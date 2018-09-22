S&P 500 Weekly Update: S&P At A New High; Another Dow Theory Buy Signal This Week; Enough Said, Stocks Are Going Higher

The rotation out of winners and into losers has come as the broad market has rallied, a bullish sign.

Many want to continue to remain cautious. In my view, they will be disappointed in the months to come.

The growing economy and corporate earnings are behind this recent rally, yet some continue to concentrate on the trade headlines and interest rates. That's a mistake.

"Always something new, always something I didn't expect, and sometimes it isn't horrible." - Robert Jordan

The stock market marches to it own beat. Because we take in all of the sights and sounds around us, we have been conditioned to think it’s all about the latest headline, the latest sound bite. Surely, trade tariff discussions are a big deal and worthy of caution and for some outright fear. Really? As you will see later, headlines and rhetoric can be very misleading.

Let’s continue this part of the discussion by mentioning that trade issues have been in the headlines for almost the entire year and the S&P is now at another new high. This past Monday, the pundits were running around with the headlines that the administration was announcing yet more tariffs on China. China came back and announced their retaliatory shot at the U.S.

So with the trade issue escalated to the point where many proclaimed that if it got to this level we would be in a bear market, the S&P zigged and zagged and saw a net gain of one point for those two trading days. Once traders got that out of their system, investors took over and pushed the S&P and Dow 30 higher, signaling yet another Dow Theory BUY signal.

Confused? Scratching your head?, don’t be. Just when a market participant thinks they have the stock market figured out, it throws them a curve and does something that is unexpected. Well, unexpected to them, but not for the savvy investors who are watching ALL of the data. Watching the market's price action, and listening to what the stock market is telling them.

Sorry for the redundancy. That theme has been resurfaced lately in many recent articles here. It’s one that needs to be repeated because following that simple theme has been the KEY to staying invested in this bull market. The story here has been to remain invested ever since panic set in over a corrective phase that began in February.

Oh, the stock market is at highs and the people still investing in it are mere speculators now. Speaking of being redundant, here is a theme that has been repeated to me for a while now. It is ironic, because the investors that are still participating in this market are NOT the speculators at all. They are following the trend in place that shows zero evidence of fading.

However, the market participants hedging now and claiming market tops have been achieved, are in fact the group that is speculating. They are following some preconceived notions that it has to end here, and a wild assumption that the odds favor their ideas. That’s nonsense, it’s pure unadulterated speculation based on NO evidence.

Guessing that the market has topped and is going to roll over soon has been a wrong footed approach since 2014. It has been the bane of anyone that has tried to tell us that the bull market run is about to end.

Savvy investors listen to the market's message. That message has been loud and clear. This week it added an exclamation point. Stay invested in equities!

Economy

Leading/Coincident Indicator is not signaling the onset of a recession.

The title of the recent missive form Scott Grannis is Can Optimism make America Great again? I agree with his conclusion, it sure can’t hurt.

When the 'brick' retailers are doing well, consumers are in good shape. Two best performing sub industries YTD are Internet Retail and Department Stores.

The Empire State Manufacturing headline fell to a 5-month low of 19.0 in September from a 10-month high of 25.6 in August and 22.6 in July. The components were stronger than the headline, however, and the ISM-adjusted Empire State fell only slightly to 55.9 from 56.4 in August but a lower 54.6 in July, versus a 12-year high of 57.9 in June.

A perfect example of not drawing a conclusion on the 10-month high, nor the now 5-month low.

Philly Fed Manufacturing index bounced 11.0 points higher to 22.9 in September, erasing most of the 13.8 point drop to 11.9 in August. The index was at 25.8 a year ago, and it's ranged from 34.4 (May) to 11.9 (August) over the past 12 months.

September Markit manufacturing index rose 0.9 ticks to 55.6 in the preliminary print, erasing the 0.6 point decline to 54.7 in August. The index was 53.1 a year ago. This is the best reading since May. Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit:

“With storms hitting the east coast, it was no surprise to see some disappointing survey data in September, with the flash PMI indicating that the pace of economic growth slipped to its lowest for almost one-and-a-half years. However, business activity remained encouragingly resilient during the month, commensurate with third quarter GDP growing at an annualised rate approaching 3%.” “Growth may well pick up again as we move into the fourth quarter. With new orders growth accelerating and backlogs of work rising due to weather related disruptions, the survey data suggest underlying demand remains robust and that there’s an accumulation of work that will roll over into stronger economic growth in coming months.”

