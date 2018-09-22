U.S. Equity Leadership: 3 Key Trends To Watch

By Alec Young, managing director, global markets research

The yawning gap between US and international equity performance that has been building since 2011 persists unabated. Through mid-September, the Russell 1000 Index has generated a year-to-date total return of 9.6% compared to a 4.4% decline for the FTSE All-World ex US Index and a 10.1% decline for the FTSE Emerging Index (in USD).

In analyzing US equity leadership over non-US stocks, FTSE Russell Global Markets Research believes three trends bear close watching. These include US yield curve flattening, consensus forecasts for a lower 2019 Russell 1000 Index earnings growth closer to that of the FTSE World ex US Index, and lastly, a widening sentiment gap as investors increasingly sour on non-US stocks.

Slowing economic growth?

Strong August US ISM Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing Index readings indicate US economic momentum persists. However, this optimism is at odds with the messaging from the bond market. As the chart below shows, the ISM Manufacturing Index roughly tracks the US yield curve with a 12-month lag. The flattening yield curve suggests August's robust readings may be its peak for this cycle. Manufacturers surveyed also noted growing constraints from supply-chain disruptions, tariffs and tight labor resources.

This chart contains forward-looking representations based upon a number of assumptions concerning future conditions that ultimately may prove to be inaccurate. Please see the end for important legal disclosures.

A narrowing US earnings growth advantage

On the heels of several years of superior US corporate profit growth, consensus earnings growth forecasts point to a narrowing US fundamental advantage next year. Based on consensus forecasts, earnings growth for the Russell 1000 Index (9.0%) is still expected to outpace the 8.3% growth projected for the rest of the world (represented by the FTSE World ex US Index), but is significantly lower than the 20.1% forecast for 2018 (see chart below).

This chart contains forward-looking representations based upon a number of assumptions concerning future conditions that ultimately may prove to be inaccurate. Please see the end for important legal disclosures.

Widening sentiment gap as investors sour on non-US stocks

Not surprisingly, 2018's notable US equity leadership over non-US stocks has led investors to strongly favor the US while simultaneously shunning international shares. Our FTSE Russell Composite Sentiment Indicator incorporates an average of four technical indicators designed to measure the breadth of the market and signal a potentially overbought or oversold reading. A sentiment score of 5 signals an extremely overbought condition, while 1 signals extremely oversold.

The chart below shows the increasing divergence between US and international equity sentiment as the FTSE Russell Composite Sentiment Indicator score of the Russell 1000 and FTSE World ex US have increasingly parted ways. The current spread between the two sentiment indicators is the widest in more than five years.

Please see the end for important legal disclosures.

---------------

© 2018 London Stock Exchange Group plc and its applicable group undertakings (the "LSE Group"). The LSE Group includes (1) FTSE International Limited ("FTSE"), (2) Frank Russell Company ("Russell"), (3) FTSE Global Debt Capital Markets Inc. and FTSE Global Debt Capital Markets Limited (together, "FTSE GDCM"), (4) MTSNext Limited ("MTSNext"), (5) Mergent, Inc. ("Mergent"), (6) FTSE Fixed Income LLC ("FTSE FI") and (7) The Yield Book Inc ("YB"). All rights reserved.

FTSE Russell® is a trading name of FTSE, Russell, FTSE GDCM, MTS Next Limited, Mergent, FTSE FI and YB. "FTSE®", "Russell®", "FTSE Russell®", "MTS®", "FTSE4Good®", "ICB®", "Mergent®", "WorldBIG®", "USBIG®", "EuroBIG®", "AusBIG®", "The Yield Book®", and all other trademarks and service marks used herein (whether registered or unregistered) are trademarks and/or service marks owned or licensed by the applicable member of the LSE Group or their respective licensors and are owned, or used under licence, by FTSE, Russell, MTSNext, FTSE GDCM, Mergent, FTSE FI or YB. FTSE International Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority as a benchmark administrator.

All information is provided for information purposes only. All information and data contained in this publication is obtained by the LSE Group, from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human and mechanical error as well as other factors, however, such information and data is provided "as is" without warranty of any kind. No member of the LSE Group nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors make any claim, prediction, warranty or representation whatsoever, expressly or impliedly, either as to the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability of any information or of results to be obtained from the use of the FTSE Russell Indexes or the fitness or suitability of the FTSE Russell Indexes for any particular purpose to which they might be put. Any representation of historical data accessible through FTSE Russell Indexes is provided for information purposes only and is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

No responsibility or liability can be accepted by any member of the LSE Group nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors for (a) any loss or damage in whole or in part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any error (negligent or otherwise) or other circumstance involved in procuring, collecting, compiling, interpreting, analysing, editing, transcribing, transmitting, communicating or delivering any such information or data or from use of this document or links to this document or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever, even if any member of the LSE Group is advised in advance of the possibility of such damages, resulting from the use of, or inability to use, such information.

No member of the LSE Group nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors provide investment advice and nothing contained in this document or accessible through FTSE Russell Indexes, including statistical data and industry reports, should be taken as constituting financial or investment advice or a financial promotion.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Charts and graphs are provided for illustrative purposes only. Index returns shown may not represent the results of the actual trading of investable assets. Certain returns shown may reflect back-tested performance. All performance presented prior to the index inception date is back-tested performance. Back-tested performance is not actual performance, but is hypothetical. The back-test calculations are based on the same methodology that was in effect when the index was officially launched. However, back- tested data may reflect the application of the index methodology with the benefit of hindsight, and the historic calculations of an index may change from month to month based on revisions to the underlying economic data used in the calculation of the index.

This publication may contain forward-looking assessments. These are based upon a number of assumptions concerning future conditions that ultimately may prove to be inaccurate. Such forward-looking assessments are subject to risks and uncertainties and may be affected by various factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. No member of the LSE Group nor their licensors assume any duty to and do not undertake to update forward-looking assessments.

No part of this information may be reproduced, stored in a retrieval system or transmitted in any form or by any means, electronic, mechanical, photocopying, recording or otherwise, without prior written permission of the applicable member of the LSE Group. Use and distribution of the LSE Group data requires a licence from FTSE, Russell, FTSE GDCM, MTSNext, Mergent, FTSE FI, YB and/or their respective licensors.