revenue was up 69% YoY. Weibo's marketing is much richer than that of Twitter. If you are an entrepreneur who wants to make it in China or if you do your due diligence, I would advise you to read the article on how Weibo's marketing works.

Weibo's value-added services were up 62%. These consist of online payment services, online loan facilitation services, games, VIP membership and data licensing. I think there is a lot of growth left here.

The Potential Multibaggers' qualifications

For my multibaggers, I have a fixed set of qualities that I look for. Let's look if Weibo has everything to qualify.

1. The company must have a good story

Now this may seem petty, but companies that have ideas that they can articulate well and make investors enthusiastic about will probably have the same conviction in trying to win their customers. It is always great if you can summarize what the company does in one sentence that everybody understands. For Weibo, I think you can simply use the phrase "The Chinese Twitter" and that it says enough. I know that it is simplifying the matter maybe a bit too much, but Weibo has even the better platform of the two in my opinion.

2. A visionary leader

One of the most valuable aspects of growth stocks is having a visionary leader, someone with exceptional qualities who knows where he or she has to steer his or her company to surf the wave to the future. I especially, but not exclusively, like founder CEOs, since they have had the drive and the capacities to start something and to make their baby big.

I take the description of Weibo's CEO, Gaofei Wang, from the investor relations page of the company:

Gaofei Wang Chief Executive Officer Gaofei Wang has served as our Chief Executive Officer since February 2014. Since our inception, Mr. Wang has had various product and business development roles at Weibo and was promoted to General Manager in December 2012. Mr. Wang joined SINA in August 2000 and worked in the product development department until early 2004 when he transferred to the SINA Mobile division. He served as General Manager of SINA Mobile from November 2006 to November 2012. Mr. Wang holds a B.S. degree in Computer Science from Peking University and an EMBA degree from Guanghua School of Management of Peking University.

(Source picture)

In comparison to other CEOs that I have presented in my series of Potential Multibaggers, Gaofei Wang is more low-profile. He is 39 years old and has started his career in Sina, the parent of Sina Weibo. The young man has made many excellent choices over the years for Weibo: ditching the 140 characters rule, the badges system, microtopics, etc. This gives me confidence.

But I think that the reason Gaofei Wang is low-profile is because of his board director Guowei Chao, also known as Charles Chao. He is the CEO and chairman of SINA Corp., the parent of Sina Weibo and also the chairman of Weibo. Sina owns 46% of Weibo but controls 72% of the voting power via a structure of A and B shares (which seems to become more and more common). That basically means that Sina has almost total control over Weibo.

This might sound strange to some, but I like to look a CEO into the eye before I buy a stock. Before you think that I have a whole network of big shots as my closest friends: on a screen is good enough. If I see how CEOs communicate to the press, I often get a better idea of how they are as a leader of the company I may invest in. For Charles Chao, you can find several interviews, like this one on CNBC, on the possibilities of a trade war and fake news. The man comes across as very composed and competent. He doesn't avoid questions, knows what he talks about and shows calm leadership.

3. An innovating company

A growth stock must be innovating. If the company doesn't innovate, it won't have growth. The Austrian-American economist Joseph Schumpeter, one of the most influential economists ever, coined the term "creative destruction" in 1942. In "Capitalism, Socialism and Democracy," he defined it as the:

Process of industrial mutation that incessantly revolutionizes the economic structure from within, incessantly destroying the old one, incessantly creating a new one.

In a 2013 Goldman Sachs survey, the strong correlation between R&D and sales growth and stock price performance was shown:

(Source: Businessinsider.com)

We take a line from Weibo's 6-K from August 2018:

That is a big growth in development investing: 33% over the last year if you just look at the last quarter and even 43% if you look at the first six months of the year. This bodes well for Weibo's future. One of the investments (but I am not sure if this is included in development, I would think not) is the opening of an AI research center in Silicon Valley.