NAHB housing market index was steady at 67 in September after dipping 1 point to that mark in August. This remains the lowest level since last September. The index was as high as 74 in December.

The August housing starts report beat estimates, with a surge for starts after upward June and July revisions, though analysts saw a drop in permits. Housing starts rose 9.2% to 1.282k while building permits declined 5.7% to 1.229. The gain in starts reflected a jump in the multi-family component, and was led by a big gain in the West.

Global Economy

The preliminary reading of the European Commission’s Eurozone consumer confidence for September fell for the fourth month in a row to -2.9 from -2.0 in August. This was the second weaker-than-expected report in a row. The last time consumer confidence was this low was in May of 2017.

Consumer confidence further confirms the weaker European economic activity. It follows the weaker Eurozone retail sales and industrial production report from earlier this month. If this release is any indication, no one should hold high expectations for next month’s retail sales. While the level of the confidence index is still very strong relative to recent history, and therefore is no reason to panic about the end of the Eurozone’s economic expansion, the direction it’s moving definitely represents slowing consumer spending prospects.

The IHS Markit Eurozone PMI fell from 54.5 in August to 54.2 in September, according to the flash reading, which is based on around 85% of usual replies. Although still well above the 50.0 no change level, the latest reading was the lowest since November 2016 with the exception of last May. Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit:

“A near stagnation of exports contributed to one of the worst months for the Eurozone economy for almost two years. Trade wars, Brexit, waning global demand (notably in the auto industry), growing risk aversion, destocking and rising political uncertainty both within the Eurozone and further afield all fuelled the slowdown in business activity.” “Thankfully, the slowdown was limited to manufacturing. A buoyant service sector, boosted in part by domestic demand being supported by strong job gains, means the survey data are running at a level indicative of the economy growing by a solid 0.5% in the third quarter.”

Japan Flash Manufacturing PMI rises to three-month high of 52.9 in September, from 52.5. Joe Hayes, Economist at IHS Markit:

“The manufacturing sector business cycle continued along its upward path in September, according to the flash survey, continuing a trend which PMI data indicates first began just over two years ago. Indeed, business conditions remained robust despite a number of natural disasters over the past month.” “Growth in the goods-producing sector continues to be supported by increases in new orders. Although recent demand pressures have been primarily driven by the domestic market, latest flash data pointed to the first rise in export sales since May amid ongoing global trade frictions.”

Earnings Observations and Valuations

After 10 years of nearly zero-percent interest rates, investors are left with an almost unanswerable question, what’s the right P/E multiple for the market when earnings are growing at 20% and the long-term risk-free rate is under 3%?

Bank of America says:

“Even after a strong run, the forward P/E of small caps is now just 4% below its long-term average since 1979. Interestingly, valuation dispersion among size segments is at record lows, with the Russell 2000, Russell 1000 and Russell MidCap all currently trading at a forward P/E of 17.3."

Earnings growth is expected to remain near 20% for the remainder of 2018, and 2019 estimates project high single-digit growth off of a high 2018 base.

Earnings beat rates have been above average for 3 consecutive quarters, and forward guidance has been bullish for 6 consecutive quarters.

The Political Scene

The approval of tariffs on $200 billion Chinese goods, a potential rebuke by the Chinese of renewed trade talks, new threats of export restrictions (from both sides), and the potential for a new round tariffs covering almost all Chinese goods are the highlights on the trade tariff front.

It appears that neither side wants to be viewed as being the first to blink. The administration officially ordered tariffs set at 10% on $200 billion Chinese imports (rising to 25% on January 1, 2019), with Beijing responding in kind, placing tariffs of 5-10% on $60 billion U.S. exports. Those that viewed this being resolved by the midterm elections will more than likely be disappointed. However, as has been stated here week after week, all of the negativity has been blown out of proportion.

