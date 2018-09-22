Noble Corp. Buys Newbuild Jack-Up And Sets It On 3-Year Contract

Noble Corp. (NE) has just announced major news - the company is buying a newbuild jack-up from PaxOcean Group in connection with a concurrently awarded drilling control. The price tag is $93.75 million. Out of this sum, Noble paid $33.75 million in cash. The remaining sum, $60 million, was financed by the seller at a 4.25% interest rate paid in cash and 1.25% paid in kind. Seller financing is to be repaid in four years. The newbuild jack-up will be named Noble Johnny Whitstine and will work in the Middle East for three years (plus one-year option) starting in early 2019. Noble also has an option to purchase the second newbuild jack-up of the same design from PaxOcean.

Here's what the CEO had to say on this purchase:

"With our premium jack-up rig fleet fully committed through late-2018, and further evidence of rising jack-up demand into 2019, we remain focused on growth opportunities that reinforce our competitive position. This attractive acquisition of a proven and highly versatile jack-up design will provide us with a near-term contract commitment and future opportunities where growing customer demand is evident".

This is a significant move from the company, so let's look at it in more detail. Noble Johnny Whitstine is a jack-up of Gusto MSC CJ46 design. As per Bassoe Offshore database, there are currently 30 jack-ups of this design: 5 rigs are drilling, 7 rigs are warm stacked, and 18 rigs are under construction. Below is the list of newbuild jack-ups of this design from Bassoe Offshore database:

Source: Bassoe Offshore

Out of the rigs of Gusto MSC CJ46 design that are currently drilling, the youngest one is UMW Naga 7 (2015), whose value Bassoe estimates at $90-101 million. The Noble's purchase falls right into this range. As my loyal readers know, I've been extensively using Bassoe data for some time now, and it's always good to be able to check whether estimates are accurate by comparing them to real life data.

Noble Johnny Whitstine was built in Batam, Indonesia. PaxOcean has three yards there. Judging by descriptions on PaxOcean's website, the rigs have been built at Graha, whose past projects include CJ46 design jack-up drilling rigs.

Source: PaxOcean

As opposed to the recent Transocean (RIG) purchase of Ocean Rig (ORIG) (I discussed it here and here), Noble made a much smaller move. The reason for this is that bigger moves are not an option for Noble Corp. regardless of what its management thinks about offshore drilling recovery, current asset prices and their potential upside. With $411 million of cash and $3.8 billion of long-term debt at the end of the second quarter (I wrote about it here), Noble Corp. does not have too much place for maneuver.

Anyway, the purchase looks good for several reasons. First and foremost, Noble buys a rig for which it has a contract. Second, the price looks fair. Third, payment terms look attractive and do not put additional pressure on the balance sheet. Fourth, the company may grow by buying another rig from the same seller.

The dayrate for the new contract is not disclosed, but I'd bet that it is somewhere in line with current rates for higher-end jack-ups, about $65,000. Whether the contract has any rate escalation based on market developments is unclear from the announcement of the deal.

For Noble's stock price, it is more important that Brent oil (BNO) tries to break through $80 as I write these words. Should this happen, offshore drilling stocks may have material upside due to influx of speculative money. Recently, all major offshore drilling stocks had upside as speculators positioned themselves for the breakout of $80. In my opinion, there may be more upside momentum in these shares, including Noble Corp.

