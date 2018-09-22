Another Contract In A Flurry Of Harsh-Environment Jobs

I discuss the contract and look at the broader picture for the harsh-environment segment of the market.

News about new contracts for harsh-environment floaters keep coming. Recently, we've discussed Seadrill Partners' (SDLP) contract with Exxon Mobil (XOM) for semi-sub West Aquarius (read here) and Seadrill's (SDRL) contract with Equinor (EQNR) for semi-sub West Hercules (read here). This time, we have another news on this front.

Transocean (RIG) has just announced that its newbuild harsh-environment semi-sub Transocean Norge has received a six-well contract (estimated 300 days) from Equinor. The rig will work in the Norwegian Continental Shelf from July 2019. The contract backlog is approximately $89 million, denominated 55% in U.S. dollars and 45% in Norwegian kroner. The contract has four one-well options.

The dayrate is $297,000, which is around the "golden standard" for top harsh-environment floaters right now (the dayrate for West Aquarius was also $300,000, while the dayrate for West Hercules was not disclosed). As a reminder, Transocean has a 33% interest in the rig, while the remaining 67% interest is owned by Hayfin Capital.

The situation on the harsh-environment floater market is tight and demand is certainly present as evidenced by latest fixtures. As per Bassoe Offshore, currently only 23 semi-subs in the world are suited for harsh environment and winterized, while 39 harsh-environment semi-subs are non-winterized. Here's a list of winterized rigs:

Source: Bassoe Offshore

Among these, 9 rigs are drilling, 5 rigs are warm stacked (including Transocean Norge and two newbuild rigs of Northern Drilling, West Mira and West Bollsta), 5 rigs are under construction and 4 rigs are cold stacked (Transocean's Polar Pioneer (1985) and Songa Dee (1984) as well as Seadrill's West Eminence and West Venture).

So, the supply is tight, and the market rate reflects this tightness. However, I'd like to highlight that even with the tightness of the market and the healthy demand from oil companies in the harsh-environment segment, the dayrate does not go above $300,000.

This is important in light of Transocean's own expectations revealed in discussion of its latest deal with Ocean Rig (ORIG) (I wrote about it here and here). Transocean hopes that floater segment in general might see rates doubling in the near future. However, as I showed in "Will Drillship Rates Rise Rapidly?" and "Will Semi-Sub Rates Rise Rapidly?", this may not be the case due to oversupply of rigs in both the drillship and the semi-sub segment outside of the harsh-environment segment. Also, even a tight situation in the harsh-environment segment has so far led to dayrates of only $300,000, which is good but not stellar.

Apart from Transocean, Awilco (OTCPK:AWLCF) seems to have found a good strategy with its harsh-environment newbuild order. Also, Diamond Offshore (DO) has well positioned itself in the moored segment. The above-mentioned Seadrill and Seadrill Partners have some rigs, but whether they will be investing in becoming a bigger player in the segment remains a big question. Noble Corp. (NE), Ensco (ESV), and Rowan (RDC) are not participating in the harsh-environment floater game.

In my view, the recent upside in offshore drilling shares is mostly due to speculative money positioning itself before the potential Brent oil's (BNO) break-out of the $80 level as well as upgrades received by Transocean that influenced the whole pool of offshore drilling stocks. In the short-term, everything will depend on whether the upcoming OPEC meeting will cause oil prices to spike or oil stays below $80 and provokes a sell-off in all offshore drilling shares. Longer-term, the situation in the industry is going in the right direction, but I won't count on an extremely rapid rebound in 2019 since actual rebound evidence is mostly limited to the harsh-environment segment.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NE,RDC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.