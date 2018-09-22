Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Economy

Monday:

The Trump administration announced a new round of tariffs on as much as $200B in Chinese goods, while Beijing considered scrapping upcoming trade talks in response. The 10% duties (set to rise to 25% at the end of the year), seemed to spare some key consumer products, including Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) Watch and AirPods, smartwatches made by Fitbit (NYSE:FIT), bicycle helmets sold by Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) and baby car seats and playpens from Graco (NYSE:GGG).

Tuesday:

Property damage and disruption from Hurricane Florence is expected to total at least $17B-$22B, according to Moody's Analytics, but the estimate could end up being conservative as the Carolinas continue to face historic rainfalls and flooding. The anticipated loss to economic output is $1B-$2B, amounting to about a 0.2 percentage point hit to GDP, said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics.

Wednesday:

Trade war: China responded to the latest U.S. tariffs with its own levies on $60B worth of U.S. products. "If there's retaliation against our farmers and our industrial workers and our ranchers, if any of that goes on we are going to kick in another $257B," President Trump said in response. "We don't want to do it, but we’ll probably have no choice."

Thursday:

Theresa May cautioned EU leaders that their plan to create a customs border between mainland Britain and Northern Ireland was "not credible," as the EU's Jean-Claude Juncker warned that a Brexit deal remained "far away." "It's important to be clear there will not be a second referendum in the U.K.," she announced at an informal Brexit summit in Salzburg, Austria. "The U.K. will leave on March 29 next year."

Friday:

Another missed deadline? The U.S. and Canada have shown no signs of closing a deal to revamp NAFTA in the latest round of talks. U.S. negotiators reportedly wanted Ottawa to agree to capping its American auto exports at 1.7M vehicles a year, something that Canadian industry sources dismissed as unacceptable. Pressure on Canada is growing, however, partly to push it through the U.S. Congress before Mexico's new government takes office on Dec. 1.