Eventbrite IPO: It Seems A Buy At 4.5x Forward Sales

With revenues growing at 50.93% y/y to $201 million on December 31, 2017, the most interesting is the gross profit. The company is making a gross profit of $119.9 million.

The image below shows the underwriters who worked on this new deal:

Business

Incorporated in 2003 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, Eventbrite provides services to event creators and artists to promote and produce live events. Charging clients at a per-ticket basis, the company seems to have designed quite an innovative business model helping 700,000 creators and three million events in over 170 countries.

The platform is designed for all types of events including music festivals, fundraisers, and cultural celebrations of any size or frequency. The services, which are provided in different layers, include email marketing, website creation, CRM & Analytics, order and ticker management, payment management etc. The image below provides more information on this matter:

The most interesting asset of Eventbrite, Inc. is the agreements with powerful social media partners. As of today, 50 partners, which include Google, Facebook, Spotify or Salesforce, help creators increase their event awareness. The fact that those large companies accepted to work with Eventbrite is very representative. This is a very serious business which seems to have a lot of support from powerful and established corporations.

Regarding the results of the company's campaigns, Eventbrite seems to be good at what it does. Not many online companies can report a retention rate as high as 97%. Take a look at the lines below for further details:

Additionally, the number of events organized by the platform is growing at an impressive growth rate, 90% CAGR, since its creation. The image below was included in the prospectus. It shows some other achievements that investors should get to know:

Analysis of EB's website

The number of visitors per month of the site is equal to 42.42 million. In addition, each visitor spends almost 3 minutes on the average and visits 3.41 pages per visit. While the figures are not so high, they are larger than that of other competitors. Ticketbud and Ticketleap have shown lower page per visit and lower average visit duration. Take a look at the images below showing the stats:

The company seems to have built online reputation. 38.87% of the website's total traffic is direct. Additionally, 22.27% of the traffic comes from search engines, which shows that the company is well positioned. Please remember that Google is said to be a partner of Eventbrite. Additionally, social media, email traffic and referrals are significant traffic sources for Eventbrite. Take a look at it in the image below:

The fact that 72.12% of the social media is traffic from Facebook is another interesting feature. Please remember that Facebook is another partner of the company that seems to be helping Eventbrite, Inc. a lot:

Market Opportunity Is Not That Big: $3.2 billion in gross ticket fees

The prospectus reads that the total 2018 market opportunity equals $3.2 billion in gross ticket fees, which seems small. The company mentions that it intends to address other opportunities in the cinema industry, theatres and spectator sports, which could mean a total market size of $14.0 billion. With this information in mind, the investors should try to remember these new plans. If the company commences to target the cinema industry, theaters and other shows, the share price should increase.

Balance Sheet: Cash Comprises of 40.54% Of Total Assets

The financial position of Eventbrite seems very solid. With $258 million in cash and $638 million in total assets, the amount of cash is very significant, which is beneficial. Taking into account this massive amount of cash, the company could be preparing new acquisitions. Online sellers of cinema or theater tickets or any other type of website could be very interesting targets. The market should appreciate as it would increase the market opportunity of Eventbrite.

On the liabilities front, it is quite beneficial that the company does not show a large amount of financial debt. Eventbrite does not need a lot of money since creators are receiving payments a bit late. The accounts payable were equal to $277 million as of June 30, 2018, as shown in the image below:

The total amount of financial obligations on December 31, 2017, was equal to $106.58 million, which seems a small amount. As of today, Eventbrite has sufficient cash to repay all the contractual obligations.

50.93% Revenue Growth y/y And 1,004% CFO Growth y/y

With revenues growing at 50.93% y/y to $201 million on December 31, 2017, the most interesting component is the gross profit. The company is making a massive gross profit of $119.9 million, which represents 59.5% of the revenues. It is a large amount that the market will appreciate. With that, the company isn't profitable at the net income level, which does not really matter. Current levels of growth and gross profit margins are sufficient to retain the attention of growth investors.



Additionally, the company reports positive cash from operations, equal to $2.7 million in 2016 and $29.82 million in 2017. This means that CFO grew more than 1,000% in 2017. With 77.5 million shares outstanding after this offering, the CFO per share equals $0.38, which does not seem a lot. Take into account that the initial public offering price per share will be between $19.00 and $21.00, 52x CFO per share. However, if cash flow continues to grow at the same pace, more investors will be interested in this name.

Use of Proceeds: To Repay Debt

The prospectus reads that Eventbrite will use the proceeds to repay some of its debt, $83.1 million, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes. Take a look at the lines below for further details:

"We currently intend to use the net proceeds of this offering (i) to repay our outstanding indebtedness under our term loan facilities (which includes $30.0 million of indebtedness we incurred in September 2017 to finance our acquisition of Ticketfly, LLC), which are described in the section titled "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations-Term Loans," which, had we completed this offering and repaid the term loans on June 30, 2018, the amount of such repayment would equal $83.1 million including prepayment penalties and (ii) for working capital and other general corporate purposes." - Source: Prospectus

Capitalization And Valuation

With 77.5 million shares outstanding at $22, the market capitalization will be equal to approximately $1.705 billion. Deducting $357 million in cash expected after the IPO goes live, the total enterprise value will be equal to $1.348 billion. Please note that after the IPO, the convertible preferred stock is expected to be converted into common shares. Shareholders will not have to care about potential stock dilution.

Assuming 2018 forward revenue of $300 million, the EV/Forward Revenues of Eventbrite would equal 4.5x, which is not too high. Other peers like Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) trades at 1.10x sales with 9,000 employees and a market capitalization of $11.44 billion. However, LYV does not show a large gross profit margin, 21.92%. Eventbrite should trade higher than LYV because of this reason. If we take, for instance, HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS), which also provides cloud-based inbound marketing services, Eventbrite seems undervalued. HUBS with 2,000 employees and gross profit margin of 80.22% trades at 10.34x sales. Eventbrite, Inc. should not trade at 10.34x forward sales, but it should trade at more than 4.5x forward sales.

Shareholders: T. Rowe Price, Sequoia Capital and Tiger Global

The analysis of shareholders shows that the company interested very relevant funds. T. Rowe Price owns a stake of 6.9%, Sequoia Capital owns 19.7% stake, and Tiger Global owns 20.6%. The fact that these well-known institutional investors acquired stakes will attract other investors' attention. It is very positive. The image below provides further details on the stakes of other shareholders:

Conclusion

Selling shares at 4.5x forward sales, Eventbrite, Inc. does not seem to be overvalued as compared to peers. Other companies doing marketing online are trading at much higher valuations with somewhat similar gross profit margins. In addition, the company is not only cash flow positive, but it is also growing revenues at 50.93% y/y and owns large amount of cash and has no financial debt. Finally, the fact that T. Rowe Price, Sequoia Capital and Tiger Global acquired shares is another very beneficial feature. Many investors should study this name because of this reason.

