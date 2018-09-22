Symantec: Valuation Seems Tempting Though Uncertainties Remain

Symantec has been under significant pressure over the past few months from an internal investigation.

Symantec (SYMC) has been one of the few cybersecurity stocks to struggle this year, down nearly 30% year to date. Its underperformance started after the Q4 earnings release when the company noted it is conducting an internal investigation related to historical financial results. After a softer-than-expected Q2 guidance, the stock took another hit.

However, the recent appointment of board members from Starboard Value and what appears to be the bottom of the stock's downfall place SYMC in a position to become more critical on valuation. Over the long run, I believe the internal investigation antics have largely been played out and SYMC has the ability to generate impressive revenue growth and cash flow metrics.

Despite the horrific year so far, SYMC remains in deep value territory and investors should become more critical of the company's valuation heading into its upcoming Q2 earnings. Starboard Value's ownership stake and board recommendations along with positive industry dynamics show there is still long-term value to be created from SYMC.

Underperformance and Recent Uplifting News

SYMC's year-to-date underperformance began in its Q4 earnings this past May. Management noted there was an internal investigation related to historical financial results and non-GAAP measurements. Though the investigation is still under review, SYMC's shares have taken the brunt of the downside hit already. In essence, this investigation is likely going to relate back to how SYMC presented its historical financials. It should be noted that the investigation began from a former employee bringing this story to attention.

Though the details of the investigation are yet to be finalized, a majority of "worst-case" scenario should be priced into the stock. If SYMC has to go back and restate its financials for some sort of negative impacts, the shares would take a hit. However, being down nearly 40% year to date compared to the S&P 500's near 17% performance demonstrates the disconnect to performance.

Post this disaster, SYMC also had a run in with LifeLock email addresses being exposed. LifeLock is SYMC's consumer security segment and was reported to have a vulnerability that exposed consumers' email addresses. Though this issue was fixed very quickly, the vulnerability sent a minor shock wave to investors.

One of SYMC's larger areas of growth opportunity is within its BlueCoat division, which competes directly against Zscaler (ZS) and Cisco (CSCO). This division focuses on internet security for enterprises, something which ZS has taken the crown in. The main difference between the two companies' offerings is ZS is able to offer full security all through the cloud, without any hardware sitting on-premise. SYMC offers cloud-based internet security, but needs to have some hardware sitting on-premise.

Enterprises that are looking to move completely to the cloud and get rid of on-premise hardware are more likely to move to an offering such as ZS. I have previously written on ZS and the significant market opportunity it has; however, the company's valuation is a bit stretched. Though I admit, its stock looks a bit more tempting at these levels since it went under $40 a share.

More recently, SYMC and Starboard Value announced a "refreshment plan" which looks to revamp the Board and help the company get passed this internal investigation. Starboard Value owns nearly 6% of SYMC's shares, and this mutual agreement calls for SYMC adding three new members to its Board.

These new members (Peter Feld, Dale Fuller, and Richard Hill) bring significant experience in cybersecurity and have previously helped resolve an SEC investigation when they worked at Marvell (MRVL). In addition, SYMC and Starboard will look to nominate a mutually agreed upon fourth member to the Board.

I believe this move by SYMC to work closely with Starboard will prove to be a great long-term, value-creating play. The soon-to-be new members to the SYMC board have experience dealing with an SEC investigation and will be able to successfully guide SYMC back to safer waters.

Brief Q1 Earnings and Guidance Reflection

SYMC reported an okay earnings in early August but traded down nearly 10% after guidance came in softer than expected.

For Q1, SYMC reported revenue of $1.16 billion, which declined nearly 2% from $1.18 billion last year. Though a decline in revenue is never a good thing for a company, consensus estimated revenue of $1.15 billion. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.33 was in line with consensus estimates.

The real challenge of this earnings report came from the Q2 guidance, where SYMC estimated non-GAAP EPS of $0.31-0.35, which was below consensus estimates of $0.37. Revenue guidance for Q2 calls for $1.13-1.16 billion, which was ~4% below consensus estimates for $1.19 billion.

For the full year, SYMC revised its guidance for revenue of $4.67-4.79 billion, which was ~2% below consensus estimates, at the midpoint. Guidance for full-year non-GAAP EPS of $1.47-1.57 came in at the very high end of consensus estimates for $1.56.

The guidance implies that, despite being below consensus by 2-3% overall, there is still some downside risk. However, management could be a bit conservative here given the backdrop in the company's operations because of the ongoing investigation.

Valuation

Valuation for SYMC will be largely disputed until the company resolves the ongoing internal investigation. Because of the "unknown" factor about how the investigation may ultimately impact historical non-GAAP financials and possible guidance, investors are skeptical to be too bullish on this name.

For my selective peer group, I chose a few legacy technology players that compete in similar fields as SYMC, including Cisco and Juniper (JNPR). Each of these players have seen their revenue growth decelerate over the years to single digits and have become largely consistent at generating cash flows, similar characteristics to SYMC.

Although I believe SYMC deserves to continue to trade at a discount to the peer group, I believe there is some long-term upside here. When looking at management's full-year non-GAAP EPS guidance of $1.57-1.67 (which is higher than its original $1.50-1.65 guidance), this implies a slight decline compared to $1.69 reported for F18.

Taking the midpoint of $1.62 and Friday's closing price of $20.90, we get a F19 P/E of ~13x. To be conservative, I am assuming there is no growth to this number, and we see another non-GAAP EPS of $1.62 (to some, this may not seem all that conservative). This would imply SYMC trades at 13x F20 EPS (its fiscal year ends in March). This would be several turns below both CSCO and JNPR which trade at a ~16-17x multiple.

Though there is still the large overhang from the internal investigation, SYMC's valuation appears to have bottomed out, and investors should be ready to start building a position.

