Falling Premiums Are The Order Of The Day For PIMCO's CEFs

In general, distribution coverage from net investment income remains strong for the funds, although all but one did see coverage drop from last month.

Several PIMCO CEFs suffered losses at the end of the week. For some of the funds, the losses were severe.

Falling Premiums for PIMCO's CEFs

PIMCO's monthly summary of distribution coverage and net investment income (NII) for its closed-end funds was released this week. The report covers all of the PIMCO CEFs through the end of August. I'll review the results for the eleven taxable funds.

This week was a rough one for several of the funds. On Friday's close, PHK was off -5.99% for the day. RCS lost -2.8% and PGP lost -2.73%. There are multiple factors at play in these downturns. I'll try to sort out some of them here.

The Funds

PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income (PCI)

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI)

PCM Fund (PCM)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opps (PTY)

PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK)

PIMCO Income Opportunity (NYSE:PKO)

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Inc (PGP)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strgy (PCN)

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (RCS)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (PFL)

Coverage and UNII

Seven of the eleven funds are in positive territory for rolling three-month coverage. This is down from nine last month. Only two funds show improved three-month rolling coverage. These are PCM and PGP, which were the two at the bottom of the list for the July report. Despite these downturns for the last three months, all eleven have an increase in trailing twelve-month coverage from last month's values.

The table above shows the last year's rolling three-month coverage numbers. The arrow icons to the table indicate direction of change from the previous month's numbers.

The other key number in these reports is UNII (undistributed net investment income). Taken together these two metrics give us a pretty good idea of what to expect in terms of distribution stability.

The next charts show UNII for the past several months. In the second chart, I've expressed UNII as a multiple of the monthly distribution amount which I consider a better way to look at the data.

The only fund that is negative for UNII is RCS. Two other funds, PHK and PFL, that had been negative have now moved into positive territory. The third, PGP, is at zero. PCM, one of the two funds with negative coverage, continues to retain high levels of UNII. PCI, which was negative this past spring, now leads all of the fund with a quarter's worth of distribution accumulated as undistributed net investment income. PDI is a close second with 2.77 quarters' worth.

CEFs are required to distribute all income to shareholders to avoid paying taxes at the fund level. PCI and PDI have historically paid out excess as special distributions at the year's end. Only in 2017 did they fail to do so, which disappointed many of their shareholders. Both funds seem well poised to resume their year-end special distributions in 2018. Others that look to be on track for special distributions this December are PCM, PFN and PFN.

The Premiums

One of the primary points of concern for these funds has been the huge run-ups in their premiums. Z-scores (which measure the number of standard deviations the current premium/discount valuation is from the mean value) have been overwhelmingly positive. This tells us the premiums were growing.

By August, all eleven of these funds carried premium valuations. This is still the case as we see in this table of fund premiums based on mid-day market prices for Friday, Sept. 21, and the closing NAVs from Sept. 20.

However, those premiums are dropping, in some cases precipitously. This table shows Z-scores based on the premiums shown in the table above:

PHK, which gave up over 10% of its market value last week, has a Z-score of -7.4 for 1 month, much of that driven by its 6% loss on Friday. A week ago its premium was at 40%; it's now 26%.

PTY, which has led the PIMCO CEFs for return in recent months and had its premium rise to 29% as recently as June, has a Z-score of -3.5.

The Z-scores tell us there has been powerful reversion to mean values for these funds' premiums, and a trend in that direction for all but PCN. That is not an unexpected occurrence. Indeed, the one surprise may be that it has taken as long as it has.

NAV Returns

I consider these valuation changes to be, in most cases at least, a question of mean reversion rather than an indication of fundamental problems at the fund level. NAV values are down for many of the funds, but, with a few exceptions, not drastically so. Certainly not enough to drive the market drops we've seen in these funds. This table shows NAV changes for the funds:

RCS is the most problematic at NAV right now. It has carried a high premium, over 40% as recently as ten days ago. It has lost over 6% this week. This has come out of that premium. One should only expect that fund with negative NAV returns will have a difficult time sustaining a 40% premium. I would further expect RCS's premium to continue to decline until there is a marked change in its NAV returns.

Market Returns

The next table shows total return for the funds at market for 1, 3, 6 and 12 months. For the most part these are solid numbers from fixed-income funds. But much of that return has been driven by market psychology, not fundamentals which we see by comparing these values to the NAV values above. If, as seems likely, the premiums' mean reversion continues, those returns will suffer in the weeks ahead.

Distributions

One threat to these funds is the risk of a distribution cut. This is especially the case for funds with high premiums that have been driven largely by the high distributions.

PHK would appear to be the fund most threatened by a distribution cut. Its 12% yield sustains its premium. If that yield drops, the premium would drop sharply. We've seen this in the past for PHK. PHK is also the fund with the worst distribution coverage. In recent months it appeared to have turned that around and had moved to over 100% coverage. But the August drop is a strong red flag. One the other side of the argument is the fact that UNII is positive, which leads me to that tentative conclusion. PHK was last cut in March 2017. At that time rolling three-month coverage had been 83% and 92% in the previous months. The present trend is more positive, and the 12-month coverage shortfall is strongly skewed by the general low coverage that all these funds experienced early in 2018. I'm inclined to not expect a distribution cut at this time.

PGP is the other fund that raises anxiety. Coverage has been poor all year, although it too is seeing an upturn for the metric. I recently looked in some detail at PGP and felt the distribution was reasonably safe at this time. Interested readers should review that article.

PCM, another fund with poor coverage, has a large accumulation of UNII, so its distribution should be safe.

Each of these three will bear close watching over the coming months because anyone holding one of them when the distribution is cut will take sharp losses in both income and market value.

Summary

The biggest concern for PIMCO CEF investors is not at-risk distributions, it is losses to market value from the mean reversions we're seeing in the premiums.

As I noted last month, the biggest caution flag at PIMCO is flying over its NAV returns. If NAVs continue to falter, I would anticipate continuing losses at market.

Two funds that seem to me to be most at risk for giving up premium are PGP and PCN. In addition, PCN is the only fund that has not yet lost premium value. To the extent that the premiums are sustained by high distribution yields, PCN's 7.2% would seem to be too low to carry a 24% premium for the fund. I'd suggest that the trend will catch up to PCN soon.

And while PGP is yielding over 10%, that may not be enough to hold a 32% premium in the face of poor coverage and a -7% loss at NAV for the year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI, PDI, PFN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment professional and nothing I write here should be taken as professional advice. Everyone's personal situation is unique. It is the role of finance professionals to provide advice in the contexts of an individual's personal situation. What may be right for my investment goals and risk tolerances may well be quite wrong for someone else. Do your own due diligence. Consult with professionals on your own needs, objectives and tax circumstances before you invest. I do not give advice and ask that readers refrain from asking for it.