An investor has to look long and hard to find commentary regarding the trade tariff issue that doesn't spell doom. Maybe that is a good sign, everyone is on one side of the boat when it comes to an opinion on the trade issue. When that happens it usually spells trouble for those that are holding on to the same outlook. This article cites a few reasons why this entire trade issue isn't as dire as it may seem. An excerpt from the report:

Capital Economics:

“Bilateral trade between the two countries contributes an even smaller amount to GDP. For China, U.S. trade contributes some 2.5% to GDP, while it is only 1% for the U.S. in reverse. “If this trade fell by 20% — which is more than we expect — the direct hit to their GDP would be 0.5% or 0.2%, respectively.”

In my opinion, most of the dire negative scenarios are painted by many who simply dislike the administration. Ok, I get it, but the pundits misleading investors due to political bias serves no one other than THEIR agendas.

With unemployment at these levels and the consumer in great shape, if there was ever a time when the consumer can afford to pay a little more, this is it. I believe the added costs will be minimal and not the giant "tax" on consumers that many are talking about with these tariffs.

Let’s not forget, the consumer also got a tax break with the tax cut package. The worst case may be all of this works out to be a net zero. It seems many can't or don't want to realize that institutions in both countries will find ways to mitigate the tariffs.

Perhaps the stock market is in agreement with a less than apocalyptic outcome. Here we are after months of the incessant negative views, and the S&P is at new highs. It appears the market is seeing the end to this issue, after all China is already out of bullets and Trump will have placed tariffs on everything from China. So that game will come to and end. In my opinion, the net effect might just be a moot point. Given the fact that the stock market is forward looking, ask yourself, would the market indices be at these levels with strong breadth readings if the conclusion was a huge hit to GDP? My answer, NO way.

Chris Ciovacco added this tweet on the trade issue.

The message seems to be quite clear. Watch what the market is telling us.

The Fed and interest rates

Federal Reserve officials will meet next week on September 25-26 to set monetary policy. It's widely expected that the Federal Open Market Committee will raise the federal funds target range by another 25 basis points, to 2.00-2.25%. The four Fed governors and twelve district bank presidents will also submit revised projections of growth, unemployment, and inflation, extending out to 2021.

The 10-year yield has been trending steadily higher in September and is now testing the highs we saw in June and August.

The 10-year yield has spent the better part of last three months stuck in a trading range between 2.82% and 3.0%. For the moment, yields were able to break through resistance at 3.0%, then the next level of resistance is the May high at 3.12%.

The stock market has yawned as well it should, the ill-advised panic over rising rates has already taken place. In my view, we are way too early in the cycle to be concerned about rising rates. Remember where we started when the Fed first embarked on raising rates. Zero. The economy is rising and this is to be expected. Rates are being raised for the right reason. The Fed is not fighting inflation. It is not until the Fed raises rates incessantly that investors need to be concerned.

Sentiment

A recent post on twitter from Urban Carmel:

Equity MF + ETF fund flows were positive into the S&P peaks in 2000, 2007 and 2015. The last three quarters have seen negative flows.

Those negative flows have mostly corresponded to future gains for the S&P. More importantly, we just don't see investor action like this at market tops.

The stock market is back at record highs, individual investors aren’t impressed. In the latest survey of individual investor sentiment from AAII, bullish sentiment stayed flat at 32%.

Crude Oil

The EIA weekly inventory report showed another decline in inventories. That’s five weeks of declines in a row now. U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 2.1 million barrels from the previous week. At 394.1 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 3% below the five-year average for this time.

Total motor gasoline inventories decreased by 1.7 million barrels last week and remain about 8% above the five-year average for this time of year.

WTI closed the week at $70.86, up $1.89 for the week. A third week of gains after testing the lows.

Interesting data points on oil production here in the U.S. In the past 10 years, the Permian Basin output has jumped from 902,747 barrels per day to 3,342,642 barrels, abetted by significant improvements in productivity. In 2008, it took 70 days to drill a well and then produce 140 barrels a day. Today, it takes 10 days to drill a well and produce 1,400 barrels.

The Technical Picture

Cumulative advance-decline lines for both single stocks and S&P 500 groups are at record highs.

That strong breadth ushered in another new all-time high for the S&P. This move adds further confirmation that the breakout investors witnessed in July is indeed real. Look for a continuation of this strength with minimal give backs as the index surges ahead. Next stop S&P 3,000.

