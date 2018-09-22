Dividend Champion Spotlight: H.B. Fuller Company

This article is part of a series that will put a spotlight on "Dividend Champions" and the fundamentals behind their success.

The company should improve in time, thanks to its acquisition of high cash flow Royal Adhesives. However, I don't see the company as a "best of breed" industrial stock.

Specialty chemicals are an underrated niche within the industrial markets. Every manufacturing process and product made, all require lubricants, cleaners, sealants, and adhesives. The broad need for these materials makes the companies that produce and supply them potentially good investments. Today's dividend champion spotlight touches on H.B. Fuller Company (FUL), whose dividend growth streak has reached 49 years.

H.B. Fuller formulates, produces, and sells specialty chemicals for a wide variety of industrial applications. These include adhesives, sealants, engineered fluids, and more. The company is based in St. Paul, MN. Annual revenues exceed $2 billion. The company reports in six segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Products, Engineering Adhesives, and Royal Adhesives. The company is global, with sales in 37 countries.

Source: H.B. Fuller Company

Financial Performance

Source: YCharts

The revenues of H.B. Fuller have tracked higher over the past decade. Revenues have grown at a 10-year CAGR of 5.12%. Earnings have been a bit more volatile. The company's earnings are sensitive to a couple of big impactors. First, the company is extremely sensitive to raw material prices. Approximately 76% of H.B. Fuller's cost of goods sold is derived from material input costs. Secondly, the company is sensitive to currency fluctuations, as approximately 58% of sales come from outside of the United States. As the US dollar and commodity prices (especially petroleum and natural gas) fluctuate, it can have a large impact on the bottom line of the business.

Diving into the financials, we want to start with looking at the profitability and cash flow of H.B. Fuller. It's important for a company to have healthy, consistent margins and to convert a healthy amount of its revenue into free cash flow.

Source: YCharts

We can see that operating margins have fluctuated throughout the decade. It may be difficult to visually identify on the chart above, but with margins ranging between 6% and 9%, that is a large swing from a percentage standpoint. This is a result of the fluctuations in input costs and FX rates that I mentioned above. When we look at cash flow conversion, the numbers are very poor. I typically look for a 10% conversion rate of revenue to free cash flow, and H.B. Fuller doesn't come close to this. The low free cash flow conversion rate makes the company reliant on top-line growth in order to fuel meaningful cash flow growth.

The next metric we look at is H.B. Fuller's cash rate of return on capital invested. This metric gives insight on a couple of things. First, it measures how much cash flow management is able to generate with the resources that it deploys. By doing so, it gives a general indicator of the strength of a company's "moat". A company with a high CROCI is typically profitable, and/or non-capital-intensive. An "asset light" company will have a lot of cash flow to raise its dividend with, or stockpile cash for acquisitions.

Source: YCharts

I usually look for the CROCI to come in at the low teens, or higher. We can see that once again H.B. Fuller's metric comes in vastly under the benchmark we look for. This is another strike against the company's business model. It makes sense when we think about it though. The company's large exposure to margin factors that it can't control is a huge weakness to the business. On top of that, the business is highly fragmented.

The last place we look before moving on in our analysis is the balance sheet. The company has taken on debt to fund acquisitions, and the total long-term debt position now sits at $2.4 billion. This leverages the company to an alarming 6.4X EBITDA. My "warning sign" threshold of 2.5X EBITDA is drastically less than what H.B. Fuller currently stands at. This debt load has put H.B. Fuller's credit status as Ba3 with Moody's, which is a form of "junk bond". I am worried about this debt load considering H.B. Fuller's light cash position of $129 million, and the poor cash flow metrics.

Source: H.B. Fuller Company

Management anticipates that it will take through FY2020 just to get down to a targeted leverage of 3X EBITDA - still worse than my benchmark. This is what happens when a company with poor cash flow metrics makes a large move like this. They must overly rely on debt because they are not capable of generating the cash organically.

I do want to point out that margin, CROCI, and FCF conversion metrics should all improve in the coming year or two. H.B. Fuller's recent acquisition Royal Adhesives is a much more cash-rich business than H.B. Fuller. Royal Adhesives converted 18% of its revenues into free cash flow in 2017. While I don't know if the post-acquisition H.B. Fuller will improve enough to hit target benchmarks, the overall metrics should improve.

