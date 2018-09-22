Oracle: Valuation Shows Upside Potential Despite Softer Than Expected Quarter

Oracle (ORCL) saw their shares go down as much as 5% after their Q1 report showed cloud and revenue missing consensus estimates. However, management noted currency had a larger than expected negative impact to the top line. ORCL is a $40 billion revenue company that generates ~80% of their revenue from the cloud and software offerings. They continue to generate very strong and consistent cash flows and remain slightly undervalued at these levels.

However, the stock quickly rebounded and closed at $51.10 on Friday. Many investors, including myself, are a bit confused why the stock did not end the week lower off of relatively weak earnings. Almost every tech company is experiencing currency headwinds and ORCL should not be given a pass for this. Yes, their cash flow remains healthy, but EPS growth seems to be artificial based on lower tax rate and significant amounts of share repurchases.

ORCL data by YCharts

The acquisition of NetSuite last year added nearly $1 billion in incremental revenue and helped ORCL reach an all-time high stock price earlier this year in March. However, the reported revenue growth appears to be slowing down and investors are beginning to question the true growth rate of their cloud products, as ORCL decided to combine their cloud revenue with their traditional legacy on-premise revenues.

Q1 Earnings, Guidance, and Commentary

Revenue grew only 2% (constant currency) to $9.2 billion which actually missed consensus estimates by ~1%. They continued the trend of very low single-digit growth beginning in Q3 last year. Their cloud services segment represented ~72% of total revenue for the quarter and grew 4% constant currency. The 4% growth follows a trend of consecutive decelerating performances. Last year, ORCL saw revenue from cloud services grow 10%, 9%, 7%, and 6% for Q1-Q4. The 4% this quarter demonstrates the company’s inability to reaccelerate cloud growth during a time when other cloud-related companies are soaring to new highs. The 10% comp is more challenging than upcoming quarters, but growth should be better from a company claiming they are taking market share.

The other segments performed a bit better than investors expected; however, they are still a burden to overall revenue growth. Digging further into their cloud revenues, we see Applications revenue decelerated from 17% growth last year down to 7%, whereas Platform and Infrastructure revenue slightly accelerated from 1% to 2%.

Source: Company Presentation

Though revenue growth seems to be lacking and investors are questioning when/if this growth will reaccelerate and at what rate, ORCL continues to provide solid cash flows. Free cash flow grew 10% and was 375% of net income. ORCL is a monster at generating cash flow and investors should start to shift their focus from reaccelerating back to a high growth name, to one that provides consistent cash flows. Management noted that EPS grew 19% in constant currency in Q1, which was fueled by both benefits from lower tax and large share repurchases. Tax was only 10% of GAAP operating income, which was actually 3 points lower than the 13% last year.

Source: Company Presentation

ORCL also increased the authorization for share repurchases by $12.0 billion (Source: Company Presentation), and given their cash balance of $60.1 billion and cash flow generation, they have plenty of capacity to repurchase shares. Just this past quarter, ORCL repurchased nearly $10 billion of shares. Diluted shares decreased from 4.3 billion to just under 4 billion, a ~7% decrease in shares outstanding. Combined with the 3 point lower tax rate, these two factors were a majority of why EPS grew 19% this quarter. Even with these two tailwinds, EPS came in at $0.71, two pennies above consensus estimates for $0.69.

ORCL CEO Larry Ellison had a great interview on CNBC the other day (Source: CNBC), discussing the Q1 performance and some key takeaways.

First, he noted that currency had moved significantly throughout the quarter, causing a much larger headwind than expected. International revenues are ~44% of ORCL’s total revenue base. Larry noted that the company would have actually beat their internal number on cloud revenue if currency had not moved. Though this is valid, investors are still disappointed in the lackluster cloud revenue growth over the past few quarters. We can put an asterisk for this quarter’s cloud growth. He also noted that they saw record operating cash flow, a testament to their ability to consistently generate cash flow.

Next, Larry talked about how their database is affected by the cloud. He noted that they saw mid-single-digit growth in database and expects this to grow ~3-4% a year. The low single-digit growth rate definitely does not excite me about where this stock could go. He also said ORCL continues to gain market share, which is challenging to believe they can gain much given the pace of growth at other cloud giants such as Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG), and Microsoft (MSFT).

Though Larry’s comments seemed to be enough to satisfy some investors, given their share price has fully recovered from the immediate negative earnings reaction, it makes me question when ORCL will return to the growth we have expected from them. The underlying business fundamentals appear to remain healthy and cash flow remains strong. Once the currency headwinds go away, which could be this upcoming quarter, given the recent weakness in the US dollar, investors are hoping to see a reacceleration in revenue.

Valuation

ORCL continues to generate solid cash flows, growing 10% this past quarter, despite the lower 2% revenue growth. EPS grew a rather impressive 19%, though tax rate (3 points lower) and ~$10 billion of share repurchases aided this growth. Investors should take these two factors into consideration for ORCL because of their large cash position and strong cash flows. This gives them the ability to follow through on their $12 billion increase in share repurchases.

For valuation purposes, I looked at both free cash flow and EPS multiples. The comp group I used were other larger cloud-related companies, including AMZN, GOOGL, MSFT, and VMware (VMW).

ORCL EV to EBITDA (Forward) data by YCharts ORCL PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

ORCL's valuation is well below the selected peer group in terms of cash flow and earnings multiple. Granted, ORCL is growing significantly slower than the peer group, they are not getting enough credit in terms of their multiple. At these levels, it does not seem likely that ORCL, a $40 billion tech giant, will trade at a larger discount.

Over the long term, ORCL provides consistently solid cash flow and earnings, something investors appear to discount because of their slower top line growth. In a world of growth tech names, ORCL is a value giant that investors should not write off.

Though revenue and cloud growth were below expectations, currency had a big impact. ORCL continues to generate impressive (and record) cash flows as demonstrated by the 10% free cash flow growth. The $40 billion tech giant will remain one of the leaders as more enterprises transition to the cloud.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.