Red Hat: Valuation Looks Tempting After Earnings Disappointment

The company has a strong second half of the year embedded in their guidance which may cause a rebound from the recent correction.

Valuation is now in the middle of the pack, but downside seem pretty limited from here.

Red Hat (RHT) reported a relatively disappointing Q2 report, with shares dropping 6.5% on Thursday. Management lowered guidance due to several near-term headwinds, disappointing the investing community. This is the second quarter in a row RHT reduced their guidance and investors are beginning to question what the real valuation of this company is.

RHT remains the leader in open source technology, and as enterprises continue to lean more on the advancement of technology to smoothly run their operations, spending in this area will continue to rise. However, RHT’s recent performance is starting to bring in a few questions, such as whether or not RHT’s operating model is sustainable and if they are deserving of a premium revenue multiple valuation. In my opinion, RHT is here to stay for the long term, despite the short-term headwinds. Valuation is always challenging with these names; however, even at a normalized, average forward revenue multiple, RHT appears to have some upside potential.

The stock has taken a hit over the past few months as a result of back-to-back disappointing earnings. In my last article, I talked about RHT’s staying power and how they deserve to be trading at a premium valuation. However, the softer-than-expected Q2 reported and lowered guidance makes me reel in my premium valuation as investors should look at RHT’s price target using a more conservative approach.

Q3 Earnings and Guidance

RHT reported Q2 revenue of $822.7 million, which was ~1% below consensus estimates of $828.1 million. Q2 EPS of $0.85 beat consensus estimates of $0.82 and RHT was able to continue to strong cash flow generation. This was the second quarter in a row RHT saw their revenue decelerate, causing reported revenue to come in lower than estimates. However, management did note that the strong US dollar had a big impact, as RHT generates ~40% of revenues internationally.

Q3 guidance calls for revenue of $848-856 million and EPS of $0.87, which were both below consensus estimates for $862 million and $0.92. Management also reduced the FY19 revenue guidance down by $15 million, to $3.360-3.395 billion; however, they kept both operating margin of 23.9% and OCF of $1.035-1.045 billion intact. Though revenue guidance was lowered because of currency impacts, management remains confident in their ability to generate the previously guided margins and cash flows.

Revenue growth of 14% decelerated from the 16% growth reported last quarter as RHT’s Infrastructure segment (represents ~65% of total revenue) decelerated to 8% growth from 11% growth in Q1. The Infrastructure segment is home to RHT’s core product, Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Management seemed optimistic about the growth potential yet to come and sees growth from RHEL and the Infrastructure segment to accelerate back towards mid-teens growth.

Investors seem a bit skeptical about this re-acceleration as they are unsure if RHT has bottomed out on revenue growth and if there is more deceleration yet to come. A majority of this deceleration appears to stem from less enterprise licenses renewal base, which could be seen as a troubling sign for the company. Despite this, billings still grew over 16%, demonstrating strong potential growth to come.

RHT did see continued strong momentum from their growth businesses, which include products such as Ansible, OpenShift, OpenStack and JBoss, as revenues grew 31% in Q2 (was 32% in Q1). As this segment continues to grow and gain traction, they will become a larger portion of RHT’s overall revenue contribution, which will increasingly add to top line growth.

Other Commentary

At the end of the day, guidance was not excellent by any means, but it was not horrible. The stronger US dollar has had a big impact on a lot of companies that generate significant amounts of revenue internationally, and RHT is no exception. There still remains a solid outlook for RHT and their performance should not be fully judged on the challenged previous two quarters. Bookings/billings growth has been 20%+ for four of the past five quarters, showing strong signs of backlog and revenue growth potential.

Management did note they expect to continue their double-digit growth story for the foreseeable future; however, it appears investors are beginning to be concerned about this (Source: Company Website). With revenue growing 14% this past quarter and the lowered guidance implying ~20% revenue growth for the full year, fears of revenue growth lower than double digits continue to rise. If revenue growth was not able to sustain a double-digit rate as RHT’s open source technology continues to ramp and gain traction, their multiple will take a big hit.

These higher growth, higher multiple stocks tend to trade in a rather upward trend until they disappoint. The main disappointment occurred in Q1, where the stock took a ~20% tumble over the course of the following days. RHT remains down about 20% from their all-time highs, and I believe the stock could settle in the $130-135 range for a while before we see any break out occur. Investors will take their time to wrap their head around the past two quarters and analyze future revenue growth opportunities. As long as the company continues to grow revenues double digits, I am a firm believer of the long-term success story here.

Valuation

Valuation at these levels still remains a form of art. On one hand, investors are seriously questioning the revenue growth consistency of RHT and their ability to sustain double-digit growth. The revenue deceleration over the past two quarters remains an issue yet to be solved; however, their valuation has self-corrected and taken the slowdown into account, as RHT is now trading nearly 20% down from their all-time highs.

These faster growth, higher margin names tend to trade at premium revenue multiples. For my peer group, I choose a variety of software names that consistently grow double digits and a majority of which have gross margins at or near 80%. My peer group includes Nutanix (NTNX), Qualy (QLYS), VMware (VMW), and Salesforce (CRM).

RHT's valuation has taken a hit over the past few months, dropping from ~9x forward revenue down to ~6.5x. Essentially, RHT went from a premium valuation name to a median valuation. For now, investors have the name pretty well priced in and a ~6.5x middle of the pack forward revenue multiple seems appropriate.

It would be surprising if RHT traded much lower than $130 a share and we could see the name bounce around $130-140 for a few weeks until investors become more comfortable with the name and future revenue growth potential. For now, RHT seems to have found solid footing at the ~6.5x revenue multiple and there seems to be only upside remaining from here. If RHT reports a weak Q3 quarter, we could see them trade down to a sub-par multiple level. However, for now, they appear to have some upside potential.