4. A long-term vision

Whether I pick DGI stocks or growth stocks, I don't change my strategy: I buy stocks for the long road. Mostly I'm a buy-and-hold guy. In my bio here on SA, there is the sentence that I think qualifies me very well: I don't think in years but rather in decades.

As a consequence, I pick stocks of companies that have a vision for the future and that I believe will thrive over the next decade (in as far as that is foreseeable, of course). Weibo is certainly such a stock. It invests in all the technology that will matter in its future market, as I have just indicated. It is ahead of Twitter in a lot of features. And the research into AI and visual image content shows that the company aims to stay relevant for the years to come.

5. At least double-digit growth over the next five years

This criterion is not so important since it is not qualitative but quantitative. This is JD's expected earnings growth for the next five years.

(Source: Fastgraphs.com)

As you can see on the graph, Weibo's EPS is expected to grow exponentially over the next five years. The earnings estimates are at 54% for 2018, 38% for 2019 and 32% for 2020. I think the growth afterwards won't be 45%, but will continue to slide a bit every year. The bigger you get, the slower the growth in percentages. That is completely normal. But the bottom line is that I see Weibo grow by double digits for years.

If you assign a conservative multiple of 22.7 to Weibo, the stock could return almost 35% annually. That certainly looks like a trait of a Potential Multibagger.

6. The three Os

This is the last point on the checklist for potential multibaggers. Stocks that want to be picked as a potential multibagger should have as much as possible of what I call the three Os: overachieving, owning, and overdelivering.

Overachieving

Twitter was forbidden in China in July 2009. Just one month later Weibo was launched, with the explicit meaning of becoming China's Twitter. In the beginning, it was just a clone of Twitter, but later Twitter copied a lot of features of Weibo. But launching one month after the big example was blocked and wanting to become the leader? That is overachieving.

Owning

I like a management group that has got skin in the game. If the stock does well, the managers will do well financially too. Their interests and that of the stockholder are the same.

As I already mentioned, Sina Corp. owns 46% of Weibo shares, Alibaba 31%. But management also holds 7.41%, according to Finviz.com. That is what I like to see: alignment of the management and shareholders.

Overdelivering

When you look at the growth rate of the company, well, I surely would say that this is over-delivering already. Here is a graph of Weibo vs. the S&P 500 since its IPO in 2014:

WB data by YCharts

As you can see, despite the big drops in the share price over the past months, typical for high growth stocks that become multibaggers, Weibo has crushed the S&P 500 by 225%. That is over-delivering of the best kind for an investor, of course.

Another domain on which Weibo is a serial over-deliverer is the earnings beats. This is an overview of the company's yearly performance versus the estimate consensus:

(Source: Fastgraphs)

So Weibo has outperformed the consensus every year. The last two years even with 32%. And this year it will probably beat the expectations again:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Over the last two years, Weibo had an average of 7 beatings out of 7. That is overdelivering.

Conclusion

I think Weibo might well be one of the best investments for the long term in this market. It is big in China, a growing market for decades to come. Weibo could provide high returns for investors for years to come, especially because it is undervalued right now.

Just for your information: my cost basis is $68.86. I think I have already mentioned somewhere that I like those goofy numbers, which you can also read backwards. Seems appropriate for a Chinese stock somehow. But Weibo has gone up to $77.41 (at the moment of writing). That doesn't stop me. I will average up, because I don't have a full position yet.

This was the sixth part of my series of potential multibaggers. I again want to stress that with these high-growth companies, you should always be prepared for volatility, as Momo's, JD's and Baozun's stock prices have already demonstrated multiple times now. But as long as you keep your eyes on the road, mostly they are greatly rewarding and as a group they should outperform the S&P index by a wide margin. As long as you hold them for the long term, they might become life-altering stocks in your portfolio. But keep in mind that it is always better to have several of these potential multibaggers in your portfolio to spread the risk.

In the next articles in this series, I will highlight some other growth stocks that could be potential multibaggers.

