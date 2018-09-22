Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Investors stayed confident during the week as the Dow jumped 2.3% and carved out a new all-time high, while the S&P gained 0.9% and the Nasdaq peeled off 0.3%. The 10-year Treasury yield ended the week at 3.07%, close to a four-month high. After the markets closed on Friday, The Wall Street Journal reported that China canceled trade talks with the U.S.
Economy
Monday:
The Trump administration announced a new round of tariffs on as much as $200B in Chinese goods, while Beijing considered scrapping upcoming trade talks in response. The 10% duties (set to rise to 25% at the end of the year), seemed to spare some key consumer products, including Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) Watch and AirPods, smartwatches made by Fitbit (NYSE:FIT), bicycle helmets sold by Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) and baby car seats and playpens from Graco (NYSE:GGG).
Tuesday:
Property damage and disruption from Hurricane Florence is expected to total at least $17B-$22B, according to Moody's Analytics, but the estimate could end up being conservative as the Carolinas continue to face historic rainfalls and flooding. The anticipated loss to economic output is $1B-$2B, amounting to about a 0.2 percentage point hit to GDP, said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics.
Wednesday:
Trade war: China responded to the latest U.S. tariffs with its own levies on $60B worth of U.S. products. "If there's retaliation against our farmers and our industrial workers and our ranchers, if any of that goes on we are going to kick in another $257B," President Trump said in response. "We don't want to do it, but we’ll probably have no choice."
Thursday:
Theresa May cautioned EU leaders that their plan to create a customs border between mainland Britain and Northern Ireland was "not credible," as the EU's Jean-Claude Juncker warned that a Brexit deal remained "far away." "It's important to be clear there will not be a second referendum in the U.K.," she announced at an informal Brexit summit in Salzburg, Austria. "The U.K. will leave on March 29 next year."
Friday:
Another missed deadline? The U.S. and Canada have shown no signs of closing a deal to revamp NAFTA in the latest round of talks. U.S. negotiators reportedly wanted Ottawa to agree to capping its American auto exports at 1.7M vehicles a year, something that Canadian industry sources dismissed as unacceptable. Pressure on Canada is growing, however, partly to push it through the U.S. Congress before Mexico's new government takes office on Dec. 1.
Stocks
Monday:
The Windy City is getting the next Amazon Go (NASDAQ:AMZN) checkout-free store, the first outlet to open outside a trio of Seattle locations. It's part of the online retail giant's push into brick-and-mortar, which includes last year's acquisition of Whole Foods. A report from Bloomberg later in the week said Amazon (AMZN) planned to introduce 3K of its cashierless Go stores by 2021.
Tuesday:
For the first time, a streaming service has claimed top honors at the Emmys, as Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) tied HBO (NYSE:T) for the overall awards lead. The streaming era has already turned the TV business upside down, with each outlet taking home 23 of the television industry's top honors. Amazon Prime Video (AMZN) also collected eight statuettes - all for outstanding comedy series winner The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
Wednesday:
Jack Ma has recanted on his promise to bring 1M jobs to the United States. The Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) chairman, who will step down within the next year, made the pledge to incoming President Donald Trump during a January meeting. "The promise was made on the premise of friendly U.S.-China partnerships and rational trade relations. That premise no longer exists today."
Thursday:
The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 set new highs as the economic outlook got rosier: Initial jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs across the U.S., fell to the lowest level since 1969. A recent spike in government bond yields is additionally signaling that investors are viewing next week's expected interest rate hike from the Fed as a testament to the strength of the economy.
Friday:
It's an unusual process for corporate deal making, but the battle for pay-TV giant Sky (OTCQX:SKYAY) is going to auction. After 21 months of sales drama, 21st Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) and Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) both have bids on the table, with the latter currently the higher offer at £26B. The process, set up by the U.K. Takeover Panel, will comprise up to three rounds in a rare one-day auction on Saturday.