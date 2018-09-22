Buy This 3.4% Yielding Dividend Aristocrat With A Century-Long Dividend Track Record

The business is growing at a healthy rate and its strong U.S. presence allows it to benefit from the tax reform and from the changing, more favorable interest rate environment.

Together with its Canadian peers, it is a core holding in my dividend growth portfolio and one I will substantially increase over the years.

Canadian banks are a big part of my ever-growing dividend growth portfolio and earnings for the most recent quarter have impressed me across the board.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) as the one with the strongest presence in the U.S. from Canada's Big Five - the Royal Bank of Canada (RY), Bank of Montreal (BMO), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM), Toronto-Dominion Bank, and Bank of Nova Scotia aka Scotiabank (BNS) - grew EPS by 10% and its top-line by 6.5%.

Source: Toronto Dominion Bank, Miami

It remains attractively valued and trades at a healthy 3.4% yield which it has grown by 11% over the last 24 years.

What is going on at Toronto-Dominion Bank?

Toronto-Dominion Bank, as part of Canada's illustrious Big Five, has a history of uninterrupted dividend payments dating back to the year 1857.

It currently trades at a P/E of 12.0 and a yield of 3.4%. It is trading right at its 52-week high and has outperformed the the Big Five in 2018 YTD.

TD data by YCharts

While a YTD gain of not even 5% is certainly not impressive, it at least managed to accomplish the number 1 investment rule which is to preserve capital. Interestingly, compared to its peers, its valuation, measured as price-to-earnings, does not appear expensive either.

TD PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Fundamentally, the bank is doing really well, easily beating estimates on the top line with sales exceeding expectations by C$690M and slightly on the bottom line by C$0.03. This translates to around 10% earnings growth as the bank's diversified business and its geographic mix (TD has more than 2,400 locations in North America making it the 5th or 6th largest US bank) boosted sales and earnings. The bank is well capitalized with a Tier 1 Capital ratio of 13.3% and up by 50 bps Y/Y while its overall leverage ratio has been kept at 4.1 for several quarters.

Net income reached C$3.127B for the quarter and is up by by 9% Y/Y. On a YTD basis, the growth is even stronger with net income increasing by 14% Y/Y.

The bank operates across four business segments, with Canadian Retail still contributing the majority to net income. For the most recent quarter, its share was around 60%, with net income growing 7% Y/Y. Aside from regular growth in loan and deposit volumes and wealth assets, the segment also managed to grab more market share helped by positioning TD Asset Management as one of Canada's largest money managers. Being a Canadian bank, the Canadian Retail segment is of utter importance to the bank as it represents the majority of its earnings and has been very predictable and reliable in the past.

Its second largest segment, U.S. Retail, has seen staggering growth in Q2 as adjusted net income shot up by 31% to C$1,143M thanks primarily to 98% phenomenal growth from TD Ameritrade due to the recent $4B Scottrade Financial Services transaction. Excluding that sub segment from U.S. Retail, net income still grew 19% driven by the lower U.S. tax rate and favorable margin and volume effects for loans and deposits.

The remaining two segments - Wholesale Banking (net income down by 24%) and Corporate which reported a minor loss of C$109M - are not relevant for the investment cases as their contribution is very limited and will not move the needle in either direction.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank is one of the best banks for dividend investors due to its extremely stable and reliable Canadian business paired with impressive growth in the U.S. Although the bank already has almost 2,400 retail locations in North America, the majority of those are located in Canada and across the U.S. east coast. This in turn means that vast regions of the U.S. do not have any TD retail location, implying lots of room for further growth.

Source: Toronto-Dominion Bank Investor's Presentation

The bank is doing extremely well in the U.S. and CEO Bharat Masrani is upbeat on its current standing and future potential:

"Our US Retail business is in an enviable position delivering strong organic growth in a favorable operating environment powered by a brand that is resonating with customers. This month TD Auto Finance won its second Annual J.D. Power award ranking highest in dealer satisfaction among non-GAAP dev lenders for floor plan financing as we continue to compete and win by putting the customer first. And we are investing to deliver even more legendary experiences, launching new platforms with small business and commercial lending clients to complement the new retail lending system we introduced last quarter, improving our data infrastructure to provide more personalized advice and enhancing our apps and websites to support the strong take up we have seen of our digital offerings."

Source: Toronto-Dominion Bank FY2018/Q2 Earnings Call

In Canada, the bank is already the undisputed market leader among core banking metrics such as "total assets" and "total deposits" and only marginally trailing the Royal Bank of Canada in terms of market cap. Its Tier 1 capital ratio is the best and throughout North America, with U.S. heavyweights such as Citigroup (C), Bank of America (BAC) and JP.Morgan (NYSE:JPM) as competitors, it ranks 5th to 6th on most metrics.

Source: Toronto-Dominion Bank Investor's Presentation

Over the years, the bank has made sound strategic decisions on its transformation from a traditional dealer to client-focused dealer. The most recent acquisitions came in the form of the above-mentioned $4B takeover of Scottrade Financial Services, as well as the announced Greystone acquisition for almost C$800M.

Source: Toronto-Dominion Bank Investor's Presentation

The bank is very excited about this and states...

"We also continue to invest in longer-term strategic capability builds like our announced acquisition of Greystone. We’re very excited about this opportunity. Greystone’s deep expertise in alternative assets and international equities enhances our already comprehensive suite of products for institutional and high net worth clients. It’s a significant new growth lever for our private banking and it adds manufacturing scale to TD Asset Management, which will become Canada’s largest money manager when the transaction closes."

Source: Toronto-Dominion Bank FY2018/Q2 Earnings Call

What's in store for dividend investors?

Right now, the company boasts a 3.4% yield and has been growing its dividend by 11% over last 24 years. The latest raise came in Q1 2018 and boosted the dividend by almost 12%. Backed by its predictable business model, the company is targeting a payout range between 40-50% as it currently has positioned itself at the lower end of that range with a current payout ratio of 42%. So the bank is well positioned for further dividend growth in the future.

The Canadian banks are a solid and sizable component of my dividend portfolio as their rather boring business is producing steadily rising and reliable dividend income. Over the long term, I intend to further add to my existing holdings, as when it comes to long-term dividend growth, Canada's banks have one of the most impeccable track records.

Investor takeaway

Investing in one of Canada's leading banks with a dividend history of more than 1.5 centuries is one of the safest dividend growth investments an investor can make. Such a stable and reliable business model proven over many decades does not just fall apart. The bank is one of the cornerstones of Canada's economy and a similar one for my portfolio.

What this all boils down to is that dividend investors should not overlook Canadian banks and particularly not TD. Despite the stock having outperformed its Canadian peers, it is certainly not trading at expensive valuations. A P/E ratio of 13 is roughly in line with its 5-year average and pretty much resembling its DCF-based fair value

TD PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Source: Valuation Assessment from simplywallst

The bank’s avenues for growth are manifold, and paired with the bank’s traditional strength and stability driven by its major retail focus, will be providing plenty of income and growth for savvy investors that are willing to accept exchange-rate risks.

Investors should have this safe and reliable dividend pick in their portfolios for both growth and income.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TD, BNS, CM, RY, JPM, BAC, C.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.