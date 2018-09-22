Farfetch: This IPO Is Far Too Pricey

By selling 44.2 million shares, Farfetch's IPO size at $884 million is one of the largest IPOs this year.

Shares opened for trading at $27 and closed the first day of trading at $28.20, indicating a 42% "pop"

That pricing range was already raised from the initial guidance of $15-17, indicating strong institutional interest in the deal.

Farfetch, the UK-based e-commerce company, went public at $20 per share, on the high end of its pricing range of $17-19.

Farfetch (FTCH), the London-based luxury fashion e-tailer, has just pulled off one of the largest IPOs of the year. Excitement for this IPO built up steadily leading to the launch date, as indicated by an increase in Farfetch's pricing range and its ability to ultimately price above that.

Still unfazed by the succession of price increases, investors still bid up Farfetch on the first day of trading - the stock opened at $27 and rose sharply in early trading, before settling just above $28 and achieving a respectable 42% Day 1 "pop". See the company's first-day chart below:

FTCH Price data by YCharts

To me, however, Farfetch's frenzied pricing and early trading action further cements my viewpoint that this is an overhyped IPO with little room for upside. The internet space has been taking it on the chin in recent days, with stocks like Facebook (FB), Twitter (TWTR), and Zillow (Z) enduring extended pain - but surprisingly, e-commerce stocks have held firm, led by Amazon (AMZN). In my view, it's only a small matter of time before the pessimism spreads to the e-commerce names as well, which is the lowest-margin subsector within the internet space.

There's no doubt Farfetch is a powerful brand, but does it have a true and deep moat? Yes, an e-commerce outlet for high-fashion brands is an exciting niche now, but to some extent, Alibaba's (BABA) Tmall has pioneered a similar third-party marketplace in China that is far more extensive in its reach. In my view, there is nothing from preventing the major e-commerce players such as Amazon, Alibaba, and JD.com (JD) from eventually crowding Farfetch out of its niche.

Investors get skittish on healthcare, grocery, and even financial services stocks whenever Amazon makes so much of a whisper at encroaching further on these spaces. It's surprising that in Farfetch's IPO, the same concerns haven't erupted over a space that's far closer to Amazon's own turf: luxury e-commerce.

And while it's true that Farfetch is growing quickly (55% y/y growth in the first half of 2018), its growth is far outstripped by the Chinese "group deal" site Pinduoduo (PDD), which also went public this year on the New York Stock Exchange and saw its revenues multiply by greater than a factor of 20. And among the larger Chinese e-commerce giants, its growth isn't lagging too far behind Farfetch either - while its TAMs and the population sizes of its markets served are much greater, leaving a wider runway for future growth.

In my view, while Farfetch may see near-term success (investors are hoping Farfetch will catch some of the enthusiasm for earlier fashion e-commerce name Stitch Fix (SFIX), which has more than doubled since its IPO), its longer-term picture is questionable, especially at its current valuation. I'd stay on the sidelines for this one.

Final offering details

Here's a rundown on the details of the Farfetch IPO:

Shares of Farfetch priced at $20, above the indicated range of $17-19. That range was also extended from an earlier, initial published range of $15-17, indicating a full order book from institutional investors.

The stock ended up opening for trading at $27 (+35%) and vacillated widely in its first day of trading, before closing up 42% at just above $28.

The company sold 44.244 million shares in the offering, indicating an IPO sized at $884.9 million, one of the largest IPOs this year (even larger than DocuSign (DOCU), which raised $629 million, and Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX), which raised $756 million).

Of the 44.244 million shares tendered in the IPO, 33.610 million shares were new issuances by the company and 10.634 million were sold by insiders.

Post-IPO, there are 289.755 million shares outstanding. The breakdown of this share pool is 246.897 million Class A shares outstanding (the same class as those offered in the IPO) and 42.858 million Class B shares outstanding, which are held entirely by the CEO, Jose Neves.

Typical of many technology IPOs, Class B shares are supervoting shares with a 20:1 voting ratio relative to Class A common stock.

After netting out expenses, Farfetch will raise net proceeds of ~$626.1 million through this IPO, excluding funds accruing to selling shareholders.