The index is extended now in the short term, but the trend is decidedly in the favor of anyone that is bullish. Short-term support is at 2,897. It appears the S&P is at resistance with Friday's close of 2,930.

It’s not just the S&P that is strong. We have already witnessed the Dow Transports, Russell 2000 and the Nasdaq Composite make new highs in the last two months. This week the Dow 30 joined in, and that signaled another Dow Theory BUY signal.

Whether one wants to follow or believe in one of the oldest signals in the stock market is their choice. I note that ALL of the Dow Theory buy signals that have been generated (there have been plenty) during the bull market run have all resulted in further strength and higher prices for stocks.

Market Skeptics

A “Time To Sell”. No one can say how far and high this bull market can go. One thing I do know now, we don’t see headlines like this at market tops.

Individual Stocks and Sectors

The banks are still one of my favorites into year-end.

Chris Kotowski, Oppenheimer:

“U.S. banks 'in very good shape, favorites include BofA, Citi. The U.S. banking group is on solid footing with balance sheets less risky than at any time over the last 33 years the firm covered the group and says his favorite bank stocks are Outperform-rated Bank of America (BAC), Citi (C), CIT (CIT) and Goldman Sachs (GS). The banks are trading at an average relative P/E of just ~66% relative to the S&P 500 and returning to a historical avg valuation of 73%-80% range would imply over a thousand basis points of outperformance by the group. The U.S. banks are, on the whole, in "very good" shape.”

It doesn't seem to matter if the S&P is at all-time highs or not. Because the bull market is so old, some want to get ready to implement an exit strategy. Unfortunately, many have been talking about this for years now. The mere fact that we are even discussing this topic tells me that we aren't at a major top in the market.

In 2013, the year that the stock market broke out of a 13-year trading pattern and set a new high, many thought the bull market had run up enough and was done. In addition to all of the other data collected to confirm my views that we were on our way to huge gains, one of the other confirming signals was simple. I noticed how market participants viewed the stock market.

During that time, I was continually asked to describe an exit strategy that I employed in 2000 and 2008. Many were sure the move off the 2009 lows was over. Sadly for them it had just begun. Ladies and gentleman, when the majority is concerned that we need to get an exit strategy prepared, most assuredly we are NOT at a market top.

Lo and behold the two strongest sectors last week were Industrials and Consumer Discretionary. Step back and heed the message. The same sectors that were taking it on the chin when the trade tariff talks first started are now coming back to life. A headline may rule the next few hours or a few days, but after that rest assured the stock market makes the rules.

In a healthy bull market, there is plenty of money rotating around cleansing the excess. Then some of the laggards start to garner attention. All of this is a good sign. All summer long it was about moving away from equities and waiting for a better opportunity. That attempt to outwit the market backfired. The group of investors that continually wanted to "hedge" because of the uncertainty that they saw, were WRONG.

The summer months came and went. Anyone that wanted to stay in the stock market was identified as the fools that would be left holding the bag. September is almost gone and we have now witnessed across the board highs in the major indices. Those waiting for a better opportunity are still waiting. Believing you can lighten up, raise cash and then know the precise time to get back in sounds good, but it rarely works. Who are the fools now?

The correction that we experienced in February had many concerned, but it was nothing more than a mere consolidation phase. The message back in April clearly indicated that the secular bull market was still in force. Trade tariff talks still had the majority worried, but in June, I noted that the S&P would soon follow the other indices that had already notched new highs.

I’ll draw the ire of some investors once again when I say the risk/reward is slanted to the upside. I didn't have to consult a ouija board or a crystal ball to come up with that comment, the message of the market is as plain as day. Investors should have once again learned a lesson, listening and reacting to the headlines is a mistake.

ALL of the dire scenarios that were conjured up about the market folding under the weight of the trade wars, were in one word, WRONG.

The Dow Theory BUY signal adds more conviction to the bullish case for equities. While it won't be a straight line up, the S&P 500 will be higher down the road.

For that reason, I remain invested in equities, that is what the stock market is telling me to do. So far, that message has been correct.

I would also like to take a moment and remind all of the readers of an important issue. In these types of forums, readers bring a host of situations and variables to the table when visiting these articles. Therefore, it is impossible to pinpoint what may be right for each situation. Please keep that in mind when forming your investment strategy.

Thanks to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for all.

Best of Luck to All!