Dividend Outlook

Despite my bearishness on the cash flow metrics, H.B. Fuller is a dividend champion with 49 consecutive years of dividend increases. The dividend is paid quarterly and totals an annual payout to shareholders of $0.62 per share. The dividend yields 1.09% on the current stock price, making it an unattractive option for income investors. US 10 year Treasuries are offering 3% right now.

Source: YCharts

The dividend has grown at a pretty strong rate over the past decade, with a CAGR of 8.7%. Meanwhile, the dividend has been well-funded. The current cash payout ratio is only 43.86%. Moving forward, investors should expect the dividend growth to be aggressively reduced as the company works on deleveraging the balance sheet. This is reflected by the company's most recent raise which was only a 3.3% bump. I wouldn't be surprised if the next couple of raises were even smaller than that. Depending on how long it takes to deleverage, and how well the new assets acquired perform, a long-term dividend outlook will need to be reviewed at that point.

Growth Opportunities & Risks

With the breadth of applications for the products that H.B. Fuller produces, there are avenues of growth available for the company in the years ahead.

Source: H.B. Fuller Company

The company has transformed its business over the past decade with numerous acquisitions along the way. This has helped the business shift into strategic markets, while providing top-line growth. This is likely to continue as the company's core business (adhesives) is highly fragmented. The global market is estimated at approximately $50 billion, with H.B. Fuller owning approximately 6% of the total market.

Source: H.B. Fuller Company

The company's 2020 strategy features a shifting of the business into more "highly specified" businesses. This means that the goods sold are either custom or hard to source outside of H.B. Fuller. This results in greater pricing power that should help the company's margins (and cash flow as a result).

Diving in even more specifically, the company is leaning on engineering adhesives to drive growth over the next several years.

Source: H.B. Fuller Company

Engineering adhesives are specialized products, and the markets that H.B Fuller is selling them into are higher margin and growth applications. The Royal Adhesives acquisition helped provide a boost to this business segment. Since Q1 of 2016, this area of H.B. Fuller's business has grown at a CAGR of 24%, from $225M to $375M. The more that H.B. Fuller can shift its business into specialty and niche applications, the better off the company will be over the long term.

Until then, the company faces external variables that can negatively impact its profitability such as input costs and FX rates. The other large risk to the business is its very high debt load, combined with its less-than-ideal free cash flow generation. This leaves the company vulnerable to interest rates. While the majority of H.B. Fuller's debt is at fixed interest rates, 30% of the debt is floating. With the company's poor credit rating and interest rates trending higher, H.B. Fuller faces the potential to see steeply increasing interest expenses.

Valuation

At more than $58 per share, H.B. Fuller's stock is trading very close to its 52 week highs. Analysts project full-year earnings to come in at around $3.23 per share. This places the stock at an earnings multiple of 18.1X full-year earnings. This is a nice discount of 16% to its 10-year median earnings multiple.

Source: YCharts

We compare this to the free cash flow yield. While reported earnings can gyrate based on a number of factors, cash flow is a more organic feature of a company's performance. By maximizing the amount of cash flow we receive per dollar invested, we are setting ourselves up for strong returns.

I typically look for a free cash flow yield in the high single digits as an indicator of value. We see that free cash flow yield has trended lower in this bull market (share price has outrun operational growth). The current yield of 2.29% indicates a poor value for investors from a cash flow basis. Despite the stock appearing cheap with an earnings multiple below its decade norms, I have concerns about the cash flow abilities of the business that prevent me from targeting this stock.

Wrapping Up

H.B. Fuller is a company in transition. I wouldn't be interested in owning shares today based on the sub-par cash flow metrics, combined with a very high debt load. The company will improve as it integrates Royal Adhesives, but the question is how much? Execution risk is present here, though it seems that management picked a winner with Royal's strong cash flow. The strategic shift into engineering adhesives for its margin and pricing power is a smart move. If management grows it enough, the tide of the overall business model could shift over the years.

But with so many industrial stocks available for investors, I think it's important for them to be selective and focus on "best of breed" companies. Unfortunately, I don't think H.B. Fuller meets that standard - even with the addition of Royal Adhesives.

Author Disclaimer: Wealth Insights is an investor and investment author. His content is not geared to anyone's specific investment goals, time horizons, or risk tolerance. Content is for illustrative purposes only and is not intended to displace advice from a fee-based financial adviser. Accuracy of data is not guaranteed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.