The company also executed a concurrent private placement to an investment fund called the Kadi Group, selling $50 million worth of Class A shares (2.5 million shares) and raising another ~$28.1 million in net proceeds.

A standard 15% greenshoe option is open, leaving the possibility of selling an additional 6.637 million shares and raising an extra $132.7 million.

Shares are also subject to the typical 180-day lockup period.

Here's a look as well as the company's post-IPO cap table:

Figure 1. Farfetch cap table

Source: Farfetch IPO filings

Note that Jose Neves, the company's founder and CEO, is holding on to the entirety of his holdings - 42.9 million Class B shares. This gives him a ~15% stake in the company, but through his supervoting Class B shares, he controls virtually the entire voting power.

Valuation update: Double-digit revenue valuation leaves little room for upside

With 289.755 million shares outstanding post-IPO, and at its Day 1 closing price of $28.20, Farfetch has notched an impressive market cap of $8.17 billion in its IPO - far greater than the ~$5 billion market cap indicated by its initial pricing range, which is also where most investors expected the valuation to land.

This is a huge market cap for a newly public company. Note that one of the major trends that has surfaced this year is that small-cap stocks have far outperformed their large-cap counterparts this year, and by that same vein, small-cap IPOs have also done much better than larger stocks. Companies that started out as small-cap stocks like Zscaler (ZS) and Avalara (AVLR) have been among the top-performing IPOs of the year.

Contrast that to Dropbox, the closest to Farfetch in size at IPO. Dropbox hovered at around $10 billion in its IPO (in line with its prior private valuation), but has performed relatively poorly since launching in March:

DBX data by YCharts

While these are entirely different companies, it wouldn't be implausible to infer that speculative investors prefer to bid up smaller-cap stocks than larger ones with limited headroom to grow.

If we net off Farfetch's $337 million of balance sheet cash as well as the ~$654 million of net cash that it expects to raise from this IPO, the company's enterprise value stands at $7.18 billion.

Here's a refresher as to where Farfetch's financial stand:

Figure 2. Farfetch financials

Source: Farfetch IPO filings

As stated earlier, Farfetch grew revenues in the first half of this year at 55% y/y, decelerating five points relative to 70% y/y growth in FY18. It's worth noting as well that Farfetch's so-called Third-Party Take Rate, or the commission rate it extracts from luxury brands selling on its platform, has dropped 200bps to 31.7% in the first half of 2018, and correspondingly, the company's gross margin has dropped 360bps to 51.1% in 1H18. That's already a low gross margin compared with pure services e-commerce plays like Alibaba.

Let's assume that Farfetch manages to grow its revenues at 50% y/y for the next twelve months. Applying this growth rate to Farfetch's trailing-twelve month revenue of $480.9 million, we arrive at a forward twelve-month revenue estimate of $721.3 million, giving the company a bloated valuation of 10.0x EV/FTM revenues.

Compare that to other large-cap e-commerce stocks:

BABA EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

Of course, each e-commerce company has a different gross margin profile, due to a different mix of businesses. Alibaba is the closest comp to Farfetch, as both have primarily services-only revenues (whereas JD.com (JD) on the other side of the spectrum generates the majority of its revenues from low-margin electronics sales), and Alibaba is trading at 7.4x forward revenues. Farfetch's slight gross margin premium and faster growth rate afford it a slight valuation premium, but to what extent? Alibaba is immensely profitable, while Farfetch's operating losses have swollen.

Key takeaways

In my view, Farfetch makes for a subpar investment at current levels. The company's steep valuation premiums relative to major e-commerce peers call into question the validity of its IPO rally. Farfetch also faces some tough hurdles in upcoming earnings quarters as investors move beyond the hype and focus more on the numbers: will Farfetch be able to slow down its rate of deceleration, and will it also be able to maintain a declining take rate and dwindling gross margins?

I'd recommend sitting this IPO out - with the stock already so frothy, the risk-reward profile is tilted heavily in favor of the bears. Among recent internet IPOs, I'd much rather invest in Eventbrite (EB), currently trading at ~6x forward revenues despite a faster (61%) growth rate than Farfetch and a superior margin profile.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.